Library Matters
The following new books are available: “Triple Cross” by James Patterson, “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly, “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell, “Going Rogue” by Janet Evanovich, “Clive Cussler’s The Sea Wolves” by Jack Du Brul, and “Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” by Lisa Unger.
The final hours to purchase holiday basket raffle tickets are from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, in the library. The drawing will take place at 1:30 p.m. the same day.
Copiers needed at library
Volunteers are needed to operate the copier in the Oak Run Library. You only need to volunteer one day every other week for approximately 3 hours.
You get to meet other people in our community, and as an added bonus, you can check out a book and read it during down times (and most of the time is down time!). If interested, please contact Mary at mpggauld4@hotmail.com.
Hospice success
Our fundraiser, Hoofin’ for Hospice, was a huge success, and we had a great turnout for the 2-mile walk on Saturday. Thank you to all who contributed and know that there is still time to donate. Happy Thanksgiving to all.
– Ingrid Crane
Renaissance Women
Holiday luncheon is 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Mesa de Notte Restaurant, 2436 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. RSVP by Dec. 11: Gloria 570-606-7107. Bring cash or a check made out to Interfaith Emergency Services (or IES), if you chose to donate for the holidays.
Dinner is at 5 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the Oak Room Bar & Grill. Call Pat G. at 352-854-7549.
Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. at Oak Room Bar & Grill on Thursday, Dec. 15. RSVP by Dec. 9; call Annmarie at 352-237-9838.
Monthly Meeting: Our Meeting for December is Canceled. For general information, call Patricia 352-445-7428.
Please check Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities.
Also check our bulletin board at the entrance/lobby to the Orchid Club for current updates.
All Oak Run Ladies are always welcome. There are never any dues! New members are always welcome!
2023 Oak Run Board Elections
Less than two weeks remain to submit nomination intentions for the 2023 Oak Run Homeowners Association (ORHA) elections.
Four of the at-large seats of the Oak Run Board of Directors are up for election for a two-year term of office. Interested persons must submit a statement indicating their candidacy and a brief biography to the ORHA Nominations Chair before 5 p.m. Nov. 30, precisely, via email at: ORHANominee@yahoo.com. Published biographies shall be limited to the first 200 words and will appear in the January Newsletter.
Candidates for election to a one-year term as a Neighborhood Representative must also submit their intentions to the Election Chair before 5 p.m. Nov. 30, precisely.
Candidates are listed on the ballot in the order that they are received. Direct your intentions to either: Election Chair Mickey Hoey (Neighborhood Rep.) at michoey.ORHADoD@yahoo.com or to the Nomination Chair (Board Seat) at ORHANominee@yahoo.com.
The 2023 Oak Run Homeowners Association (ORHA) elections will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, during the Donut Drop-In at the Orchid Club.
Contact any director for more information, or visit ORHA-Ocala.com, or our Facebook page at ORHA-Ocala.
Oak Run Community Food Drive
The Oak Run community food drive is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Bella Cucina and Palm Grove Portico; from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Orchid Club; and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 15, at Palm Grove Portico.
With inflation driving up the price of food and essentials, the children and other chronically disadvantaged individuals are hit especially hard. You can help!
Gifts of non-perishable food and personal care items will be accepted. Just pull up and we will unload them from your vehicle for you. All donations will be donated to Interfaith Emergency services for distribution to the needy. Last year, Oak Run donated 2,578 pounds to the effort.
The season of giving is now! Please consider a donation to this worthy cause. Thank you!
Oak Run Garden Club
The Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Orchid Club. This will be our members annual holiday celebration – a time for food, fun, games and an opportunity to enjoy the company of friends.
Set up begins at 8 a.m., and at 9 a.m. we will enjoy a breakfast buffet catered by Bob Evans. We will have a silent auction, raffles and a 50/50.
Entertainment will be our own Classy Oak Run Cloggers.
Election of officers was held at our November meeting. Please welcome new president, MC Carroll and vice president Fran Feltman, who are joining returning VP Judy Franz, treasurer Jackie Pachetti, secretary Ellen Raphael, and publicity Olga Blackford. Ellen’s term is ending, so we are still in need of a secretary.
