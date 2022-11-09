Oak Run Community Food Drive
The Oak Run community food drive is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Bella Cucina and Palm Grove Portico; from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Orchid Club; and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 15, at Palm Grove Portico.
With inflation driving up the price of food and essentials, the children and other chronically disadvantaged individuals are hit especially hard. You can help!
Gifts of non-perishable food and personal care items will be accepted. Just pull up and we will unload them from your vehicle for you.
All donations will be donated to Interfaith Emergency services for distribution to the needy.
Last year, Oak Run donated 2,578 pounds to the effort.
The season of giving is now! Please consider a donation to this worthy cause. Thank you!
Update your phone directory listing by Dec. 1
Getting listed in the phone book is not automatic – you must add your information. If you are new to Oak Run and have not submitted a “Telephone Directory Listing Change” (page 17 in the directory), now is the time to do it.
This includes any changes for current residents. Have you dropped your landline? Do you want to add your cell number(s)? Both? Just complete the form on page 17, drop it at the corporate office or in my white “Activities Box” next to my front door – not my cubby – at 10590 SW 71st Circle (Eagles Point). See 10590 on the map on page 48 in the directory.
You may also go to the ORHA web page (orha-ocala), click phone book updates and follow the prompts. Use the form to add or make changes to your listing.
When you make changes, fill out the form completely, exactly as you want it to appear in the directory.
Changes for clubs and organizations are requested as soon as new officers take over. Follow the phone books “CCI” prompts to change contact person(s).
The deadline is Dec. 1, so act now and you will get in.
– Bill Balch, Directory Chairperson
Ballroom Dance Club Annual Christmas Dance
The Ballroom Dance Club is hosting its annual Christmas dance from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Music will be supplied by Dennis Rose.
Dinner will be catered by the Royal Oaks Grill: roast beef with béarnaise sauce, salmon or cod, wild rice, green beans almondine, bread pudding with vanilla sauce and coffee. BYOB!
Tickets are available 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Palm Grove during dance practice.
For more information, please call Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438, Michele Wehner at 352-873-7494 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Hoofin’ it for Hospice
Join us at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, outside the Palm Grove for a lovely stroll through Eagles Point to benefit hospice. Come early for a photo op.
Oak Run Library
The monthly book sale will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The library has the following new, regular print books: “The Prisoner” by B.A. Paris and “We Are the Light” by Matthew Quick.
New England Club holiday party
Our holiday party is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Palm Grove Ballroom. Ticket sales are 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Orchid Club Auditorium.
Since the holidays are here already, we will be celebrating with a gift exchange. Please bring a wrapped gift to exchange with the group. Try to make it gender neutral, around $10 to $15 in value. Please do not gift food, candy or candles.
Our holiday menu will be prepared by Oak Grill (Royal Oaks) with a choice of turkey or ham. It cost $10 for members, $15 for guests.
Looking forward to seeing everyone on Nov. 17 for our holiday party.
Any questions, please call Helen Routte at 352-237-0502.
Chair yoga Nov. 30
Our chair class for November will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Palm Grove Auditorium. Please disregard all other notices on the calendar.
Channel 12
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the Oct. 18 Celebration of the Life of Shern “Bubbles” Bowcock. The program follows FYI daily from Nov. 4 to Nov. 18.
Oak Run Canine and Pet Club
All Oak Run pets are invited to our Holiday Pet Photo Shoot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the overflow parking lot adjacent to Thatcher Park. You may elect to have a picture with Santa or select another holiday theme. Cost is $15, which includes a nice picture frame.
Pictures are by appointment only, scheduled at 15-minute intervals, so everyone can have their private photo session. Registration and pre-payment will take place during the donut drop-in from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov 12. You may also contact Wes at 630-272-9242 or email orcanineandpetclub@gmail.com to set up your appointment time.
Holiday pictures make great additions to your cards or for a nice photo display.
Computer Technology Club
The Computer Technology Club meets at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Orchid Club.
Alan Marcus will show us how to use “team viewer for computer help and remote control of your computer.”
We meet the third Wednesday of each month with any changes always posted on channel 12 and our website orcomputerclub.blogspot.com. Dues are $10 per person or $15 per household. Visitors are always welcome. Door prizes and 50/50 are at every meeting.
For further information on the club, call Alan Marcus 861-6977.
Annual hospice fund drive
With gusto, I continue this fundraiser in honor of Yogi Andrew Crane, who was passionate about this cause. Oak Runners have been wonderful in supporting Cates/Legacy house for many years. For those new to Oak Run, Cates House is right across the road from the main gate and has served our community with care and compassion for a long time.
All monies collected go directly to Cates House.
For a donation of $18, you will receive an event tee shirt. Please indicate size on the bottom left corner of your check. For $108, you may have a hand-painted stone, personalized to celebrate a loved one’s life or anniversary. You can post-date the check to Nov. 12, however, please get it to me ASAP so you don’t forget.
