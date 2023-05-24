PACOR’s new whodunit features glamor, intrigue, deceit
PACOR’s Mystery Dinner Theatre, “Marriage Can Be Murder,” is right around the corner, and I hope you have your tickets because you don’t want to miss this one! I’ve got it on good authority that the bride will be wearing a Vera Wang gown, and she’ll be done up by the world-renowned makeup artist Bobbi Brown! Top that off with a Fiona Cairns wedding cake, it’s no secret that the Cavendish Clan dished out a lot of cash for this shindig!
But what I don’t understand is why the rush, considering the bride and groom have only been an “item” for less than a month! Wow, it’s enough to make a person wonder!
Well wonder no more! Tickets for both performances, Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, will be on sale from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Pancake Breakfast in the Orchid Club. The Oak Room Bar and Grill will be serving a delicious dinner of roast pork and turkey with all the trimmings in the Palm Grove Ballroom. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., the show begins at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $36 per person, and BYOB.
For more information, you can call Shellie at 207-432-1558. Maybe she’ll even give you a clue!
Come join the fun as our outrageously talented thespians weave a web of glamor, intrigue and deceit that’ll keep you on the edge of your seats wondering, “Whodunit?!” I don’t know if the marriage will be murder, but I can tell you that this wedding will be to die for!
Ambassadors of Oak Run Fourth of July
Hear ye! Hear ye! Come one, come all! Let’s Celebrate America’s 247th birthday.
Mark your calendars for an old-fashioned Fourth of July with a day full of events from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Ambassadors Committee are planning a full day of activities: golf cart parade, veterans recognition, scavenger hunt, games in various sports, and contests along with seven food/dessert trucks. Music too!
More info will be in the Citizen, Facebook Oak Run Happenings, Channel 12 and bulletin boards.
This event is open to all Oak Run Residents and their guests. Any questions, contact JoAnn at oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
The entire Ambassadors Committee wants to thank all the clubs, neighborhoods, individuals and volunteers who contributed to the BMI dance/fundraiser. It was an outstanding success, our total collective profit was $5,474 and 2023-24 invoice amount is $5,200, leaving us with a balance of $274 which will be applied to 2024-25 invoice.
Remember, the Ambassadors meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Orchid Club. We always need volunteers; this committee has many opportunities, big and small, needing help. We’re currently looking for a treasurer, if interested, contact JoAnn Keane at: oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
LGBTQ Friends Cabaret
The LGBTQ Friends at Oak Run is hosting a cabaret on Saturday, June 17, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Dinner is provided by Oak Room Bar and Grill.
The admission cost is $30 per person.
You can bring your own beverage.
Cabaret Chorus and Performers will start at 6 p.m.
If anyone is interested in joining the LGBTQ Friends at Oak Run, please come to our meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the Card Room in the Orchid Club. We discuss plans for future activities, such as dinners, movies, boating, picnics, game nights, etc. There are no dues to join.
Irish Club dance to be held on June 21
The Irish Club is holding a dance from 6-9 p.m. on June 21 at the Orchid Club. Music will be provided by Hal Dodd. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
Tickets sales are being held 10 a.m. to noon on June 5 in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. A 50/50 will be offered.
For questions, contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Renaissance Women
Our next meeting is at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Island Club. Remember to wear your name tag, bring cash for raffle (if desired) and have your calendar available to jot down events.
Feel free to stay after meeting for socialization and to bring your favorite board game. Sometimes we have a guest speaker at our meetings.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
For general information, call Patricia: 352-445-7428.
Travelers of Oak Run
Our trip hosts have had very nice responses, with several trips being sold out. Call any host to find out the status of their trip.
If sold out, sign up for the waitlist to have any chance to go on one of these trips.
If a host has seats left, they can sign you up over the phone and arrange payment.
Some trips will sell at the Pancake Breakfast on May 27, including Legally Blonde, Ybor City, Imagine Museum and Brazilian Steakhouse.
By the way, Cindy Kocher will be there as well to sell the Amsterdam Transatlantic trip.
In June, there’ll be some hosts selling at both the Donut Drop-ins and Pancake Breakfasts. Look for announcements about them.
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Even Front Odd Back was the game on May 23. Mary Stimson was first and JT LeMasters second in the first group. Chris Orndorff was first and Noreen Dygert second in the second group. Stella won in the third group, followed by a tie between Bea Terry and Sheila Foster. Elaine Rotker was closest to the pin.
ROWGO invites all women golfers to join our fun league. Call the pro shop at 352-861-1818 for information.
Library Matters
The Oak Run Library is closed Memorial Day Monday, May 29.
Pancake Breakfast to be held May 27
A community pancake breakfast is 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Orchid Club in Oak Run. Come for pancakes, sausage, coffee or tea.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the April 15 BMI Ambassadors and Clubs Fundraiser Dance. The program follows FYI daily on Channel 12 from May 19 to June 2.
