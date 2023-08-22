Oak Runners recently wished a happy and healthy birthday to Len Teitler, who is always putting others in the spotlight, never himself. But this is his special day, and it’s our time to recognize “Oak Run’s Mr. Video, Uncle Lenny!”
Teitler is the producer of the “Do You Remember?“ show, which runs daily at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on channel 12 in Oak Run. He just celebrated his birthday on Aug. 12.
All his friends wished Len a happy birthday, signing his card, sending emails and calling him.
I’m so happy, proud and honored to know Len. Len and I are known as partners in crime, capturing all the events and smiles In Oak Run. I, the roving photographer behind the lens with the stills, and he, the man behind the lens with the videos.
Len has lived in Oak Run for 30 years and we connected after I moved here three years ago. With similar backgrounds and talent behind the lens, working with Len has been amazing, and I’m looking forward to more ahead.
I contacted his daughter Fran and son-in-law Stuart, and they added the following:
Len grew up in beautiful Brooklyn, New York, being born on August 12, 1928, to Anne and Morris. He met his wife, Katherine, in Brooklyn, where they lived on the same block. They were married for 71 years!
Len was creative and enjoyed creating art at an early age. He went to the school of industrial arts and graduated in 1946. He submitted drawings to Disney in his early years and was accepted as a fine drawer. But for the fact he couldn’t read music, he would’ve been a part of the Disney family, so he chose photography.
His art and creativity continued when he and his bride landed in Oak Run approximately 30-plus years ago.
Today, Len films community events and edits all the videos he takes, as well as adds music and creates a script for the commentary for his films.
To land in Ocala, Len and Katherine did much work and research. More than 30 years ago, they took vacation time from their jobs in New York and drove to Florida and crisscrossed the state and researched many areas. The couple landed at Oak Run and knew they wanted to call it home.
They did almost everything together. If you saw one, you knew the other one would be there.
Len loves Facetiming with his family as well as reading a good book. You’ll also see him behind the camera still doing the videos, so there aren’t many pictures of him until now!
Thanks to Randie Duretz, his family is so appreciative!
Len is enjoying life!
-Stuart & Fran
