Oak Run Club Fair is Feb. 1
The Club Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Palm Grove.
All Oak Run clubs and organizations are invited.
To reserve your table, contact Terri Messeroll at 352-877-3087, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between now and Jan. 10.
PACOR holding auditions
The Performing Arts Company of Oak Run (PACOR) is proud to announce the selection for our spring 2023 production. We will perform “The Red Velvet Cake War,” a comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. The play will be directed by our own Kit Leavitt.
Auditions are currently being held for this play. Anyone living in Oak Run is welcome to attend any of the audition sessions. You do not need to be a current member of PACOR to audition, but if you are selected for a part, you will need to join the Club. Membership dues are $5 annually.
All auditions will be conducted at Palm Grove Auditorium. The remaining audition is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17.
I believe you would enjoy being a part of this production. If you are interested and would like to read through the play before you audition, please call Garth Markum 352-274-9574 to get a perusal copy.
We hope to see you at the audition.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
Our Christmas event on Dec. 8 was a great success. The winners of the scramble were Nancy Hersey, Kathy Gencarelli, and Janet Tully. The team of Sue Conner, Ginger Drake, and Maureen Edwards was second.
Ginger Drake held a get-together at her home prior to going to the club for lunch.
During the final league meeting of the year, it was agreed to form a Legacy membership for those of our league who are no longer golfing but want to stay a part of the group. They could participate in special events by assisting with behind-the-scenes activities as needed and joining us for lunch and after event celebrations.
The election of officers was also held during the meeting. The 2023 officers will be Patty Waddell – President, Sue Conner – Vice President, Sparky Arbuckle – Secretary and Sue Olmos – Treasurer.
Great thanks go to Julie Moore and Shirley Krug for their term(s) of office of President and Vice President.
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
1-2-3 was a team game on Dec. 13. Winning first place were J.T. LeMasters, Lisa Juhasz, Nancy Hersey, and Chris Orndorff. Coming in second were Elaine Bush, Donna Gwin, Mary Stimson, and Sherry DeBeradinis. Mary Stimson was closest to the pin.
Computer Technology Club holiday party
The Club will be meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Orchid Club to celebrate our annual holiday party with coffee and donuts, along with a very interesting program on "Cloud Computing" presented by our president, Alan Marcus.
The Club meets the third Wednesday of each month, with any changes to time or place posted on the website orcomputerclub.blogspot.com.
Our annual dues are $10 per person or $15 per family membership.
Visitors are always welcome to attend a meeting. We have monthly door prizes for members and 50/50 drawings.
For further information on the Club, please contact Alan Marcus at 861-6977.
Do You Remember?
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” featuring the Ambassador Club’s annual craft fair on Channel 12. The is narrated by Anna Boodee and follows FYI daily from Dec. 16 to Dec. 30.
Oak Run election news
Nominations for ORHA Directors for 2023-24 and Neighborhood Reps closed on Nov. 30. The 200-word biographies provided by the Director candidates will be published in the January Newsletter. Their Cable 12 interviews will run the week before the Balloting at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.
The balloting is held from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Orchid Club. Specifics on the balloting process will be included in the January newsletter.
Residents who can’t appear in person during the Saturday balloting may vote by absentee ballot. Ballots will be available beginning Thursday, Dec. 13, by contacting Terry Miller at ordirectortlm@gmail.com or 352-274-5756 to arrange a day, time, and location to obtain your absentee ballot. You may complete it upon receipt and place it in a sealed envelope and ballot box, or you can mail it to ORHA in a provided second envelope.
All mailed absentee ballots must be received at the ORHA P.O. Box by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. If you submit an absentee ballot and then decide to vote in person, you can appear at the ballot room on Jan. 14 and ask that your absentee ballot be replaced by a regular ballot. Ask for instructions when you get there.
Irish Club dues
Oak Run's Irish Club would like to remind you that your 2023 Club dues are now due. The due's are $6 per person for the year. New members are welcome to join.
You can drop the money off at 8436 SW 114th Street (Neighborhood 7) and place it in the box that is hanging on the front porch (not the cubby on the street). Please include your name, address, phone number and email.
Also, make sure you mark your calendars for the Club's March 17 big St. Patrick's Day Party. More information will be coming as the date draws closer.
Ambassadors Committee presents Cote as Elvis
Advance tickets are $20 each; tickets at the door are $25.
Tickets are available in December and January at the Orchid Club card room: 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10; 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17; 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7; and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. They’re also available during the Oak Run election on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This event is for Oak Run residents and their overnight guests.
