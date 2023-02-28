Double-duty actors show off comedy chops in ‘Cake War’
In PACOR’s hilarious production, “The Red Velvet Cake War,” two actors in our talented cast get to display their expertise by portraying two different characters. What makes this so uniquely funny is the contrast between the two roles.
First, Sandra Baliya plays Bitsy, a perky 40-year-old cousin who is on the prowl. She then transforms herself into Bitsy’s 90-year-old mother, Mama Doll, who although has dementia, flirtishly chases her “Hunk-a Hunk-a burning love.” She is also on the prowl!
I guess there are some things you just never forget!
Then there’s Mark Whittington, who describes his character Purvis as a “clueless shutterbug with a fascination for dead relatives.” I’m not sure what that means, but I can bet that Purvis being a Verdeen helps to explain it! Mark then shifts gears and becomes Sheriff Grover, a small-town, power-hungry, corrupt bureaucrat. Well that’s a novel concept, and you can bet Mark is really having fun hamming that one up!
To sum it up, changing characters is not an easy thing to do, but for our talented thespians, it’s a piece of cake – a red velvet one! You really don’t want to miss the riotous antics of the Verdeen cousins as they try to solve their “man” problems in Sweetgum, Texas!
Tickets for this fantastic show will be on sale 8-10 a.m. March 11 at the Donut Drop-in the Orchid Club. They’re only $10 for each performance: at 7 p.m. March 24 and March 25 and at 2 p.m. March 26. You can also purchase tickets by calling Sandra Baliya at 732-754-4707.
For your added enjoyment, there will be refreshments on sale before the play and during intermission.
– Linda Walters
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
The Valentine Scramble was played on Feb. 16. The winning team included Sue Conner, Vicki Ellin, Sue Olmos and Jan Tennant. The team of Salita Timmermeyer, Marsha Shannon, Ann Hoaglund, and Cindy Kocher was second.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, the game was Low Net. For Flight A, Sparky Arbuckle was the winner, and Kerry Tims was second. For Flight B, Maureen Edwards, Sue Olmos and Diana Schmidt tied for first place.
Congratulations to all.
Reminder: the deadline for signing up to play in the Solheim tournament is Monday, March 6. You don’t have to be able to play all three days, just mark the days that you can play.
Oak Run Garden Club field trip
The Oak Run Garden Club field trip is Tuesday, March 14, to Singing River Tours in Dunnellon. The tour has a 20-person limit. The cost is $20 per person, paid in advance (no refunds).
Meet at the Palm Grove parking lot at 8:45 a.m. to carpool. For more information contact VP Judy at 413-348-7140
The Garden Club meets the first Wednesday of the month at Palm Grove. New to Oak Run and Florida gardening? We have interesting, informative speakers each month and fabulous field trips. Please come join us at a meeting,
Piano player needed
The Chords are in need of a piano player to back up the group of wonderful residents at Oak Run who bring smiles, joy and reminiscence through song at nearby healthcare facilities one morning a week. The piano player just needs to know short, simple, familiar songs and have a caring heart for our seniors who look forward to our musical visits.
Once you see the seniors’ reactions to our visits, you’ll look forward to the next visit. If interested, please call Walt Snyder at 315-416-8561.
Oak Run Ambassadors White Elephant Sale
The Oak Run Ambassadors Committee presents its annual White Elephant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 4, at the Palm Grove Club, at 6951 SW 115th Street Road, Ocala.
Residents and neighboring communities are welcomed to attend. Nonresidents, please use our East Gate at Southwest 62nd Ave. Road.
Oak Run residents only: table sales are available at the Orchid Club; from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; and from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Tables are $15. Floor space is $20.
Irish Club St. Patrick’s Day party
The Oak Run Irish Club will be hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Orchid Club. The event will feature an Irish dinner of shepherd’s pie, salad, biscuit and apple cobbler, with ice cream catered by Ralph McKnight’s Garden of Eatery. BYOB!
Entertainment and dancing will follow provided by Fred Campbell.
A prize will be given to the person who wears the “most Irish” outfit! Other door prizes will be awarded and 50/50 will be available.
To help attendees with the cost, we are keeping the price the same as last year: $18 for members and $26 for nonmembers.
Ticket sales are from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 and from 9 to 11 a.m. March 3 in the Card Room.
We are collecting our $6 dues for 2023, and new members are welcome. Dues can be paid at the ticket sale (separate check, please).
For more information, call Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Oak Run Baby Boomers senior prom
The Party People presents senior prom from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Palm Grove Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The prom features music by the band 3 for the Road+1.
