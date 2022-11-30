The Veterans and Patriots Club in Oak Run gathered together Nov. 11 at the Orchid Club.
“On Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can be free,” Dan Lipinski said.
Also on this day, three Veterans were presented by Terry Miller with “Quilts of Valor.”
The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
These quilts were made by the Oak Run Quilt Club.
Socializating, pizza and music were also enjoyed at the heartfelt event.
