Upstate New York Club’s ‘Salute to Veterans’ is May 22
All residents are invited to join the Upstate New York Club from 5:30-9 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at Palm Grove, for the annual Salute to Veterans event. A Color Guard from the Veterans and Patriots Club will initiate the evening at 6 p.m.
To kick off our 99 Days of Summer, a summer-style dinner of burgers, large dogs (one of each!), and beans or pasta salad will be prepared and served at 6:20 p.m. If you’re a non-meat eater, tell us at ticket sales. Ice cream is for dessert. Bring your own beverage.
After dinner, Lisa Beck makes her Oak Run debut with a LIVE! Salute to Veterans Cabaret Show. Lisa, a native New Yorker, is a favorite throughout Central Florida, with musical offerings of the ’60s thru ’90s in nearly every genre.
We’ll hold our annual Golf Cart Poker Run, hosted by John and Sue Conner. Check-in is 4 p.m. in the Palm Grove portico. The Poker Run begins at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, cash only, please, at the ticket sales below.
Tickets sales for Salute to Veterans are 8-10 a.m. on Saturdays, May 6 and May 13 in the Orchid Auditorium (new times to avoid conflict with Veterans Memorial Dedication). Tickets are $15 for members and $17 for all others.
For ticket information, contact Tricia Boelter, 315-842-2427, before May 16.
Travelers of Oak Run trip updates
Our day trip ticket sales have gone very well since the new travel brochure was distributed. For example, we’re sold out on Sleuths Mystery Dinner Show and Sands Ovations Festival. We’re taking names for the waitlists and it would be wise for residents to get on the list since, more than likely, there’ll be a few cancellations.
The rest of the day trips are doing well with about half the tickets sold for each. Keep in mind that we must sell about 40 tickets each to pay for the bus. With that in mind, sign up as soon as possible so we know the trips are a go.
We’re excited about the response to our Biloxi and Smoky Mountains trips and the Transatlantic Cruise from Spain. Biloxi is not sold out, but enough have signed up for the trip to be a “go,” but a few more would be great in case there are any cancellations! The Smokey Mountains trip is sold out!
The Farewell to Spain trip only had two cabins left when this was written. The great news is that we have added another transatlantic cruise which begins in Amsterdam. We spend three days there then go aboard the Holland America Line’s Rotterdam and sail to Belgium, France, and the U.K., followed by a transatlantic to the Bahamas before docking in Ft. Lauderdale and returning home by bus. Prices begin at about $2,900. Flyers with all the details for both cruises are posted on the Travel bulletin boards or call Cindy Kocher, your coordinator and host, to arrange to get a copy.
We’ll have sales for one or more of our trips at each Donut Drop-in and Pancake Breakfast in May and June. Specifically, the hosts for Legally Blonde, the Imagine Museum and both Spain and Amsterdam will be at the Donut Drop-In on May 13. Look for other announcements.
New England Club Sandbag Baseball Night is May 25
The Oak Run New England Club is holding a Sandbag Baseball Night from 6-9 p.m. on May 25 at the Orchid Club. The meal includes a 6-inch turkey, ham, or roast beef sub, chips, dessert, water, coffee, tea, or BYOB.
Tickets are available at the May 13 Donut Drop-in and on May 15 at the Orchard Club. Members’ tickets are $15; guests are $17.
Join us for a fun evening of collegial sports, door prizes, and 50/50.
For more information, contact Dave Ryan at 207-636-0590 or Larry Carter at 207-531-0187.
Oak Run Singles Club meets May 25
If you missed our last meeting, you missed a fun night with great food and beverages.
Our next outing will be a picnic at Liberty Park at noon on Thursday, May 25. The cost is $2 (pay at Park).
And everyone is asked to BYOB and a side dish to pass. You must call one of the officers by May 22 if you plan to attend.
New York Club summer gathering
The New York Club is hosting a summertime event from 6-9 p.m. at the Orchid Club on Wednesday, June 7.
This evening will be a “bring-your-own” snacks and/or dinner.
KY Moonshine (Club President Carrie Ball) is the featured DJ, playing those tunes and requests we all love!