Dress is casual or prom best. Bring your own drinks and eats.
Purchase your prom pictures, and try your luck on our 50/50 – just one winner.
Tickets sales are from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Orchid Club. Ticket prices are $10 per member and $13 for non-members.
Order your corsages and boutonniere to complete your prom look.
Upper Midwest Club
Come out to one of our most popular events: Nite at the Races! The fun and festivities will be held Wednesday, March 8, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m., with betting windows also open at 5 p.m.
Tables are available for up to eight people.
Pizza will be on the menu; BYOB.
If you missed the ticket sale on Feb. 27, please call Adele at 352-854-4963.
Join the fun with all your Oak Run friends, and get your racing card filled out early!
Also, the annual UMC Golf Outing will be a 12 noon shotgun start held Tuesday, April 4.
This year there will be one guest player (not an UMC member) per foursome allowed; 10 – foursomes; cost is $25 per player.
The awards will be presented at the Spring Picnic held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Orchid Club. Further signup and contact person(s) details will be in the April newsletter and Marion Citizen.
Ballroom Dance Club spring dance
The Ballroom Dance Club is hosting our spring dance 6-10 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Music will be provided by Rachel Palmieri.
Dinner will be catered by the Royal Oaks Grill: chicken romano, crab-stuffed fish, spring vegetable mix, carrot cake and coffee. BYOB!
Tickets: $20 for members and $30 for guests. Please make checks payable to Ball Room Dance Club.
For more information please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037. Tickets will also be available 2-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons at the Palm Grove during our dance practice.
Upstate NY Club speakeasy event
The Upstate New York Club will host a Community Speakeasy Event 5:15-9 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at the Palm Grove, featuring Dueling Pianos from the Copper Piano, Orlando!
Dinner by Mike’s Other Place includes pot roast, mashies, steamed carrots, garden salad, roll, and ice cream.
Tickets available at the Card Room on: 9-11 a.m. on Monday, March 6; and at the Donut Drop-In 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11. Cost is $22 for members and $24 for guests.
Tables for six or tables for eight, whichever works for you. For more information: Trisha Boelter 315-842-2427.
Break out your zoot-suits, flapper dresses, and pearls for a revival of the 20s Gatsby-life in Oak Run. Bring your favorite martini glass, if you prefer!
Annual dues of $6 per person (separate check, please) will also be collected in a dropbox at the ticket sales.
Oak Run New England Club dinner
The Oak Run New England Club will host a ham dinner with games 6-9 p.m. on March 23 at the Orchid Club. Tickets of $16 for members and $19 for guests are available at the Orchid Club Card Room 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 14.
The dinner, catered by Bob Evans, will include ham, potato, carrots, corn, rolls, coffee, tea, water, ice and dessert.
Entertainment includes a scavenger hunt, a left/right game, and a leprechaun race.
For more information, please contact Dave Ryan bcdjryan@icloud.com, Larry Carter 207-531-0187, or Lyn Carter 207-408-2833.
Travelers of Oak Run
We will sell tickets for certain trips found in the Winter/Spring travel brochure at the March Donut Drop-in and Pancake Breakfast. Trips being sold are for April and May.
Trips with availability are Hello Dolly (April 1) hosted by Della Blanchard, the Kennedy Space Center/Navy Seals Museum (April 5-6) hosted by Jo Ann Flickinger, the mystery trip (April 20) hosted by Patricia Tomaszewski, and the Barbara Lee Paddle Boat Mother’s Day Cruise (May 14) hosted by Sparky Arbuckle.
Trips that were not in the brochure are Biloxi (June 26-29) and Smoky Mountains of Tennessee (Oct. 8-13), which is sold out, both hosted by Larry & Jeanne Daland, who will be at the March and April events. Both of these trips have been pre-sold before the new brochure comes out due to the requirements of our travel agents.
If you chose, you may call the hosts for any of the above trips or our trips going out in March for detailed info and to sign up or get on the waitlist.
For your information, the new brochure for Summer/Fall trips will be delivered to your cubby during the first week of April.
Renaissance Women
Our annual Indoor Picnic Potluck is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Island Club. Call Peg by March 20 at 352-274-9640 with your name and planned dish in order to help avoid duplications.
Bring cash for the 50/50 raffle, your name tag and your calendar.
For general information, call Patricia at 352-445-7428.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
Yoga and stretch
There’s one exception to our classes this month: Tuesday, March 7, is canceled because of elections.