New York Club summer gathering
The New York Club is hosting a summertime event from 6-9 p.m. at the Orchid Club on Wednesday, June 7.
This evening will be a “bring-your-own” snacks and/or dinner.
KY Moonshine (Club President Carrie Ball) is the featured DJ, playing those tunes and requests we all love!
Ticket prices are $7 for members and $10 for guests.
Save the date and make plans with friends to share an evening of food and fun together; or we’ll seat you to meet new friends.
As always, BYOB!
Door prizes and 50/50 are available.
For more information, call Carrie: 352-843-1774.
For tickets, call John: 352-512-8472.
Yoga and stretch
Our chair yoga class is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31.
Join us for flexibility and a sense of wellbeing at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Palm Grove. Wednesday stretch class is at 9 a.m., and DVD yoga is from 2:30-4 p.m. Fridays in the fitness center.
Quilters of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For more information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Belly Dance Exercise
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run meets at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. We move our torsos, hips, legs and arms in short choreographed combinations to inspiring music. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
For further information, email sheilakrst@gmail.com or call/text 124-548-6066.
Oak Room Bar and Grill activities
Friday, June 2 – Dance party at Bella Cucina, 6-9 p.m., sponsored by Oak Room Bar and Grill and DECCA Real Estate
Saturday, June 3 – Crescent Oaks Ladies lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 6 – Eagles Point Men’s lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Friday, June 9 – PACOR Mystery Dinner Theatre. For tickets, call 207-432-1558.
Saturday, June 10 – PACOR Mystery Dinner Theatre. For tickets, call 207-432-1558.
Saturday, June 10 – Bella Cucina private party
Thursday, June 15 – Karaoke with Poppy, 5-8 p.m., sponsored by Tammi Cacciatore and Tom Reeves from DECCA Real Estate
Thursday, June 15 – Renaissance Women lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Friday, June 16 – Linkside Ladies lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 17 – Private lunch
Saturday, June 17 – LGBTQ Friends cabaret at Palm Grove
Wednesday, June 21 – Burger and wing night 4-8 p.m. Call for reservations.
Wednesday, June 21 – Fountain’s Ladies lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 22 – Marion County Corvette Club dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24 – Bella Cucina private event
Wednesday, June 28 – Trivia night, 4-8 p.m. Call for reservations.
For reservations, call 352-861-1818, EXT. 2
Oak Run Republicans Club
Our May meeting will be from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Palm Grove Auditorium in Oak Run.
This month we welcome Marion County’s Sheriff Billy Woods, one of our local constitutional officers. Sheriff Woods will update us on the efforts of his office to keep residents in Oak Run and Marion County safe from a wide spectrum of crimes.
If you know our Sheriff, he’s a dynamic speaker that knows his county. If you don’t know him, come out and see how he and his deputies are on the front line every day for us. Find out not only what he’s doing but what we can do to keep ourselves and our homes safe. He’ll speak for 30 minutes with 15 minutes for questions.
Please join us to be well informed and actively involved. We can no longer turn a blind eye to the loss of the freedoms for which our forefathers fought.
In addition, we’ll have a 50/50 cash drawing and refreshments.
Any members who are delinquent in paying membership dues of $7 per person can bring their accounts up to date when you arrive for the meeting.
Since we’re a gated community, only member residents can invite outside guests to the meeting.
If you have any questions, contact Bob Schmidt at 860-367-7320. You can also find us now on Facebook at Oak Run Republican Club.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
For the ORDC’s May meeting, the guest speaker Kim Dinkins of the Save the Manatee Club presented up-to-date information about the “Save The Manatees” and “Reunite the Rivers” initiative and their prospective impact on the environment and economy of our Central Florida area. For more info on these projects, contact Kim at savethe manatee.org.
On Sunday May 21, 24 members of the club will represent the ORDC at the annual Marion County Democratic Party fundraiser and dinner. The club also contributed silent auction items from individual art pieces up to specialty baskets. All proceeds are used to promote local candidates and finance democratic issues within Marion County.
For the June 15 meeting, the speaker will be Joyce Blake who’ll present information on the inner workings of the Marion County Democratic Party. All Democrats and non-affiliated (NA) Oak Run neighbors are welcome.
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. Democratic and non-affiliated neighbors are invited to the meetings and to share in the camaraderie and discussions. If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
For further information, contact club VP Gary Greene at GRG@Yorks Peach.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club meets 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at the Oak Run Island Club. The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all can join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. The present focus has been oriented toward music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
Neighbors who play acoustic instruments, such as guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin bass, percussion etc., are welcome. There are no group dues. All levels of proficiency are welcome to attend.
For more information, email Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
The group also has an electric blues/rock club subset group. Presently, the electric group meets 2-5 p.m. Saturdays in different venues in Oak Run. If that’s a neighbor’s forte, stop by the Thursday sessions for more info.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.