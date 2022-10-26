Upper Midwest Club fall cabaret
The Oak Run Upper Midwest Club presents its fall cabaret 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Palm Grove Club
Entertainment will be provided by Macey Mac, “The little girl with the big voice.” Macey has appeared on Season 13 of “America’s Got Talent,” receiving huge accolades from judge Simon Cowell. She has also performed at Lake Weir’s Orange Blossom Opry.
Come and enjoy a fabulous night of entertainment that also includes a delicious pasta dinner provided by the Olive Garden, with three choices of sauces and meatballs, sausage or chicken, fresh salad, and breadsticks. Dessert will also be included. BYOB.
Tickets go on sale 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Orchid Club.
Admission is $19 for members and $21 for guests.
Our Christmas Gala, with entertainment and dancing by Treasure, is on Dec. 7.
Also: members can pay 2023 dues ($7 per person) anytime between now and Dec. 31. We will have our “dues xox” at ticket sales and at the 50/50 table at upcoming events, or you may drop checks in the white “activities xox” next to the front door at 10590 71st Circle (Eagles Point). Do not leave checks in the cubby. This is for renewals only.
New memberships will take place in January 2023.
Annual craft fair at Oak Run
Oak Run’s annual craft fair is Nov. 5 at the Palm Grove Club in the Oak Run community. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. No early shopping.
Come see art and craft creations made by our Oak Run residents. Purchase a few items on your holiday gift list.
The public is invited. Entry is allowed at the east entrance off SW 60th Ave.
New England Club holiday party
Our holiday party is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Palm Grove Ballroom. Ticket sales are 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Orchid Club Auditorium.
Since the holidays are here already, we will be celebrating with a gift exchange. Please bring a wrapped gift to exchange with the group. Try to make it gender neutral, around $10 to $15 in value. Please do not gift food, candy or candles.
Our holiday menu will be prepared by Oak Grill (Royal Oaks) with a choice of turkey or ham. It cost $10 for members, $15 for guests.
Looking forward to seeing everyone on Saturday, Nov. 5, at ticket sales and on Nov. 17 for our holiday party.
Any questions, please call Helen Routte at 352-237-0502.
Annual Hospice Fund-drive
With gusto, I continue this fundraiser in honor of Yogi Andrew Crane, who was passionate about this cause. Oak Runners have been wonderful in supporting Cates/Legacy house for many years. For those new to Oak Run, Cates House is right across the road from the main gate and has served our community with care and compassion for a long time.
All monies collected go directly to Cates House.
For a donation of $18, you will receive an event tee shirt. Please indicate size on the bottom left corner of your check. For $108, you may have a hand-painted stone, personalized to celebrate a loved one’s life or anniversary. You can post-date the check to Nov. 12, however, please get it to me ASAP so you don’t forget.
Make checks to: HOSPICE OF MARION COUNTY, put in my cubby or mailed to 11538 SW 69 Circle, Ocala, FL 34476 (BTG). I will happily pick up your check if you call me at 352-854-7950.
We’ll celebrate our accomplishment with our Hoofin’ it for Hospice walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, outside the Palm Grove Auditorium.
I pray that you will support this cause. Andrew was fond of saying, “Please don’t let me beg!”
All details are in the OR Newsletter. Please get your Hospice check to me asap. Thank you. -Ingrid Crane
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
“Meet in the Middle” was the game played on Thursday, Oct. 20. Ginger Drake was the winner. Julie Moore was second, and Lorraine Guay was third. Julie Moore won the closest to the pin contest on hole 6. Congratulations!
Our GAR event was held on Monday, Oct. 17. We had 56 golfers from our group and the five other nine-hole leagues in the area. It was a fun day, good golfing weather, and lunch afterwards.
Several of our group won prize money. They are Nancy Hersey, Salita Timmermeyer, Sparky Arbuckle, Ann Hoglund, Chris LeFabvre, Lorraine Guay, Julie Moore and Patty Waddell.
Congratulations and kudos to Sue Olmos and Nancy Hersey who organized this day, which included breakfast, golf tournament and lunch.
Do You Remember?
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee and featuring the Sept. 11 Veterans & Patriots Club special event. The program follows FYI daily through Nov. 4.
Oak Run Garden Club
The Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Palm Grove Club. We start socializing at 10:00 a.m. The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m.
Our speaker will be Mark Bailey, an agent working for the University of Florida. He will be presenting a program on “Planting Fruit Trees.” We will have a plant raffle and 50/50 raffle.
A field trip on Tuesday Nov. 22, is planned to Grumbles Garden Center in Dunnellon. There will be a presentation 10:30 a.m. until noon on “Plants for the Holidays.” Meet at Palm Grove parking lot at 9:30 a.m. to carpool.
Dee Brown, president, and Ellen Raphael, secretary, are stepping down. We thank them both for their service to the Garden Club. Nominees are needed for both these positions. If you are interested, please step up. Elections will take place by the end of the year.
All Oak Run residents are invited to our meetings. Come and meet others interested in gardening. Watch channel 12 and look in the Oak Run Newsletter for more information.
