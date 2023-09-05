New England Club ‘Good Neighbor’ dinner
The New England Club will celebrate National Good Neighbor Day with a dinner and games from 6- 9 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Orchid Club Auditorium.
Tickets are available from 8-10 a.m. during the Sept. 9 Donut Drop-In and from 10-noon Monday, Sept. 18 in the Orchid Club Auditorium.
Cost for the event is $15 for members and $18 for guests.
The dinner prepared by Bob Evans will include a salad, pot roast with carrots and caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, homemade beef gravy, green beans and a dinner roll. Dessert, coffee, tea, and water will be provided. BYOB.
Join us for a night of games and celebration with Oak Run neighbors from the Northeast. Guests and new members are welcome to attend.
The cost of club membership is $6 per year.
Please text or call any questions to Dave Ryan at 207-636-0590 or to Larry Carter at 207-531-0187.
Irish Club dance Sept. 14The Irish Club is holding a dance from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Orchid Club. Music is provided by DJ Dave Serio. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. A door prize and 50/50 is offered.
For tickets, contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Horseshoe League returns this month
The new horseshoe league season begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. There’s also a 10 a.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday group.
Dues are $6 and the season lasts for 22 weeks, with an end-of-season tournament for all dues-paying players.
It’s an 80 percent handicap league based on 100 and is open to all Oak Run residents, but there are limited openings, so anyone interested can contact Greg Wesson at 863-513-4382 or Rick Kamasa at 215-313-7405.
Computer Technology ClubOur next meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Orchid Club. Jacob Reed from Jakemakes3D will be presenting a program showing what can be done with 3D technology.
The Club meets the third Wednesday of each month with any changes always posted on channel 12 and the Club’s website: orcomputerclub.blogspot.com.
Dues are $10 per person or $15 per household. Visitors are always welcome.
For further information on the Club, please contact Alan Marcus 861-6977.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
The game on Thursday, Aug. 31, was Crystal Ball. Each golfer chose two holes to drop prior to starting their round.
Maureen Edwards was the winner. There was a four-way tie for second by Lisa D’Angelo, Sue Conner, Kerry Tims and Salita Timmermeyer.
The closest-to-the-pin contest on hole 16 was won by Salita Timmermeyer.
Congratulations to all!
Notice to all current and former ROLN members who’ve participated in GAR events: this year is the 60th anniversary of GAR (Nine-Hole Ladies Golf Around). To celebrate, Spruce Creek Preserve is hosting a luncheon on Nov. 3. Please be sure to sign up so we can provide a head count.
Any questions – contact Sue Conner or Patty Waddell.
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Welcome new member Karen Tice.
Red, White and Blue was the game on Sept. 5. Elaine Cobb won in the first group, and Noreen Dygert and Pat Blackburn were first and second, respectively, in the second group. Stella VanDerwarker was first and Karen Tice was second in the third group. Mary Stimson was closest to the pin.
ROWGO invites all women golfers to join our fun league. For information, call 352-861-1818.
Travelers of Oak Run
There’s a ticket sale from 1-3 p.m. Sept 11 at the Island Club. It’s only for our Mother’s Day Cruise on May 12 aboard the Lady Dolphin of Daytona paddle wheeler.
The total cost is $83 per person for the cruise, meal, bus transportation and driver tip.
More details can be found on our Facebook page and on flyers posted at the Orchid Club and the Palm Grove.
Do You Remember features Showcase of Stars
Tune in to Len Teitler’s Do You Remember? featuring the Aug. 19 Showcase of Stars event with producer Larry Brewer and emcee Ron Wattu. The program follows FYI daily from Sept. 8-22.
Tickets going fast for ‘Hallelujah Girls’
One of the most endearing things about PACOR’s production of “The Hallelujah Girls” is the camaraderie between the friends.
When one of the girls has a problem, they rally around her and try to come up with solutions. Sweet, kind hearted, and somewhat naïve Nita Mooney (Erin Baliya) is in need of a confidence boost to deal with her son, so the girls offer their own brand of reassurance. They would rather hear her recite incessant romance sagas than how her son takes advantage of her.
Our fabulous performances will open with an elegant dinner theatre Friday, Oct. 20, in the Palm Grove Ballroom. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner is served at 5:30 and showtime is 7 p.m.
For your dining pleasure, the Royal Oaks Bar and Grill is serving an exquisite dinner of champagne chicken and roast beef cabernet complete with mashed potatoes and green bean almondine along with a dinner salad and a roll. To complement this delicious dinner, dessert will be a luscious red velvet cake.
Tickets are $36 and please BYOB.
Our second show is Saturday, Oct. 21; doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
The grand finale is a matinee on Sunday Oct. 22; doors open at 1 p.m., and the show begins at 2 p.m.
Reserved seats for both performances are only $10, and refreshments are sold during intermission.
Tickets for all three performances are on sale between 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Orchid Club at the Donut Drop-In. If you miss the sale, you can call Sandra Baliya at 732-754-4707 to reserve your seats and buy tickets.
