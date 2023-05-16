Get tickets to royal wedding mystery
If you haven’t gotten your tickets for PACOR’s Mystery Dinner Theatre, “Marriage Can Be Murder,” for either Friday, June 9, or Saturday, June 10, you better hurry because you’ll really want a good seat! I heard the bride’s mother is sparing no expense on this wedding, from the elaborate decorations and fancy food to a Fiona Cairns wedding cake! Yep, that’s the same Fiona Cairns who made William and Kate’s magnificent cake for their royal wedding! Do you believe that?
Tickets are on sale from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Pancake Breakfast, Saturday, May 27, in the Orchid Club.
The Oak Room Bar and Grill will be serving a delicious dinner of roast pork and turkey with all the trimmings in the Palm Grove Ballroom.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., the show begins at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $36 per person and BYOB.
This wedding is going to be so exciting! Mingling with the rich and famous, decked out in all their fine gowns and jewels, beholding the beautiful bride and her handsome groom, so much in love, all the while enjoying an elegant Fiona Cairns wedding cake, will all make for a memorable evening! But you never know, you might remember it for something else!
Ambassadors of Oak Run Fourth of July
Hear ye! Hear ye! Come one, come all! Let’s Celebrate America’s 247th birthday.
Mark your calendars for an old-fashioned Fourth of July with a day full of events from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Ambassadors Committee are planning a full day of activities: golf cart parade, veterans recognition, scavenger hunt, games in various sports, and contests along with seven food/dessert trucks. Music too!
More info will be in the Citizen, Facebook Oak Run Happenings, Channel 12 and bulletin boards.
This event is open to all Oak Run Residents and their guests. Any questions, contact JoAnn at oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
The entire Ambassadors Committee wants to thank all the clubs, neighborhoods, individuals and volunteers who contributed to the BMI dance/fundraiser. It was an outstanding success, our total collective profit was $5,474 and 2023-24 invoice amount is $5,200, leaving us with a balance of $274 which will be applied to 2024-25 invoice.
Remember, the Ambassadors meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Orchid Club. We always need volunteers; this committee has many opportunities, big and small, needing help. We’re currently looking for a treasurer, if interested, contact JoAnn Keane at: oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
Pancake Breakfast
A community pancake breakfast is at 8-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Orchid Club in Oak Run. Come for pancakes, sausage, coffee or tea.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, May 11, Low Net was the game. For Flight A, Nancy Hersey was the winner, and Kerry Tims was second. Tied for third were Lorraine Guay and Sparky Arbuckle.
For Flight B, Lisa D’Angelo was the winner. Ginger Drake was second, and Maureen Edwards was third. Ann Hoglund won the closest to the pin contest on hole 6. Sue Olmos made a birdie on hole 8.
Congratulations to all!
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
On May 16, the game was Aces Wild. JT LeMasters was first and Elaine Rotker second in the first group. Noreen Dygert was first and Denise Blanchard was second in the second group. Joan O’Brien finished first, followed by Lorraine Guay in second in the third group. Chris Orndorff was closest to the pin.
New England Club Sandbag Baseball
The Oak Run New England Club is holding a Sandbag Baseball Night from 6-9 p.m. on May 25 at the Orchid Club. The meal includes a 6-inch turkey, ham, or roast beef sub, chips, dessert, water, coffee, tea, or BYOB.
Join us for a fun evening of collegial sports, door prizes, and 50/50.
For more information, contact Dave Ryan at 207-636-0590 or Larry Carter at 207-531-0187.
Genealogy Club
Do you know who your first ancestor was who immigrated to America? Most people don’t, but through genealogy research, more and more people have discovered this interesting family fact.
At this month’s meeting on May 19, some members will tell us about their ancestors who came over. We’ll also likely learn where they looked online and in paper records to uncover this exciting bit of information.
Any Oak Run resident may attend a meeting to determine if they want to join this interesting group of tree builders. Help is always available. Our meetings are always at 9:30 a.m. in the Card Room.
Oak Run Singles Club
If you missed our last meeting, you missed a fun night with great food and beverages.
Our next outing will be a picnic at Liberty Park at noon on Thursday, May 25. The cost is $2 (pay at Park).
And everyone is asked to BYOB and a side dish to pass. You must call one of the officers by May 22 if you plan to attend.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the April 15 BMI Ambassadors and Clubs Fundraiser Dance. The program follows FYI daily on Channel 12 from May 19 to June 2.
