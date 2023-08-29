Big Red Bus
returns FridayOne Blood’s Big Red Bus will be at the Palm Grove parking lot 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Appointments are encouraged by going online to one blood.org/donate-now. Use sponsor code 9992.
Donors receive a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. The need for all blood types remains very high and OneBlood continues to be very grateful to Oak Run’s heroes.
Remember, you never know when you or a loved one may be on the receiving end of this most precious gift of life.
Please remember to bring your photo ID and to drink extra fluids prior to and after donating.
Horseshoe League returns this month
The new horseshoe league season begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. There’s also a 10 a.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday group.
Dues are $6 and the season lasts for 22 weeks, with an end-of-season tournament for all dues-paying players.
It’s an 80 percent handicap league based on 100 and is open to all Oak Run residents, but there are limited openings, so anyone interested can contact Greg Wesson at 863-513-4382 or Rick Kamasa at 215-313-7405.
Meet the directors behind ‘Hallelujah Girls’
No matter how good a script is, if the actors can’t convey the intent of the writers, the play will flop. It’s the job of the director to recognize this, intuitively understand the vision of the writers and work to extract it from the actors. In PACOR’s production of “The Hallelujah Girls,” we’re so fortunate to have not one but two ladies who possess these innate qualities of many celebrated directors. We’re proud to introduce the co-directors of “The Hallelujah Girls,” JoAnn Veal and Laura Whiteaker.
JoAnn, who is making her directorial debut in “The Hallelujah Girls,” is no stranger to the stage. Before moving to Oak Run, JoAnn had a major role in the Henry Street Settlement production of “The Emperor’s Nightingale.” Since joining PACOR, she’s appeared in several productions, including The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy, Hello Dolly’s Minnie Faye, as Miss Monroe in Spirit, Ado Annie in Oklahoma, and, last but not least, as Violet Newstead in 9 to 5.
Not only has JoAnn mastered a variety of diverse roles, she also beautifully sings, dances and has choreographed several musical productions. To say she’s done it all is an understatement! JoAnn’s only hope for this production is that everyone enjoys the play as much as she has enjoyed directing it.
Laura moved to Oak Run a little over five years ago. Her introduction to the stage was PACOR’s Mystery Dinner Theatre production of “Celebrity Charity Ball.” Laura soon realized that her niche was behind the scenes. She adroitly became assistant director for PACOR’s two hilarious productions, “Old Hams” and “Doublewide, TX,” while also acting as prompter for both.
Besides assisting with other productions at the Palm Grove, Laura volunteers at the Ocala Civic Theatre for many backstage positions.
Although “The Hallelujah Girls” is her first endeavor as a co-director, she feels it will be immeasurably fun for both the actors and the audience!
Tickets for all three productions: Friday, Oct. 20 (dinner show), Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday Oct. 23, are on sale between 8-10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 9, in the Orchid Club at the Donut Drop-In. If you miss the sale, you can call Sandra Baliya at 732-754-4707 to reserve your seats and buy tickets. You don’t want to miss this one!
Chair yoga with Ingrid
This class is always 10:30 a.m. on the last Wednesday of the month in the Palm Grove – this month on Aug. 27.
Regular hatha classes are 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the stretch class is at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays all year long.
Classes are free, and if you don’t like it, you can have your money back!
“We are made by our belief. As we believe, so we are,.” -Bhagavad Gita.
Om Shanthi, Peace, Shalom.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, Aug. 24, O.N.E.S. was the game. This time we played the back nine, so holes 11, 16, 17 and 18 counted for the game.
For Flight A, Kerry Tims was the winner. Karen Tice was second. For Flight B, Lisa D’Angelo was the winner. Lorraine Guay was second.
Sue Olmos won the closest to the pin contest on hole 11. Lisa D’Angelo made a birdie on hole 13.
Congratulations to all!
Our GAR event is Monday, Oct. 16. Signup sheets are on the bulletin board in the locker room. Sign up to play in the event, and make a check to ROLN and have it put in the envelope in the pro shop.
Many helpers are needed to pull off this event, so please check out those signup sheets for breakfast and for other things needed. Perhaps some who may not be able to play can assist with cleanup of breakfast and with the setup for lunch.
Any questions, contact Sparky Arbuckle and/or Ann Hoglund, our GAR delegates.
Ballroom Dance Club ‘Dancing Through the Decades’
The Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an evening of dinner and “Dancing Through the Decades” from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for guests.
