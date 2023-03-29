Oak Run Garden Club
The Garden Club meets Wednesday, April 5, at Palm Grove. We start socializing at 10 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. The presentation is “Making Native Bee Houses” by Master Gardener and beekeeper Lisa Fussel.
Our field trip is Wednesday, April 19, to Kenny’s Place in Ocala. From the website: “Established in 1993 by the Leo Wiechens family, Kenny’s Place serves the intellectually disabled adults of Marion County. We offer our members various skill training in horticulture, laundry, cooking, arts and crafts. Kenny’s Place is a very unique program in Marion County as we do not charge our members a fee to attend.”
This is a wonderful place to get your plants and give back to the community. Meet at the Palm Grove parking lot at 8:45 a.m. to carpool. Sign up by the April 5 meeting.
For more information, call VP Judy at 413-348-7140.
Upper Midwest Club (UMC) April events
The annual UMC picnic will be held 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Orchid Club. Our grill chefs Hal Ranney and Barry Emery will be grilling up some burgers and hot dogs plus baked beans, potato salad and dessert. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
We’ll have fun games like horse races with “real people horses” (it’s a hoot), bingo and cornhole after our feast!
If you missed the March 27 ticket sale, please call Sharon at 352-854-5590. Price is $8 for members and $10 for guests.
The Annual UMC golf tournament is Tuesday, April 4, with a noon shotgun start at the Spruce Creek Preserve Golf Course. This year, there may be one guest player (not an UMC member) per foursome – 10 foursomes compete. Cost is $25 per person, payable to the golf course at check-in.
The type of game is a scramble with rules TBD. Arrive at the course at 11 a.m.
For further information and signups, please contact either Hal Ranney at 802-522-3542 or haroldranney1950@gmail.com or Larry Beach at 705-888-6087 and lbeach@ rogers.com.
Oak Run Singles Club
Our next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 27, in the Orchid Club. It will be a wine and cheese party. The cost is $5. It’s also our annual fundraising auction – so, everyone, bring a wrapped item to be auctioned off and some extra spending money.
There will also be a signup sheet for the May picnic.
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Odd holes counted for the game on March 28. Carol Clark was first and Elaine Rotker was second in the first group. In the second group, Nancy Lefebvre was first and Chris Lefabvre second. Donna Gwin and Bea Terry were first and second, respectively, in the third group. Pat Blackburn was closest to the pin.
ROWGO welcomes all women golfers to join our fun league. For information, call the Pro Shop at 352-861-1818. You don’t need to be a member of the golf club to join the league.
Bocce Club tourney winners
The Bocce Club held its end-of-season tournament on March 24 to close out the year, and the results are as follows: fourth place went to Richard Farrell, third place was Kevin Brown, second was Laura Roberts, and this year’s champion is Vinnie Procaccini. Congrats to all the winners.
Starting the week after Easter (April 18), bocce will be played at 9 a.m. Tuesdays for anyone who would like to learn the game or continue to play during the summer on a casual basis. This is a great time to give the game a try if you have no prior experience, especially our newer residents.
Any questions can be directed to Rick Kamasa at 352-237-2354 or 215-313-7405.
Travelers of Oak Run
Four trips are remaining on the current Traveler’s trip schedule:
Hello Dolly, which departs on April 1, is sold out.
The Barbara Lee Paddle Boat, May 14 (Mother’s Day) is sold out. Call Sparkie, your host, to get on the waitlist and have a chance at going when someone cancels.
Washington D.C. on May 4-9. The decision was made to sell at the Donut Drop-in on April 8. Otherwise, you must call Sandie, the host, as soon as possible to have a chance at getting on this trip which has a few seats available.
Biloxi on June 26-29 (three nights). Great price and staying at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino. This trip will also be sold at the April 17 and April 21 sale dates along with trips in our new brochure. A maximum of 50 tickets will be sold. Call Larry/Jeanne Daland to discuss and get on this one.
Check out the Travel bulletin boards for flyers with details or see our Traveler’s Facebook group pages for the Washington and Biloxi flyers. Scroll to find them.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” featuring the Upper Midwest Club Presents The Comedy Club on Jan. 14 on Channel 12 from March 31 to April 7.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. The next meeting is April 14.
For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenly one.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Library Matters
A volunteer book binding individual is needed to repair book spines. Materials will be supplied. Contact Peg at 352-274-9640 if interested.
The library is closed the afternoon of March 31 due to a Friends of the Library meeting. It’s also closed April 7 for Good Friday.
New books include: “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano, “Collateral Damage” by J.A. Jance and “Storm Watch” by C.J. Box.
Oak Room Bar & Grill
Call for reservations at 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
April 1 – Crescent Oaks Ladies, 11:30 a.m.
April 6 – Dance Party at Bella Cucina, 6-9 p.m.
