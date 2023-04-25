Oak Run held its annual spring shredding event, organized by Damian Romano. Shred XPress Document Management/Florida Express Environmental serves the Oak Run community every year for the event, helping protect the privacy of local residents.
Why have a shredding? Just about every home has paper documents that are too sensitive to throw in the trash. Instead, these papers need to be shredded to protect personal information.
Shredding protects you from identity theft, our nation’s fastest growing crime. It gives you an easy alternative to security to destroy your personal documents.
At this event, Oak Run residents came by car, golf cart and even walked to the Palm Grove parking lot to pay a very small amount to protect themselves.
Damian, Al and Vincent greeted them, took their boxes, emptied them in large trash bins, and then those bins were connected to the truck and electronically shredded into fine strips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.