There will be no field trip this month. From all of us in the Garden Club, have a joyful holiday season and a happy New Year.
Upper Midwest Club Christmas gala
Our annual Christmas gala will be on Dec. 7 at the Palm Grove Club; doors open at 5 p.m.
Our meal will be provided by Mike’s Other Place (formerly Turnpike Mike’s) with a delicious array of appetizers including shrimp, sausage, peppers and onions, teriyaki chicken skewers, platters and more.
Back by popular demand from last Christmas, listen and/or dance to the entertainment of “Treasure Trio” from Orlando.
Tickets will be sold at the Orchid Club on Nov. 29 at $18 for members and $28 for guests. If you miss the ticket sale, please call Adele at 352-854-4963.
The 2023 dues of $7 per member need to be paid by Dec. 31. You may pay dues at any ticket sales, an event or by dropping off in the white activities box at the Balch house, 10590 SW 71 Circle (Eagles Point).
Direct from Las Vegas, The Edwards Twins are coming to Oak Run on Feb. 8. Save the date!
Update your phone directory listing by Dec. 1
Getting listed in the phone book is not automatic – you must add your information. If you are new to Oak Run and have not submitted a “Telephone Directory Listing Change” (page 17 in the directory), now is the time to do it.
This includes any changes for current residents. Have you dropped your landline? Do you want to add your cell number(s)? Both? Just complete the form on page 17, drop it at the corporate office or in my white “Activities Box” next to my front door – not my cubby – at 10590 SW 71st Circle (Eagles Point). See 10590 on the map on page 48 in the directory.
You may also go to the ORHA web page (orha-ocala), click phone book updates and follow the prompts. Use the form to add or make changes to your listing.
When you make changes, fill out the form completely, exactly as you want it to appear in the directory.
Changes for clubs and organizations are requested as soon as new officers take over. Follow the phone books “CCI” prompts to change contact person(s).
The deadline is Dec. 1, so act now and you will get in.
– Bill Balch, Directory Chairperson
Ballroom Dance Club Annual Christmas Dance
The Ballroom Dance Club is hosting its annual Christmas dance from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Music will be supplied by Dennis Rose.
Dinner will be catered by the Royal Oaks Grill: roast beef with béarnaise sauce, salmon or cod, wild rice, green beans almondine, bread pudding with vanilla sauce and coffee. BYOB!
Tickets are available 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Palm Grove during dance practice.
For more information, please call Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438, Michele Wehner at 352-873-7494 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Bocce Club tourney
The Bocce Club will be holding their mid-season tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with a rain date on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m., and all league players are eligible to participate. It is a single elimination tournament, and we use a team format determined by drawing numbers to determine each team.
There will be coffee and donuts available for the players and any spectators, courtesy of Tom Reeves and Tammi Gottfried of Decca Real Estate, and the prize fund will be donated by David Nettles of the Palm Cay office of Edward Jones.
Any questions can be directed to Rick Kamasa at 215-313-7405 or 352-237-2354.
Channel 12 program
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, and featuring the Baby Boomers Disney’s Villains and Royals Halloween event from Oct. 29, with an additional spook-tacular segment by Randie Duretz, Oak Run’s roving photographer. The program follows FYI daily through Dec. 2.
Chair yoga Nov. 30
Our chair class for November will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Palm Grove Auditorium. Please disregard all other notices on the calendar.
Oak Run New York Club holiday festivities
The New York Club is planning a holiday gala from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Royal Oaks will cater a festive turkey dinner with all the trimmings; BYOB!
DJ Hal Dodd will provide entertainment for the evening; we will offer a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
Ticket prices are $22 for members (Oak Run residents) and $28 for guests.
Gather up your friends and neighbors and come celebrate the holiday season with us! For more, call John at 352-512-8472.
Oak Run Irish-Am Club Christmas party
The Oak Run Irish-Am Club will kick off the month of December with a holiday party! Our celebration will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 5 p.m.
TurnPike Mike’s will cater a festive meal featuring your choice of scallops with pasta or chicken parmesan with pasta. Also included will be salad, bread and butter and Christina’s homemade brownies for dessert!