Several emails are still being returned as incorrect addresses. Please, if you are not receiving emails, check to see if there are any errors on our list.
For more information, contact VP Judy at (413) 348-7140.
Oak Run blood drive
Calling Oak Run heroes, OneBlood’s Big Red Bus is at the Palm Grove parking lot 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Appointments are encouraged by calling 1-888-936-6283 or going online to OneBlood.org/donate using sponsor code #9992.
The need for blood remains very high, and you never know when you or someone you love may be on the receiving end of this most precious gift of life!
All donors receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temp, iron count and cholesterol screening.
Incentives include a $20 eGift card and a OneBlood plush blanket. Please remember to bring your photo ID and to drink extra fluids prior to and after donating.
Travelers of Oak Run
Most of our Winter-Spring 2022-23 trips are doing very well regarding ticket sales. If you are interested in going on one or more of the trips, please call the trip host to find out if there are tickets available. The hosts and their phone numbers are shown on the last page of the brochure and in the detailed write-up of each trip.
You can also come to the November Donut Drop-in or Pancake Breakfast to see if hosts are there selling tickets. Look for announcements in the Citizen, on the Oak Run Facebook Happenings pages and on Channel 12.
The host for the Splendors of Egypt trip on Feb. 6-18 has advised that she is very close to having enough tickets sold to allow the trip to happen. Contact Diane Kaufman to get your ticket(s) and make your deposit. There is a cut-off date in early November that has been set by the smarTours travel agency, so do not wait. We all want this special trip to happen.
Italian-Am Christmas gala
The Italian-American Club will be hosting their Christmas dinner/dance 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Oak Run Bar & Grill will be catering the event. The menu for the evening will include two entrées: chicken Napa Valley and baked ham with cherry glaze, which also includes salad, rolls, vegetable, dessert, coffee or hot tea.
The entertainment for the evening will be provided by DJ Al Sutphen/Solid Gold, for our listening and dancing pleasure.
Ticket sales will be 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the card room at the Orchid Club.
The Italian-Am Club will be subsidizing a portion of the total cost of this event as a Christmas gift to all our members. Member’s cost is $20 (Oak Run resident), and guest tickets are $25.
Please note we will not be taking any new memberships until February.
Membership dues will remain at $6 per person.
The gala includes door prizes and 50/50. BYOB!
For more, call Kitti: 262-501-3993.
Fun Club Christmas gala
The Oak Run Ohio-Michigan-Indiana (OMI) Club, aka The Fun Club, hosts a holiday Christmas gala 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Orchid Club. Price is $11 for members and $22 for guests.
Buffet is catered by Royal Oaks – ham and turkey with trimmings and pumpkin pie (bring your own beverage).
Music is by Fred Campbell. Door prizes and 50/50 included.
Ticket sales are held 8 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 and Nov. 19 during the pancake breakfast at the Orchid Club
At the end of this year, the OMI Club will disband, since we have been unable to obtain new officers. If anyone would like to take over, call Della at 352-237-6474 or Elaine at 352-861-8956.
Ballroom Dance Club Annual Christmas Dance
The Ballroom Dance Club will be hosting their Annual Christmas dance 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Music will be supplied by Dennis Rose.
Dinner will be catered by the Royal Oaks Grill: roast beef with Béarnaise sauce, salmon or cod, wild rice, green beans almondine, bread pudding with vanilla sauce and coffee. BYOB!
For tickets: $20 for members and $30 for guests. Please make checks payable to: Ball Room Dance Club. Tickets will be available 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoons at the Palm Grove during dance practice.
For more information, please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Michele Wehner at 352-873-7494.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC’s October meeting provided a platform for Gina Capone, write-in candidate for County Commissioner District 2. Besides having prepared points, she also fielded questions from the club’s membership. Her speaking follows the September meeting where the club also provided a platform for Brian Donnelly, a write-in candidate for County Commissioner District 4.
All Marion County voters are able to vote on district commissioners, even if that voter doesn’t live in District 2 or District 4. Therefore, the club board agreed that it was important to provide the speaking opportunity to each of these candidates.
Both candidates described their primary focus is infrastructure and the development boom in Marion County. And, the club president demonstrated how, if desired, to write in their names on the standard Marion County ballot for the Nov. 8 election.
The club’s November meeting will be a social gathering. There is no scheduled business meeting for that evening.
At 7 p.m. on Nov. 17, the ORDC will meet at the Orchid Club for dinner catered by Sonny’s BBQ followed by a trivia contest. This meeting should provide a congenial meeting place for Democrats and No Party Affiliated (NPA) neighbors in Oak Run. Past social events have proven to be very popular. Cost for this catered social event is $19 per person, payable prior to the meeting to Gary Greene, interim president.
The ORDC is a progressive-oriented group within Oak Run. It welcomes all Democrats and NPA neighbors who want to get together in a friendly and informative environment. The ORDC meets monthly on the third Thursday of each month (except December), oftentimes with an interesting speaker. The club continues to grow, thanks to publicity, the club’s outreach program to new Oak Run neighbors and the precinct election oriented website, managed by members of the club: https:// precinct4120a.community site.com.
