Upper Midwest Club hosting annual
Nite at the RacesCome out to one of our most popular events: Nite At The Races!
The fun and festivities are on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Orchid Club. Doors – and betting windows – open at 5 p.m.
Please remember to bring cash for “funny money” betting!
Pizza will be on the menu; BYOB.
Tickets are $7 per person for all and will be sold 9-11 a.m. Oct. 2 in the Card Room. If you miss the ticket sale, call Adele at 352-854-4963.
Also: our fabulous fall cabaret featuring “Sunday Drive,” a variety music trio known for their smooth harmonies and performances who’ve opened for the Oak Ridge Boys and the Gaithers, will be presented Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5 p.m.
A delicious dinner of BBQ ribs and chicken will be provided by the Oakwood Smokehouse.
Ticket sales are from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, in the Orchid Club. Ticket prices will be listed in the upcoming Citizen and on Channel 12.
Travelers of Oak Run
There will be a ticket sale during the Pancake Breakfast for the following trips: Imagine Glass Museum, Ybor City (Tampa), White Christmas and Brazilian Steakhouse (Jacksonville).
The new travel brochure for Spring 2024 will be in cubbies by approximately Oct. 8. They’ll be an ivory color, so be looking for them.
Italian/American Club hosting Italian Heritage Dinner/DanceThe Italian/American Club is hosting an “Italian Heritage Dinner/Dance” from 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Catering is provided by Olive Garden, and the menu will be spaghetti or fettuccine, with toppings grilled chicken, meatballs and Italian sausage and three different sauces, salad, breadsticks and a surprise dessert.
Our entertainment is Dave Serio, for your listening and dancing pleasure.
Tickets sales are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 2 in the card room at the Orchid Club. We’re also selling tickets from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Donut Drop-in, and on Oct. 16 at the “Tailgate” in the fitness center parking lot.
Prices are $23 for members and $25 for guests.
Door prizes and 50/50 are available. BYOB!
For more information, call club president Randy Howe at 540-273-8219.
Royal Oaks Lady NinersThe game on Thursday, Sept. 7, was Low Putts. For Flight 1, there was a three-way tie for first place between Lisa Juhasz, Sue Conner and Kerry Tims.
For Flight 2, there was a two-way tie for first place between Julie Moore and Maureen Edwards.
There was also a two-way tie for second place between Karen Tice and Patty Waddell.
Lorraine Guay made a chip-in on hole 11. Sue Conner made a birdie on hole 13 and on hole 14.
Congratulations to all!
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
JT LeMasters won the Low Net game on Sept. 12. Tied for second in the first group were Mary Stimson and Chris Lefabvre. Pat Blackburn and Jan Tennant were first and second, respectively, in the second group. Joan Obrien won in the third group and Dianna Love was second. Chris Lefabvre was closest to the pin.
ROWCO welcomes all lady golfers to join our fun league. Call (352) 861-1818 for information.
Oak Run Irish Club thanks attendees
The Irish Club would like to thank all of the club members who attended our summer dances. Due to this support, we’ll be able to give our members a discounted price to our Holiday Gala, which will be held on Dec. 7th.
Stay tuned for more information about this special event, and once again, thank you for your support.
New England Club ‘Good Neighbor’ dinner
The New England Club will celebrate National Good Neighbor Day with a dinner and games from 6- 9 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Orchid Club Auditorium.
Tickets are available from 8-10 a.m. during the Sept. 9 Donut Drop-In and from 10-noon Monday, Sept. 18 in the Orchid Club Auditorium.
Cost for the event is $15 for members and $18 for guests.
The dinner prepared by Bob Evans will include a salad, pot roast with carrots and caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, homemade beef gravy, green beans and a dinner roll. Dessert, coffee, tea, and water will be provided. BYOB.
Join us for a night of games and celebration with Oak Run neighbors from the Northeast. Guests and new members are welcome to attend.
The cost of club membership is $6 per year.
Please text or call any questions to Dave Ryan at 207-636-0590 or to Larry Carter at 207-531-0187.
Computer Technology ClubOur next meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Orchid Club. Jacob Reed from Jakemakes3D will be presenting a program showing what can be done with 3D technology.
The Club meets the third Wednesday of each month with any changes always posted on channel 12 and the Club’s website: or computerclub.blogspot.com.
Dues are $10 per person or $15 per household. Visitors are always welcome.
For further information on the Club, please contact Alan Marcus 861-6977.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” featuring the Aug. 19 Showcase of Stars event with producer Larry Brewer and emcee Ron Wattu. The program follows FYI daily through Sept. 22.
Renaissance Women
Our next luncheon at Oak Room Bar & Grill is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. RSVP to Annmarie by the Tuesday prior, Sept. 19. Phone 352-237-9838 or text to 602-881-0832.