Al Sutphen-Solid Gold will be our entertainer for this event. As a holiday gift to you, we are subsidizing our current members’ tickets at $15 per person, and guest tickets will be priced at $25. (New members will not be enrolled until the March St. Patrick’s Day event.)
Come celebrate the holiday season with us and bring your favorite beverages to round out your enjoyment! We will be offering a 50/50 drawing plus door prizes.
For more, call Steve at 352-861-1223. For ticket questions, call Ann at 606-776-4785.
Italian-Am Christmas gala
The Italian-American Club will be hosting their Christmas dinner/dance 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Oak Run Bar & Grill will be catering the event. The menu for the evening will include two entrées: chicken Napa Valley and baked ham with cherry glaze, which also includes salad, rolls, vegetable, dessert, coffee or hot tea.
The entertainment for the evening will be provided by DJ Al Sutphen/Solid Gold, for our listening and dancing pleasure.
The Italian-Am Club will be subsidizing a portion of the total cost of this event as a Christmas gift to all our members. Member’s cost is $20 (Oak Run resident), and guest tickets are $25.
Please note we will not be taking any new memberships until February. Membership dues will remain at $6 per person. The gala includes door prizes and 50/50. BYOB! For more, call Kitti at 262-501-3993.
Fun Club Christmas gala
The Oak Run Ohio-Michigan-Indiana (OMI) Club, aka The Fun Club, hosts a holiday Christmas gala 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Orchid Club. Price is $11 for members and $22 for guests.
Buffet is catered by Royal Oaks – ham and turkey with trimmings and pumpkin pie (bring your own beverage).
Music is by Fred Campbell. Door prizes and 50/50 included.
At the end of this year, the OMI Club will disband, since we have been unable to obtain new officers. If anyone would like to take over, call Della at 352-237-6474 or Elaine at 352-861-8956.
Republican Club at Oak Run
Due to the proximity of the holidays, we will not be having our regular scheduled November and December meetings. Instead, we will have our next Oak Run Republican Club meeting from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Palm Grove Auditorium in Oak Run.
We will be showing the 2000 MULES documentary film. The theme is election integrity. All Oak Run residents are invited. For this one meeting, you don’t need to be a Republican Club member – party affiliation doesn’t matter.
Come early to partake in 50/50 and refreshments. Paul Pike will not be able to make coffee and drinks due to personal matters. He has trained one couple who volunteered. However, we would like another couple to volunteer as back up. If you are available to volunteer, please contact John Prosch at 507-779-5987.
In January, we will return to our regular meeting schedule: the last Wednesday of the month.
At our January meeting, we will be combining some social time with our election of officers.
This past year we have welcomed many new and enthusiastic members. We need some of you to share your talents by volunteering for one of our officer positions. Pete Fraleigh will not be able to continue as chairman. If you have led a department or organization, then you are qualified to take over this role.
The other officer positions include secretary, administrative assistant, treasurer, vice chairman of administration and vice chairman of publicity.
Contact John Prosch at 507-779-5987 or Paula Powers at 727-742-7217 for position descriptions and/or to enter your name to be a candidate for election.
We are sending emails to members. If you aren’t getting them, please check your spam file.
Contact Pete Fraleigh at 845-867-6262, if you have any questions.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text (904) 622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person. Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Suddenly One meets, lunches monthly
The group lunch has been canceled for November, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The group also meets for a social lunch at 11:30 a.m. the fourth Friday monthly in the Oak Room Grill.
For more information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club meeting canceled for construction
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club normally meets 3 to 5 p.m. each Thursday. Due to the long-delayed construction schedule within Oak Run’s maintenance group, venue availability has been limited. Therefore, if a person wants to attend, contact Irv Becker, group coordinator, at Irv.becker@icloud.com or 816-809-7668.
The Acoustic Jam club is a group of musicians/singers who meet monthly. For most sessions, there is a set group of music that is played. This allows for group play and singing.
During the last Thursday of a month, there is more open play.
Whether playing a guitar, uke, banjo, percussion instruments, etc., all Oak Run neighbors are welcome.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