For the October meeting, eight new Oak Run neighbors attended the meeting, even participating in the Q&A session. A person need not be a member to attend. However, if you want to become an ORDC member, annual dues are $7 per person.
For the January meeting, there will be a discussion of nominees and responsibilities for several ORDC board positions, with elections being March 2023.
For further information, or to suggest possible future speakers, contact interim club president Gary Greene at grg@yorkspeach.com or precinct captain Herman Brown at hermanhbrown@msn.com.
Computer Technology Club
The Club meets the third Wednesday of the month, with any changes to dates or times posted on channel 12 and our website: orcomputerclub.blogspot.com. Visitors are always welcome to attend a meeting.
Dues are $10 per person or $15 per household. Door prizes and 50/50 drawings are at each meeting.
For any computer issues or problems, contact Bob Kenlay 704-964-3608 and for all other questions contact Alan Marcus 861-6977.
Horseshoe League
There are still openings for the Wednesday 10:00 a.m. horseshoe league.
If you are a returning snowbird and are interested, you can contact Greg Wesson at 863-513-4382.
We use a 80 percent handicap scoring system with a final tournament open to all dues-paying players.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: Monday, 1-3 p.m.; Wednesday, 12:30-3 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Any questions or concerns, contact me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held Tuesdays at 8 a.m. at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions email Bonnie at bkwdragon@ deccacable.com.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets on the 2nd second Friday of each month at 10:30 in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The group also meets for a social lunch the 4th Friday of each month at 11:30 in the Oak Room Grill.
For more information, please contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Fall is in the air, Oak Runners. Come join us in this ideal weather to play shuffleboard!
We play on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Play any day or all the days you would like, your choice. We provide the equipment and an instructor for anyone who is new to the game, even a refresher for the seasoned players.
Come sign in by 8:45 a.m. for the 9 a.m. start time.
Any questions, call or text (904) 622-6622.
Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club
Oak Run’s Acoustic Jam Club meets 3 p.m. every Thursday at the Orchid Club. All Oak Run musicians and singers are welcome to attend its sessions. If you sing, play a guitar, banjo, uke, percussive instrument, etc., join our group.
For the first three Thursdays of each month, a select group of songs are played. For new visitors, copies of chords and lyrics for the selected songs may be available.
During the last Thursday of the month, members offer their personal selections to play solo or with the group.
For further information, contact Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For more information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
Donut Drop-in 2nd Saturday of month
Come and join us at the Orchid Club for fresh hot coffee, OJ, and your choice of donut, bagel, muffin and assorted pastries. Any one of these for a mere $2 or two items for $3, every 2nd Saturday of the month at the Orchid Club Auditorium. New hours are 9 a.m. till 10:30 a.m.
Oak Run Homeowners elections nearingThe 2023 Oak Run Homeowners Association (ORHA) General Elections will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Donut Drop-In.
At least four of the at-large seats of the Board of Directors are up for election for two-year terms of office. If there are vacancies of other Directors, there may be single-year vacancies also contested.
Interested persons shall submit a statement indicating that they are a candidate and a brief biography to the ORHA Nominations Chair between Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and Nov. 30 at 5:00 p.m., precisely, via email at: ORHANominee@yahoo.com. Published biographies shall be limited to the first 200 words.
Those who wish to become candidates for election to a one-year term as a Neighborhood Representative shall also submit their intentions to the Election Chair between Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and Nov. 30 at 5:00 p.m., precisely.
Candidates for election to a one-year term as a Neighborhood Representative shall also submit their intentions to the Election Chair between October 1 at 12:01 am and November 30 at 5:00 pm, precisely.
Candidates are listed on the ballot in the order that they are received. Direct your intentions to either the Nomination Chair (Board Seat) or Mickey Hoey (Neighborhood Representative) via email.
Contact Election Chair Mickey Hoey at michoey.ORHADoD@yahoo.com, and for the Nomination Chair, email ORHANominee@yahoo.com.
Contact any Director for more information, or visit ORHA-Ocala.com, or our Facebook page at ORHA-Ocala.
Homeowners Telephone Directory
Are you a new homeowner in Oak Run? Did you recently move to a different neighborhood? If you answered yes to either of these questions, you will NOT be included in the 2023 Homeowners Directory! Did you change your phone number or drop your landline? If so, your friends may not be able to contact you.
If any of the above apply to you, you must take action. The best and easiest way to add or update your information is on our website, orha-ocala. On the home page, click on the green “Phone Book Update” box and follow the easy-to-use prompts. Click on the blue “Submit” button to complete your information. It’s that easy.
If you prefer to use the paper form, drop the form off at Oak Run Community Services or in my white “Activities Box,” next to my front door (10590 SW 71st Circle, Eagles Point) – first house on the right coming from Linkside.
Clubs and Organizations are encouraged to submit changes for their officers/contact people (CCI) using the same online procedure.
The deadline for any addition or correction is Dec. 1, so the best time to get listed or make changes is now. – Bill Balch, Directory Chairperson
