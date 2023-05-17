Oak Run’s Upstate New York Club hosted a Roaring 20s, Dueling Pianos, Speakeasy Night on March 27.
Walking through the doors at the Upstate New York Speakeasy event, you were immediately put in the mood, seeing Oak Runners dressed up in their glitz and glamor as gangsters, bootleggers and flappers. The event was elegant and fun, with delicious food, and the music just fit the scene.
Everyone enjoyed themselves as they mingled, danced, and took pictures. There was already talk of next year’s event.
The social gathering began at 5:15 p.m. in the Palm Grove. In a twist on the traditional BYOB, the Club provided non- alcoholic mixers for select martini-style drinks, and bartenders hand-crafted patrons’ favorite cocktails while Patrons brought their own alcohol.
A buffet dinner at 6:10 p.m. featured pot roast, mashies, steamed carrots, garden salad, roll, and ice cream.
The Club hosted one of Central Florida’s most notable dueling piano acts, the Copper Piano from Orlando! Their song list included our favorite songs of the ’60s through ’90s. There was music for the line dancers, too! It was an evening of good times and great memories!
Attendees brought their zoot suits, flapper dresses, and pearls for a revival of the Gatsby-life in Oak Run!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.