Make checks to: HOSPICE OF MARION COUNTY, put in my cubby or mailed to 11538 SW 69 Circle, Ocala, FL 34476 (BTG). I will happily pick up your check if you call me at 352-854-7950.
We’ll celebrate our accomplishment with our Hoofin’ it for Hospice walk at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, outside the Palm Grove Auditorium.
I pray that you will support this cause. Andrew was fond of saying, “Please don’t let me beg!”
All details are in the OR Newsletter. Please get your Hospice check to me asap. Thank you.
– Ingrid Crane
Oak Run Garden Club
Oak Run Garden Club field trip on Tuesday, Nov. 22, is planned for Grumbles Garden Center in Dunnellon. There will be a presentation 10:30 a.m. until noon on “Plants for the Holidays.”
Meet at Palm Grove parking lot at 9:30 a.m. to carpool. For more information, call VP Judy at 413-348-7140.
Renaissance Women RSVP due today
All Oak Run ladies are welcome.
Monthly Luncheon: 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Cody’s Roadhouse, 8169 SW State Road 200, Ocala. RSVP by Nov. 11 to Gloria 570-606-7107.
Luncheon 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Oak Room Bar & Grill. RSVP by Nov. 15. Call Annmarie: 352-237-9838.
Monthly meetings: Our meetings for November and December are canceled. For general information, call Patricia 352-445-7428.
Please check the Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board at the entrance/lobby to the Orchid Club.
Genealogy Club of Oak Run
The club meets 9:30 to 11 a.m. the third Friday of each month in the Card Room.
On Nov. 18, the program will be led by a guest speaker, Paula Loe, from the LDS Family History Center in Ocala. The LDS Church has the largest library of genealogical records in the world.
Subjects to be covered include: how to search/browse by collections and by place, how to search for books and how to use research Wiki. There will be a review of how to search for records on other sites such as Ancestry, Find My Past and MyHeritage.
Another topic presented will be on documenting your research. along with a quick start overview for those already somewhat familiar with FamilySearch.
Travelers of Oak Run
We have only a few tickets available for the trip to the Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse on Dec. 7. Call Larry or Jeanne Daland as soon as possible to get your ticket.
Tickets will be sold at the pancake breakfast for trips to the Endangered Animals Rescue
Sanctuary (Jan. 11) as well as Niagara Falls (March 6-13) and the American Arts & Crafts Museum (Feb. 9).
Please note that the pancake breakfast is on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Oak Run New York Club holiday festivities
The New York Club is planning a holiday gala from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Royal Oaks will cater a festive turkey dinner with all the trimmings; BYOB!
DJ Hal Dodd will provide entertainment for the evening; we will offer a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
Ticket sales will be held at Donut Drop-In from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Orchid Club.
Ticket prices are $22 for members (Oak Run residents) and $28 for guests.
Gather up your friends and neighbors and come celebrate the holiday season with us!
For more, call John at 352-512-8472.
Oak Run Irish-Am Club Christmas party
The Oak Run Irish-Am Club will kick off the month of December with a holiday party! Our celebration will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 5 p.m.
TurnPike Mike’s will cater a festive meal featuring your choice of scallops with pasta or chicken parmesan with pasta. Also included will be salad, bread and butter and Christina’s homemade brownies for dessert!
Please be prepared to let us know each entree choice at ticket sales from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the card room.
Al Sutphen-Solid Gold will be our entertainer for this event.
As a holiday gift to you, we are subsidizing our current members’ tickets at $15 per person, and guest tickets will be priced at $25. (New members will not be enrolled until the March St. Patrick’s Day event.)
Come celebrate the holiday season with us and bring your favorite beverages to round out your enjoyment! We will be offering a 50/50 drawing plus door prizes.
For more, call Steve at 352-861-1223. For ticket questions, call Ann at 606-776-4785.
Italian-Am Christmas gala
The Italian-American Club will be hosting their Christmas dinner/dance 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Oak Run Bar & Grill will be catering the event. The menu for the evening will include two entrées: chicken Napa Valley and baked ham with cherry glaze, which also includes salad, rolls, vegetable, dessert, coffee or hot tea. The entertainment for the evening will be provided by DJ Al Sutphen/Solid Gold, for our listening and dancing pleasure.
Ticket sales will be 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the card room at the Orchid Club. The Italian-Am Club will be subsidizing a portion of the total cost of this event as a Christmas gift to all our members. Member’s cost is $20 (Oak Run resident), and guest tickets are $25.
Please note we will not be taking any new memberships until February. Membership dues will remain at $6 per person. The gala includes door prizes and 50/50. BYOB! For more, call Kitti at 262-501-3993.