New York Club summer gathering
The New York Club is hosting a summertime event from 6-9 p.m. at the Orchid Club on Wednesday, June 7.
This evening will be a “bring-your-own” snacks and/or dinner.
KY Moonshine (Club President Carrie Ball) is the featured DJ, playing those tunes and requests we all love!
Ticket prices are $7 for members and $10 for guests. Save the date and make plans with friends to share an evening of food and fun together; or we’ll seat you to meet new friends.
As always, BYOB! Door prizes and 50/50 are available. For more information, call Carrie: 352-843-1774. For tickets, call John: 352-512-8472.
Renaissance Women
Our May luncheon is at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at Eaton’s Beach Sandbar and Grill, located at 15790 SE 134th Ave. in Weirsdale. Make reservations to Gloria by May 18: call or text to 1-570-606-7107.
Our May meeting is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, at the Island Club.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
For general information, call Patricia: 352-445-7428.
Cabaret on June 17
Come to the cabaret! Enjoy dinner catered by Oak Room Bar & Grill (BYOB), entertainment by friends of the LGBT community and dancing to our DJ.
The event is sponsored by LGBT Friends at Oak Run, but all who enjoy good food, music, dancing and fun are welcome. The cabaret is 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Palm Grove Club.
Tickets are $30 and are available at the Donut Drop-ins on May 13 and June 10 and at the Pancake Breakfast on May 27.
Call 352-877-3400 for more information.
Yoga and stretch
The May 18 class will be in the fitness center at 8 a.m., and our chair yoga class is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31.
Join us for flexibility and a sense of wellbeing at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Palm Grove. Wednesday stretch class is at 9 a.m., and DVD yoga is from 2:30-4 p.m. on Fridays in the fitness center.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
For reservations, call 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
May 18, Thursday: Sawyer Country music duo – entertainment under pavillion, 6-9 p.m., sponsored by Tammi Gottfried and Tom Reeves from Decca Real Estate; reservations only
May 20, Saturday: Neighborhood 7 Ladies at noon
May 24, Wednesday: Trivia night from 4-8 p.m.; game starts at 6 p.m.; reservations only
May 25, Thursday: Burger & Wing Night, 4-8 p.m.; reservations only
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For more information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Belly Dance Exercise
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run meets at 10 a.m. every Saturday through May 20 in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. We move our torsos, hips, legs and arms in short choreographed combinations to inspiring music. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
For further information, contact sheilakrst@gmail.com or call/text 124-548-6066.
Oak Run Republicans Club
Our May meeting will be from 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the Palm Grove Auditorium in Oak Run.
This month we welcome Marion County’s Sheriff Billy Woods, one of our local constitutional officers. Sheriff Woods will update us on the efforts of his office to keep residents in Oak Run and Marion County safe from a wide spectrum of crimes.
If you know our Sheriff, he’s a dynamic speaker that knows his county. If you don’t know him, come out and see how he and his deputies are on the front line every day for us. Find out not only what he’s doing but what we can do to keep ourselves and our homes safe. He’ll speak for 30 minutes with 15 minutes for questions.
Please join us to be well informed and actively involved. We can no longer turn a blind eye to the loss of the freedoms for which our forefathers fought.
In addition, we’ll have a 50/50 cash drawing and refreshments.
Any members who are delinquent in paying membership dues of $7 per person can bring their accounts up to date when you arrive for the meeting.
Since we’re a gated community, only member residents can invite outside guests to the meeting.
If you have any questions, contact Bob Schmidt at 860-367-7320. You can also find us now on Facebook at Oak Run Republican Club.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC is glad to support the upcoming “Proud to be a Democrat” fundraiser and dinner on May 21. Over 20 members of the club will attend the dinner sponsored by the Marion County Democratic Party. This fundraiser is designed to promote local candidates and finance Democratic issues within Marion County.
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. For May’s meeting, our guest speaker is TBD and will be announced prior to the meeting.
Starting in April, the membership is being offered a “spotlight” of individual members of the club. The club consists of many individuals with unique experiences. It will be exciting to see what each person brings to Oak Run and the overall conversation.
All Oak Run Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors are invited to our meetings and share in the camaraderie and discussions. If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
For further information, contact club VP Gary Greene at GRG@Yorks Peach.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club meets 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at the Oak Run Island Club. The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all can join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. The present focus has been oriented toward music from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
Neighbors who play acoustic instruments, such as guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin bass, percussion etc. are welcome. There are no group dues. All levels of proficiency are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@decca cable.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