Our DJ is going to be Butch Phillips. Dinner is catered by Oak Room Bar and Grill: oven-roasted turkey and gravy, poached salmon or crab stuffed fish (alternative), green beans almondine, garlic-roasted red potatoes with lemon cake and coffee for dessert.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Sept. 1. Don’t miss out on the fun! Purchase your tickets prior to that date!
For more information please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Oak Run Bocce Club
The new season of the Bocce Club will begin at 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 4.
Bocce is played Monday through Friday at various times to fit everyone’s schedule.
Dues are $5, and the season runs for 25 weeks with two tournaments and a dinner in April. Players from last season should be contacted by their team captains and all other interested parties with any question can contact Rick Kamasa at 215-313-7405.
Renaissance Women
There’ll be no meeting scheduled for August. Our fall meeting is 2 p.m. Sept. 24 (the last Sunday in September) at the Island Club.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities being held over the summer. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
For general information, call Patricia 352-445-7428.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the Feb. 3, 2010, New Jersey Club Proudly Presents Carla Is Simply Streisand. The program follows FYI daily from now to Sept. 8.
Irish Club September dance
The Irish Club is holding a dance 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Orchid Club. Music will be provided by DJ Dave Serio. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
The cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
Ticket sales are being held 9-11 a.m. Sept. 1 in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. A door prize and 50/50 will be offered.
If you have questions, contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Troubadours begin fall rehearsals next month
The Troubadours, Oak Run’s vocal music group, will be starting our fall rehearsals in preparation for our Christmas concert held in December for the Oak Run Trim a Tree festivities.
The Troubadours are a group of Oak Run residents who enjoy singing, and we’re looking for new members. We hold two concerts a year, one in December and one in the spring. We welcome anyone who can sing, you don’t have to read music, but it does help.
Our rehearsal schedule is listed below. If you have a joy for singing, please come and join us:
Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 5, 12, 19 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Island Club 3 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 2, 9, 16, 29 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 22 – Island Club 3 to 5 p.m.
Dec. 7 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 8 – Palm Grove 5 p.m.
Dec. 9 – Palm Grove concert 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda O’Brien at obrienb1959@gmail.com, or come to one of our rehearsals.
Oak Run Chess Club
Oak Run Chess Club meets 3-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Card Room in the Orchid Club. Keep your mind active by learning to play Chess. We have people willing to teach or experts to play more advanced games.
The Club is for Oak Run residents only.
Contact Jay at 352-652-1604.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. Democratic and no-party-affiliated (NPA) neighbors are invited to the meetings and share the camaraderie and discussions.
If a neighbor wants to join, annual dues are $7 per person.
For further information, contact club VP Gary Greene at GRG@ YorksPeach.com.
Membership in 2023, alone, has more than doubled. With the influx of many new neighbors to Oak Run, new perspectives are being heard and experiences shared.
At each meeting, one ORDC member is introduced focusing on their life and activities, both job related and political.
The September speaker will be Nancy Carp, political activist, member of the Marion County Women’s Democratic Club, retired speaker and former small business owner. She is predicted to provide a spirited discussion and presentation. This meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Again, all Democrats and NPA are welcome to the Orchid Club.
Acoustic Jam Club
The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment. Only Oak Run neighbors and their temporary guests are welcome. The present orientation has been toward 60s, 70s and 80s music, but other songs are welcome too.
The Acoustic Jam Club continues to meet at 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at Oak Run’s Island Club.
With the influx and talents of many new players, we’re also now playing both acoustic and electric sessions. The acoustic sessions are the first and third Thursday of each month. The electric sessions, focused more on rock and blues, are scheduled for the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.
Regardless of the event, the primary player of a song usually has copies of the songs for others to play along with. This allows for group play as well as solo excursions.
For more information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who’ve lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees.
The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Bliss Balancing Class
Precise and gentle stretches and strengthening moves to bring you into postural balance.
Bliss Balancing Class is 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays at Palm Grove, and 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays at Orchid Club.
We’ll be sitting and standing. Please wear loose fitting clothes.
No getting down on the floor.
For information, call Abbi Bliss, CMC, 727-455-0347.
Oak Run’s Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrunreachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
New Facebook page features Oak Run event photos, videos
A new Facebook community page features the many photos of Oak Run happenings by roving photographer Randie Duretz. Duretz invites you to visit and join “Oak Run Randie’s Eye Covers & Captures All Behind The Lens To Enjoy & Share’’ to see more of the pictures and videos of events featured weekly in the Marion Citizen. It’s also a way to stay engaged with various club events in Oak Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.