“The Hallelujah Girls” promises to be a heartwarming, funny and thoroughly entertaining show. Tickets are going fast for all three shows, so reserve yours today!
Oak Room Bar & Grill happenings
Sept. 9 – Crescent Oaks Men, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 10 – Ballroom Dance Club event at Palm Grove
Sept. 16 – Private party
Sept. 16 – Neighborhood 7, noon
Sept. 20 – Fountain’s Ladies, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 21 – Sawyer Country, 5-8 p.m.
Sept. 21 – Renaissance Women, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 27 – Trivia night
Chair yoga with Ingrid
This class is always 10:30 a.m. on the last Wednesday of the month in the Palm Grove – this month on Sept. 27.
Regular hatha classes are 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the stretch class is at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays all year long.
Classes are free, and if you don’t like it, you can have your money back!
“We are made by our belief. As we believe, so we are.” – Bhagavad Gita.
Om Shanthi, Peace, Shalom.
Ballroom Dance Club ‘Dancing Through the Decades’The Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an evening of dinner and “Dancing Through the Decades” from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for guests.
Our DJ is going to be Butch Phillips. Dinner is catered by Oak Room Bar and Grill: oven-roasted turkey and gravy, poached salmon or crab stuffed fish (alternative), green beans almondine, garlic-roasted red potatoes with lemon cake and coffee for dessert.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Sept. 1. Don’t miss out on the fun! Purchase your tickets prior to that date!
For more information please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Acoustic Jam Club
The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment. Only Oak Run neighbors and their temporary guests are welcome.
The present orientation has been toward 60s, 70s and 80s music, but other songs are welcome too. The Acoustic Jam Club continues to meet each Thursday, 3-5 PM, at Oak Run’s Island Club.
With the influx and talents of many new players we are also now playing both acoustic and electric sessions. The acoustic sessions are the first and third Thursday of each month.
The electric sessions, focused more on rock and blues, are scheduled for the second and fourth Thursday.
Regardless of the event, the primary player of a song usually has copies of the songs for others to play along with. This allows for group play as well as solo excursions.
For more information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. Democratic and non-party-affiliated (NPA) neighbors are invited to the meetings and share the camaraderie and discussions.
If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
For further information, contact club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Membership in 2023, alone, has more than doubled. With the influx of many new neighbors to Oak Run, new perspectives are being heard and experiences shared.
At each meeting, one ORDC member is introduced, focusing on their life and activities, both job related and political.
The September speaker will be Nancy Carp, political activist, member of the Marion County Women’s Democratic Club, retired speaker and former small business owner. She’s predicted to provide a spirited discussion and presentation.
This September meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Again, all Democrats and NPA are welcome to the Orchid Club. Details for the October and November meetings will be available on the club’s Google page as well as in the Marion Citizen.
Renaissance Women
Our fall meeting is 2 p.m. Sept. 24 (the last Sunday in September) at the Island Club.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities being held over the summer. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
For general information, call Patricia 352-445-7428.
Irish Club September dance
The Irish Club is holding a dance 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Orchid Club. Music will be provided by DJ Dave Serio. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
The cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
Ticket sales are being held 9-11 a.m. Sept. 1 in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. A door prize and 50/50 will be offered.
If you have questions, contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Troubadours begin fall rehearsals
The Troubadours, Oak Run’s vocal music group, will be starting our fall rehearsals in preparation for our Christmas concert held in December for the Oak Run Trim a Tree festivities.
The Troubadours are a group of Oak Run residents who enjoy singing, and we’re looking for new members. We hold two concerts a year, one in December and one in the spring. We welcome anyone who can sing, you don’t have to read music, but it does help.
Our rehearsal schedule is listed below. If you have a joy for singing, please come and join us:
Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 5, 12, 19 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Island Club 3 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 2, 9, 16, 29 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 22 – Island Club 3 to 5 p.m.
Dec. 7 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 8 – Palm Grove 5 p.m.
Dec. 9 – Palm Grove concert 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda O’Brien at obrienb1959@gmail.com, or come to one of our rehearsals.
Oak Run Chess Club
Oak Run Chess Club meets 3-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Card Room in the Orchid Club. Keep your mind active by learning to play Chess. We have people willing to teach or experts to play more advanced games.
The Club is for Oak Run residents only.
Contact Jay at 352-652-1604.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who’ve lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees.
The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenly one.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Bliss Balancing ClassPrecise and gentle stretches and strengthening moves to bring you into postural balance.
Bliss Balancing Class is 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays at Palm Grove, and 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays at Orchid Club.
We’ll be sitting and standing. Please wear loose fitting clothes.
No getting down on the floor.
For information, call Abbi Bliss, CMC, 727-455-0347.
Oak Run’s Reach OutIf you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrun reachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
New Facebook page features Oak Run event photos, videos
A new Facebook community page features the many photos of Oak Run happenings by roving photographer Randie Duretz. Duretz invites you to visit and join “Oak Run Randie’s Eye Covers & Captures All Behind The Lens To Enjoy & Share’’ to see more of the pictures and videos of events featured weekly in the Marion Citizen. It’s also a way to stay engaged with various club events in Oak Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.