Ticket prices are $7 for members and $10 for guests.
Tickets are on sale from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Donut Drop-in at the Orchid Club.
Save the date and make plans with friends to share an evening of food and fun together; or we’ll seat you to meet new friends.
As always, BYOB!
Door prizes and 50/50 are available.
For more information, call Carrie: 352-843-1774.
For tickets, call John: 352-512-8472.
‘American royals’ wed at mystery dinner theatre
Guess what, I just got an invitation to the wedding of the year, and I got it on good authority that you’re getting one, too! Can you believe it?
We’ll be in the same room as the famous, or in some cases, infamous Sinclairs and Cavendishes who will be dripping with money and decked out in jewels! Can we say America’s royalty?!
Get a load of this: Mr. and Mrs. Atticus Cavendish request the honor of your presence to celebrate the union of their daughter, Arabella Cavendish, to Sebastian Sinclair, the son of the late Mr. and Mr. Bartholomew Sinclair, on Friday, the ninth of June and Saturday, the tenth of June at 5 p.m. in the Palm Grove Ballroom. (They probably decided to do it twice, to seal the deal and make sure it sticks!)
For anyone who didn’t receive an invitation, tickets for PACOR’s mystery dinner theatre, “Marriage Can Be Murder,” will be available 8-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Orchid Club during the Donut-Drop-in. Tickets are $36 per person and the performances begin at 5 p.m.; doors open at 4:30 p.m..
A delectable dinner of roast pork and turkey with all the trimmings will be served by Oak Room Bar and Grill.
So, make sure you bring your own bottle and a sweater, because it will get rather chilly in there with all that “ice!”
Ballroom Dance Club afternoon tea
The Ballroom Dance Club will be hosting an afternoon tea from 2-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Palm Grove. All Oak Run residents are welcome to join us for an afternoon of music and dancing.
If you’re new to ballroom dancing and are thinking about joining a class, we’ll have a guest instructor to show us some ballroom dances.
Admission is free! B.Y.O.B. and snacks.
For more information, please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Oak Run Irish American Club spring dance
The Oak Run Irish Club is holding a spring dance 6-9 p.m. on May 12 at Palm Grove. Music will be provided by Solid Gold. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. 50/50 will be offered.
Questions: contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Cabaret on June 17
Come to the cabaret! Enjoy dinner catered by Oak Room Bar & Grill (BYOB), entertainment by friends of the LGBT community and dancing to our DJ.
The event is sponsored by LGBT Friends at Oak Run, but all who enjoy good food, music, dancing and fun are welcome. The cabaret is 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Palm Grove Club.
Tickets are $30 and are available at the Donut Drop-ins on May 13 and June 10 and at the Pancake Breakfast on May 27.
Call 352-877-3400 for more information.
Summer Water Exercise schedule
It’s that time again! Summer Water Exercise sign-ups are from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Classes begin Tuesday, May 23. Looking forward to seeing you and having another great season!
Any questions, please contact: Colleen Kamasa, cell 215-499-3769, home 352-237-2354.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, April 27, the game was Odd Holes. For Flight A, Kerry Tims was the winner. Nancy Hersey was second, and Sparky Arbuckle third. For Flight B, Lorraine Guay was the winner. Janet Tully was second and tied for third were Lisa D’Angelo and Diana Schmidt. Kerry Tims won the closest to the pin contest on hole 3, and she made a chip-in on hole 5. Cindy Kocher made a chip-in on hole 7.
Congratulations to all!
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Low Net was the game on May 2. Nancy Hersey was first and Diana Galla second in the first group. Chris Orndorff and Bea Terry tied in the second group. Stella VanDerwarker finished first and Sheila Foster second in the third group.
ROWGO invites all women golfers to join our fun league. You don’t have to be a member of Royal Oaks Golf Club.
Call 352-861-1818 for information.
Suddenly One meets at Shalom Park May 12
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees.
This month’s meeting is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at Sholom Park. Ingrid will lead a silent walk through the park followed by a short meeting. Lunch is afterward at the Stone Creek Grille.