Otherwise, it’s Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesday Stretch at 9 a.m., all in the Palm Grove Auditorium.
Then, on Fridays in the fitness center, there’s DVD yoga from 2:30-4 p.m.
Take advantage of the weather and get out and walk and breathe the fresh air. Practice makes improvement!
Our chair yoga class will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. Improve balance, breathing and flexibility.
Veterans & Patriots Club BBQ remembrance
Join us for a night of remembrance and fun on March 22 at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Tim will be playing our favorite songs to dance to. The event will be catered by Mission BBQ with the choice of pulled pork, turkey and sausage sliders, cornbread, baked beans, and mac and cheese, plus cookies and brownies. Bring your own beverage.
Mission BBQ’s motto is “To proudly serve those who serve, inclusive of our military and first responders such as fire fighters and the police that protect us every day.”
There will be 50/50 and door prizes, and a Mission BBQ basket will be raffled. Their signature truck “Bam Bam” will be there for photo opportunities!
Ticket sales will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Orchid Club. Tickets are $18 per person.
For additional information or tickets, please call Damian 352-854-4840, Steve 352-861-1223, or Larry 850-377-5576.
Italian/Am Club “Spring is Here” party
The Italian/American Club will be hosting a “Spring Is Here” dinner/dance 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Pasta Faire is catering. The menu includes lasagna, garlic knots, salad and cannoli’s, for dessert.
The entertainment for the evening is provided by DJ Fred Campbell.
Ticket sales will be 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Donut Drop-in and 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at the Orchid Club card room. Please note, there was an error for the dates in the Oak Run newsletter – we won’t be selling tickets on April 11.
Admission is $23 for members and $25 for guests.
Door prizes and 50/50 are available. BYOB!
For more information, contact Kitti at 262-501-3993 or Bobi at 970-222-1895.
Quilters of Oak Run
We will be holding an open house featuring a Quilt Show and Boutique 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the Island Club. We’ll be showcasing some of our quilts and quilted items. Select items will be available for purchase (cash or checks only).
All Oak Run residents and their guests are invited to attend.
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For further information, please contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The next meeting is March 10.
For more information, please contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Library Matters
The following new books are available: “The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz, “Encore in Death” by JD Robb, “Burner” by Mark Greaney, “The Librarian of Burned Books” by Brianna Labuskes, “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai and “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson.
‘Do You Remember?’ on Channel 12
Tune in through March 10 to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” program featuring the Showcase of Stars event from September. The programs follow FYI daily at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Belly Dance Exercise classes
If you can do any kind of dance, you can do it! Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run is at 10 a.m. on Saturdays in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. All levels are welcome.
It’s a fun, gentle and graceful way to workout the core, arms, torsos, and hips! We dance in comfortable clothes and flexible shoes or even just socks. In other words, no hiking boots!
For further information, email Sheila at sheilakrst@gmail.com. Please write “Belly Dance” in the subject line. Or you can call and leave a message for a callback at 914-548-6066.
Oak Room Bar & Grill
Call for reservations at 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
March 3 – Dance party 6-9 p.m. at Bella Cucina. Free music. Sponsored by Decca Real Estate and Oak Room Bar & Grill.
March 4 – Closed for lunch.
March 7 – Eagle’s Point Men,11:30 a.m.
March 9 – Entertainment by Palm Groove 5-8 p.m. at Oak Room. Reservations.
March 15 – Fountain’s Ladies, 11:30 a.m.
March 16 – Renaissance Women, 11:30 a.m.
March 16 – Palm Grove private event.
March 16 – Entertainment by Sawyer Country at Oak Room Bar & Grill 5-8 p.m. Reservations.
March 17 – St. Patty’s Dinner 4-8 p.m. at Oak Room Bar & Grill. Reservations..
March 17 – Laurel Oaks at Palm Grove
March 18 – Neighborhood 7 Ladies, noon.
March 22 – Burger & Wing Night 4-8 p.m. at Oak Room Bar & Grill.
March 27 – Upstate New York Club at Palm Grove
March 29 – Trivia. Reservations.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing and singing at 3 p.m. each Thursday at the Island Club.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. Presently, the focus of the group has been oriented toward music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. There are usually copies of the songs being played for others to follow along.
If a neighbor plays an acoustic instrument – guitar, uke, mandolin, banjo, bass, fiddle, percussion pieces or other – they are welcome to join in. All levels of proficiency are welcome. The object of the sessions is for camaraderie, playing and singing in a non-judgmental environment.
For information, email Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