April 7 – Easter dinner served from noon to 5:30 p.m.
April 13 – Entertainment outside by Palm Groove, 5-8 p.m.
April 14 – Private party at Palm Grove
April 15 – Private wedding at Orchid Club
April 19 – Fountain’s Ladies, 11:30 a.m.
April 20 – Renaissance Women, 11:30 a.m., and Karaoke with Poppy
April 23 – Ballroom Dance Club event at Palm Grove
April 26 – Trivia at 6 p.m. Dinner or appetizers served 4-7 p.m.
Piano player needed
The Chords are in need of a piano player to back up the group of wonderful residents at Oak Run who bring smiles, joy and reminiscence through song at nearby healthcare facilities one morning a week. The piano player just needs to know short, simple, familiar songs and have a caring heart for our seniors who look forward to our musical visits.
Once you see the seniors’ reactions to our visits, you’ll look forward to the next visit.
If interested, call Walt Snyder at 315-416-8561.
Ballroom Dance Club spring dance
The Ballroom Dance Club is hosting our spring dance 6-10 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Music is provided by Rachel Palmieri.
Dinner will be catered by the Royal Oaks Grill: chicken romano, crab-stuffed fish, spring vegetable mix, carrot cake and coffee. BYOB!
Tickets: $20 for members and $30 for guests. Please make checks payable to Ball Room Dance Club.
For more information please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037. Tickets will also be available 2-4 p.m. Sundays at the Palm Grove during our dance practice.
BMI Ambassadors and Clubs fundraiser dance
A BMI Ambassadors and clubs fundraiser dance is from 5:30-9:30 p.m. April 15.
Keep the Music Live is performing. Dance the night away, and try your luck with raffles and 50/50 drawings.
Tickets are $10. Tables are set at a max of eight. All proceeds will go to offset the BMI. For this event, welcome packet vouchers WILL NOT be accepted.
Ticket sales at the Orchid Club are: 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, March 25 and April 1; and 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Ticket sales in the Card Room are 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 10.
Volunteers are needed for the ticket sales and collecting theme baskets for auction from clubs, neighborhood reps and individuals. Call JoAnn at 352-346-6623.
Yoga and stretch
Our classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m., and Wednesday Stretch is 9 a.m., all in the Palm Grove Auditorium.
Then, from 2:30-4 p.m. Fridays in the fitness center, there’s DVD yoga.
Take advantage of the weather and get out and walk and breathe the fresh air. Practice makes improvement!
Our chair yoga class is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. Improve balance, breathing and flexibility.
Italian/Am Club ‘Spring is Here’ party
The Italian/American Club is hosting a “Spring Is Here” dinner-dance 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Pasta Faire is catering. The menu includes lasagna, garlic knots, salad and cannolis.
The entertainment is provided by DJ Fred Campbell.
Upcoming ticket sales are 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at the Orchid Club card room.
Admission is $23 for members and $25 for guests.
Door prizes and 50/50 are available. BYOB!
For information, call Kitti at 262-501-3993 or Bobi at 970-222-1895.
Belly Dance Exercise
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run is held at 10 a.m. Saturdays in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. All levels are welcome. It’s a fun, gentle and graceful way to work out the core, arms, torsos, and hips!
We dance in comfortable clothes and flexible shoes or even just socks. In other words, no hiking boots!
We’re focusing this week on the moves that make up a short combination.
For information, email Sheila: sheilakrst@gmail.com. Please write “Belly Dance” in the subject line. Or you can text or call and leave a message for a callback: 914 548-6066.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC meets each month on the third Thursday of the month. April’s meeting is April 20. Although our speaker is TBD, the discussions among group members are usually lively and informative.
The Club is starting a program to “spotlight” a member each month. With advanced notification, the chosen member will put together a short presentation about themself. The club consists of many individuals with unique experiences, from teacher, government employee, previous election monitor, union representative, military and more. It will be exciting to see what each person brings to Oak Run and the general conversation.
The ORDC is a progressive organization in Oak Run that welcomes Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors to a progressive alternative with camaraderie and good discussion. Membership is not required to attend the meetings, but if a person wants to join the club, annual dues are $7 per person. The club continues to grow.
For information, email club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club now meets weekly at the renovated Island Club clubhouse. Sessions are 3-5:30 p.m. each Thursday. All Oak Run musicians are welcome to come.
The group supports individuals of most levels of proficiency. There are opportunities to play and sing along with familiar standards, mostly from the 60s-80s. But, other songs are welcome, too. If a player has a song to present, there are usually chord/lyric copies to work from so others can follow along.
The group’s sessions have grown in size, partially due to the recent Oak Run Club fair. Recent attendance has been 15-20 musicians.
There are no dues for this group, just a want to play and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow musicians and singers in a welcoming, supportive, non-judgemental environment. For further information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
