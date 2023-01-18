Yoga is the practice of body posture, meditation and breathing control. The word yoga means “union.”
So why is yoga good? Its undeniable and outstanding overall workout and health benefits.
Teresa Johnson, daughter of Oak Run couple Ann and Hub Hubbard, recently taught a yoga class while visiting Oak Run from Lexington, Kentucky.
“It was my honor to share my passion for yoga with the Oak Run community recently,” Johnson said. “I have been teaching yoga for six years in my studio at Soul Rebelex Wellness in Lexington.
“I absolutely love how this practice allows for practitioners to gain or regain strength within themselves, move with functionality and find peace and calm in such turbulent times.
“Thank you all Oak Run yoga practitioners, both new and experienced, for sharing this amazing space with me. Namaste.”