Our September lunch is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Milano’s Italian Grille, 5400 SW College Road, Ocala (Heathbrook). Make reservations to Gloria via email or text, or call 570-606-7107 by Friday, Sept. 22.
Our fall meeting is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 (last Sunday of September), at the Island Club.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
For general information, call Patricia 352-445-7428.
Genealogy Club meets Sept. 15
The club meeting this month is at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the Card Room.
Do you have an ancestor who has an unusual or embarrassing story? It’s usually passed down in family stories preserved and repeated and often embellished.
Club members are encouraged to tell us about one of these. It should be interesting but maybe funny or sad.
Oak Room Bar & Grill happenings
Sept. 16 – Private party
Sept. 16 – Neighborhood 7, noon
Sept. 20 – Fountain’s Ladies, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 21 – Sawyer Country, 5-8 p.m.
Sept. 21 – Renaissance Women, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 27 – Trivia night
Chair yoga with Ingrid
This class is always 10:30 a.m. on the last Wednesday of the month in the Palm Grove – this month on Sept. 27.
Regular hatha classes are 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the stretch class is at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays all year long.
Classes are free, and if you don’t like it, you can have your money back!
“We are made by our belief. As we believe, so we are.” –Bhagavad Gita.
Om Shanthi, Peace, Shalom.
Acoustic Jam Club
The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment. Only Oak Run neighbors and their temporary guests are welcome.
The present orientation has been toward ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music, but other songs are welcome too. The Acoustic Jam Club continues to meet each Thursday, 3-5 p.m., at Oak Run’s Island Club.
With the influx and talents of many new players we are also now playing both acoustic and electric sessions. The acoustic sessions are the first and third Thursday of each month.
The electric sessions, focused more on rock and blues, are scheduled for the second and fourth Thursday.
Regardless of the event, the primary player of a song usually has copies of the songs for others to play along with. This allows for group play as well as solo excursions.
For more information, contact Irv Becker: irv. becker@icloud.com.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. Democratic and non-party-affiliated (NPA) neighbors are invited to the meetings and share the camaraderie and discussions.
If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
For information, contact club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Membership in 2023, alone, has more than doubled. With the influx of many new neighbors to Oak Run, new perspectives are being heard and experiences shared.
At each meeting, one ORDC member is introduced, focusing on their life and activities, both job related and political.
The September speaker will be Nancy Carp, political activist, member of the Marion County Women’s Democratic Club, retired speaker and former small business owner. She’s predicted to provide a spirited discussion and presentation.
This September meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Again, all Democrats and NPA are welcome to the Orchid Club. Details for the October and November meetings will be available on the club’s Google page as well as in the Marion Citizen.
Troubadours have began fall rehearsals
The Troubadours, Oak Run’s vocal music group, have started our fall rehearsals in preparation for our Christmas concert held in December for the Oak Run Trim a Tree festivities.
The Troubadours are a group of Oak Run residents who enjoy singing, and we’re looking for new members. We hold two concerts a year, one in December and one in the spring. We welcome anyone who can sing, you don’t have to read music, but it does help.
Our upcoming rehearsal schedule is listed below. If you have a joy for singing, please come and join us:
Sept. 21, 28 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 5, 12, 19 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Island Club 3 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 2, 9, 16, 29 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 22 – Island Club 3 to 5 p.m.
Dec. 7 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 8 – Palm Grove 5 p.m.
Dec. 9 – Palm Grove concert 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda O’Brien at obrienb1959@gmail.com, or come to one of our rehearsals.
Oak Run Chess Club
Oak Run Chess Club meets 3-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Card Room in the Orchid Club. Keep your mind active by learning to play Chess. We have people willing to teach or experts to play more advanced games.
The Club is for Oak Run residents only.
Contact Jay at 352-652-1604.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who’ve lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees.
The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. For information, contact Shelley at shelley@ suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Bliss Balancing Class
Precise and gentle stretches and strengthening moves to bring you into postural balance.
Bliss Balancing Class is 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays at Palm Grove, and 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays at Orchid Club.
We’ll be sitting and standing. Please wear loose-fitting clothes.
No getting down on the floor.
For information, call Abbi Bliss, CMC, 727-455-0347.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Oak Run’s Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrunreachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
New Facebook page features Oak Run event photos, videos
A new Facebook community page features the many photos of Oak Run happenings by roving photographer Randie Duretz. Duretz invites you to visit and join “Oak Run Randie’s Eye Covers & Captures All Behind The Lens To Enjoy & Share’’ to see more of the pictures and videos of events featured weekly in the Marion Citizen. It’s also a way to stay engaged with various club events in Oak Run.