Fun Club Christmas gala
The Oak Run Ohio-Michigan-Indiana (OMI) Club, aka The Fun Club, hosts a holiday Christmas gala 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Orchid Club. Price is $11 for members and $22 for guests. Buffet is catered by Royal Oaks – ham and turkey with trimmings and pumpkin pie (bring your own beverage). Music is by Fred Campbell. Door prizes and 50/50 included. Ticket sales are 8 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 during the pancake breakfast at the Orchid Club. At the end of this year, the OMI Club will disband, since we have been unable to obtain new officers. If anyone would like to take over, call Della at 352-237-6474 or Elaine at 352-861-8956.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club. Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person. Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary. Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC’s November meeting will be a social occasion. No business meeting is scheduled. For the Nov. 17 meeting, a catered meal, provided by Sonny’s BBQ will be provided. The cost of this catered event is $19 per person. Please RSVP to interim president Gary Greene. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Orchid Club.
The ORDC is progressive-oriented group in Oak Run. It welcomes all Democrats and No-Party Affiliated neighbors who want to get together in a welcoming and informative environment. The group’s membership continues to grow in Oak Run thanks to the club’s outreach program to new neighbors, its precinct-oriented website – https://precinct4120a. communitysite.com, which provides issue and candidate oriented information – and overall publicity.
The ORDC meets monthly on the third Thursday of each month (except for December) at the Orchid Club. Most monthly activities include a guest speaker.
For more, email interim president Gary Greene at grg@yorkspeach.com.
Oak Room Bar & Grill
All event nights listed below require reservations, unless noted. Call Sue at 352-861-1818 ext 2.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Free beverage with any meal for anyone with Military I.D. (no reservations required)
Saturday, Nov. 12 – Closed for dinner for a private party. Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch (no reservations required)
Wednesday, Nov. 16 – Burger and wing night from 4 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Karaoke with Poppy from 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19 – Closed for dinner only for a private party. Open from 11-3 for lunch (no reservations required).
Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving served from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Horseshoe League
There are still openings for the Wednesday 10 a.m. horseshoe league. If you are a returning snowbird and are interested, you can call Greg Wesson at 863-513-4382. We use a 80 percent handicap scoring system with a final tournament open to all dues-paying players.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions email Bonnie at bkwdragon@decca cable.com.
Suddenly One
The Nov. 11 meeting will not be held in the Card Room but will be at Sholom Park. We will meet at the parking lot of Thatcher Dog Park around 10:15 a.m. to carpool to the park.
Ingrid Crane will lead the group in a meditative walk followed by a short meeting at the pavilion. If you don’t care to walk, there are benches where you can wait.
Lunch afterward will be at the nearby Stone Creek Grill.
If you’d like to join us, please let Shelley know.
The group lunch has been canceled for November, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets on the 2nd second Friday of each month at 10:30 in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The group also meets for a social lunch the fourth Friday of each month at 11:30 in the Oak Room Grill.
For more information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www. suddenlyone.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Fall is in the air, Oak Runners. Come join us in this ideal weather to play shuffleboard!
We play on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Play any day or all the days you would like, your choice.
We provide the equipment and an instructor for anyone who is new to the game, even a refresher for the seasoned players.
Come sign in by 8:45 a.m. for the 9:00 a.m. start time.
Any questions, call or text 904-622-6622.
Acoustic Jam Club meeting canceled for construction
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club normally meets 3 to 5 p.m. each Thursday. Due to the long-delayed construction schedule within Oak Run’s maintenance group, venue availability has been limited. Therefore, if a person wants to attend, contact Irv Becker, group coordinator, at Irv.becker@icloud.com or 816-809-7668.
Until construction is eventually completed, meeting venues will vary. The Nov. 17 meeting, for example, is canceled due to Oak Run maintenance group considerations.
The Acoustic Jam club is a group of musicians/singers who meet monthly. For most sessions, there is a set group of music that is played. This allows for group play and singing.
During the last Thursday of a month, there is more open play.
Whether playing a guitar, uke, banjo, percussion instruments, etc., all Oak Run neighbors are welcome.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For more information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
Oak Run Homeowners elections approaching
The 2023 Oak Run Homeowners Association (ORHA) General Elections will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Donut Drop-In.
At least four of the at-large seats of the Board of Directors are up for election for two-year terms of office. If there are vacancies of other Directors, there may be single-year vacancies also contested.
Interested persons shall submit a statement indicating that they are a candidate and a brief biography to the ORHA Nominations Chair between Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and Nov. 30 at 5 p.m., precisely, via email at: ORHA Nominee@yahoo.com. Published biographies shall be limited to the first 200 words.
Those who wish to become candidates for election to a one-year term as a Neighborhood Representative shall also submit their intentions to the Election Chair between Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and Nov. 30 at 5 p.m., precisely.
Candidates for election to a one-year term as a Neighborhood Representative shall also submit their intentions to the Election Chair between Oct. 1 at 12:01 am and Nov. 30 at 5 pm, precisely.
Candidates are listed on the ballot in the order that they are received. Direct your intentions to either the Nomination Chair (Board Seat) or Mickey Hoey (Neighborhood Representative) via email.
Contact Election Chair Mickey Hoey at michoey.ORHADoD@yahoo.com, and for the Nomination Chair, email ORHANominee @yahoo.com.
Contact any Director for more information, or visit ORHA-Ocala.com, or our Facebook page at ORHA-Ocala.
