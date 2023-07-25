Oak Run’s Upstate New York Club celebrated their 30th annual Ice Cream Social on National Ice Cream Day July 16.
National Ice Cream Day is a holiday that was first celebrated in 1984 by President Ronald Regan, who wanted to create a day to commemorate a treat that has been enjoyed by over 90 percent of the U.S. population, and he also signed a proclamation that declared July to be National Ice Cream Month.
Two-hundred residents, family and friends showed their talents and built their own sundaes with tables filled with many yummy toppings to make their banana splits and original sundaes a one of a kind.
When they finished, they brought out the cards and played card bingo. It takes around 50 licks to eat a scoop of ice cream.
You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream.