Travelers of Oak Run
Sandy Arbuckle will be selling tickets at the Dec. 17 Pancake Breakfast for the following two trips.
- Tampa Hard Rock on Jan. 18. She needs more to sign up in order for the trip to be able to go.
- Mother's Day trip on May 14 to cruise aboard the Barbara Lee Paddle Boat and enjoy a wonderful lunch as well. There is still time, but it will likely sell out.
Renaissance Women
The holiday luncheon is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Mesa de Notte Restaurant, 2436 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. RSVP by Dec. 11 to Gloria at 570-606-7107. Bring Cash or a Check made out to Interfaith Emergency Services (or "IES") if you chose to donate for the holidays.
Dinners are at 5 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the Oak Room Bar & Grill. Call Pat G. at 352-854-7549.
Our monthly meeting for December is canceled.
For general information, call Patricia at 352-445-7428.
Please check Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board at the entrance/lobby to the Orchid Club for current updates.
Yoga classes added
We have additional classes from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Fridays in the fitness center until the end of the year. Om Shanthi. -Ingrid Crane
Copiers needed at library
Volunteers are needed to operate the copier in the Oak Run Library. You only need to volunteer one day every other week for approximately 3 hours.
You get to meet other people in our community, and as an added bonus, you can check out a book and read it during down times (and most of the time is down time!). If interested, please email Mary at mpggauld4@hotmail.com.
Genealogy Club of Oak Run
The Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Friday of every month in the Card Room.
This month, we will meet on Dec. 16, when some of our members will tell us about their ancestors’ old-fashioned Christmases of the 1800s and 1900s. This is sure to be an interesting and fun program when we are told about special decorations, meals or memories and more.
Residents are invited to attend any meeting to determine if they want to join our club. Dues are only $6 annually. Dues for our current members are due at this meeting as well.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
- Thursday, Dec. 22 – Palm Groove performs under the pavilion at the Oak Room Bar & Grill. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
- Dec. 24-25 – closed so employees can spend time with their families.
- Wed. 28th – trivia starting at 6 p.m. Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
- Saturday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, ext.3.
Republican Club at Oak Run
In January, we will return to our regular meeting schedule: the last Wednesday of the month.
At our January meeting, we will be combining some social time with our election of officers.
This past year, we have welcomed many new and enthusiastic members. We need some of you to share your talents by volunteering for one of our officer positions.
Pete Fraleigh will not be able to continue as Chairman. If you have led a department or organization, then you are qualified to take over this role.
Kathryn Dadukian needs a backup for publicity.
The other officer positions include Secretary, Administrative Assistant, Treasurer, Vice Chairman of Administration and Vice Chairman of Publicity.
Contact John Prosch at 507-779-5987 or Paula Powers at 727-742-7217 for position descriptions and/or to enter your name to be a candidate for election.
We are sending emails to members. If you aren’t getting them, please check your spam file. Contact Pete Fraleigh at 845-867-6262, if you have any questions.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
Keeping with club tradition, there is no general meeting in December 2022. The next general meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Orchid Club. The speaker is TBA. However, this is a great opportunity to understand ORDC board positions prior to club elections and provide input as to activities and foci for the club throughout 2023.
Although not meeting as a group, the club still maintains its excellent website addressing policy issues of interest to all Oak Run neighbors. As new neighbors move to Oak Run, those registering as Democrat or non-affiliated will be reached out to welcoming them to the ORDC.
Because of the positive activities by the members, the club membership has increased 60% since the beginning of the year.
For further information, contact interim club president: Gary Greene, grg@yorkspeach.com.
Suddenly One meets, lunches monthly
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The group also meets for a social lunch at 11:30 a.m. the fourth Friday monthly in the Oak Room Grill.
For more information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It's your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong "core." The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club has returned to the Island Club venue each Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. Acoustics, lighting and the overall environment of this renewed facility is a welcome change.
The acoustic jam club includes Oak Run neighbors who play or sing. If a neighbor plays the guitar, uke, banjo, percussion instruments, etc., or just want to sing along, they are welcome to join in. Most music selections presently seem focused on songs from the 1960s and 1970s.
Although there is often a weekly set playlist for each first hour, there is also time for members to work on selections to do either as a solo or with the rest of the group.
The environment is welcoming, particularly since different levels of expertise are present.
For further information, contact Irv. Becker: irv.becker@att.net.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