Please contact a member by May 11 if you need a ride. Contact Shelley to make a lunch reservation.
For more information, please contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Library Matters
The book sale is 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 in the Orchid Club. Hard and tradeback books are $1, paperbacks are 25 cents, and puzzles and DVDs are 50 cents.
New books to the library include: “The Last Heir to Blackwood Library” by Hester Fox, “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, “The Soulmate” by Sally Hepworth, “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane, “Homecoming” by Kate Morton, “City of Dreams” by Don Winslow, “Where Are The Children Now” by Mary Higgins Clark, “The Treadstone Rendition” by Josua Hood, and “Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline.
Yoga and stretch
Join us for flexibility and a sense of wellbeing at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Palm Grove. Wednesday stretch class is at 9 a.m., and DVD yoga is from 2:30-4 p.m. on Fridays in the fitness center. Our chair class is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31.
– Love and light, Ingrid
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the making of “Mr. Potts Bites the Dust.” The program airs from May 5-12. Then from May 12-19, “Mr. Potts Bites the Dust,” written and directed by Dick Caza, airs.
“Do You Remember?” follows FYI daily on Channel 12.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
For reservations, call 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
May 4, Thursday: Palm Groove entertainment under pavillion, reservations only
May 5, Friday: dance party at Bella Cucina from 6-9 p.m. hosted by Oak Room Bar & Grill and Decca Real Estate
May 6, Saturday: Crescent Oaks Ladies at 11:30 a.m.
May 14, Sunday: Mother’s Day from noon to 5:30 p.m., reservations only
May 17, Wednesday: Fountain Ladies at 11:30 a.m.
May 18, Thursday: private party at Palm Grove
May 18, Thursday: Sawyer Country music duo – entertainment under pavillion, 6-9 p.m., sponsored by Tammi Gottfried and Tom Reeves from Decca Real Estate; reservations only
May 20, Saturday: Neighborhood 7 Ladies at noon
May 24, Wednesday: Trivia night from 4-8 p.m.; game starts at 6 p.m.; reservations only
May 25, Thursday: Burger & Wing Night, 4-8 p.m.; reservations only
To all registered Republicans
On Tuesday, May 16, please get out and vote in the Republican Special General Election for Florida House District 24. The winner of the Primary was Ryan Chamberlin, who will face Robert Fox, the write-in candidate.
Oak Run had a better turnout for the Primary than the rest of District 24, but we can do better.
Early voting runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6 through May 13.
The closest voting sites to Oak Run are the Brian Litz Sheriff’s Office, located to the right outside the main gate on State Road 200 and at the Freedom Library, located on SW 95th St.
The mail-in ballot request deadline is May 6 at 5 p.m.
Election day is on May 16 – the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oak Run has two voting precincts, 4110 and 4120, at the Orchid Club and the Palm Grove Club, respectively. Check your voter registration card for your voting precinct.
If you have questions, visit the Supervisor of Elections website or www.vote marion,gov/voters.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For more information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Belly Dance Exercise
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run meets at 10 a.m. every Saturday through May 20 in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. We move our torsos, hips, legs and arms in short choreographed combinations to inspiring music. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
For further information, contact sheilakrst@gmail.com or call/text 124-548-6066.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC is glad to support the upcoming “Proud to be a Democrat” fundraiser and dinner on May 21. Over 20 members of the club will attend the dinner sponsored by the Marion County Democratic Party. This fundraiser is designed to promote local candidates and finance Democratic issues within Marion County.
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. For May’s meeting, our guest speaker is TBD and will be announced prior to the meeting.
Starting in April, the membership is being offered a “spotlight” of individual members of the club. The club consists of many individuals with unique experiences. It will be exciting to see what each person brings to Oak Run and the overall conversation.
All Oak Run Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors are invited to our meetings and share in the camaraderie and discussions. If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
For further information, contact club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club meets 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at the Oak Run Island Club. The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all can join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. The present focus has been oriented toward music from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
Neighbors who play acoustic instruments, such as guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin bass, percussion etc. are welcome. There are no group dues. All levels of proficiency are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
