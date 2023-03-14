Upper Midwest Club (UMC) April events
The annual UMC picnic will be held 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at the Orchid Club. Our grill chefs Hal Ranney and Barry Emery will be grilling up some burgers and hot dogs plus baked beans, potato salad and dessert. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
We’ll have fun games like horse races with “real people horses” (it’s a hoot), bingo and cornhole after our feast!
Tickets go on sale March 27 in the Orchid Club: $8 for members and $10 per guest.
The Annual UMC golf tournament is Tuesday, April 4, with a noon shotgun start at the Spruce Creek Preserve Golf Course. This year, there may be one guest player (not an UMC member) per foursome – 10 foursomes compete. Cost is $25 per person, payable to the golf course at check-in.
The type of game is a scramble with rules TBD. Arrive at the course at 11 a.m.
For further information and signups, please contact either Hal Ranney at 802-522-3542 or harold ranney1950@gmail.com or Larry Beach at 705-888-6087 and lbeach@rogers.com.
Renaissance Women annual potluck is March 26
The annual indoor potluck is 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Island Club. Call Peg at 352-274-9640 or text 352-355-6790 by March 20 with your name and dish you’re bringing in order to avoid duplications.
Our March luncheon is 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at The Equestrian Grill, 10155 SW Highway 484, Dunnellon. Call or text Gloria by March 20: 1-570-606-7107.
For general information, call Patricia: 352-445-7428.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
Hillside neighbors plan potluck
It’s a luncheon to hail new residents and say farewell to the snowbirds of Oak Run’s Hillside neighborhood on Saturday, March 25, in the Palm Grove auditorium.
Lunch is from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. with set-up planned for 10:30-11:30 a.m. and cleanup 2-2:30 p.m.
RSVP by March 24 to Richard Tejkl with the choice of the dish you’re bringing, attendees plus setup or cleanup personnel. Call 352-369-9908 to RSVP.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, March 9, the game was All Warmed Up. Only holes 14-18, using half handicaps, counted for the game score.
Kerry Tims was the winner. Julie Moore was second, and Janet Tully was third.
Congratulations to all!
Do You Remember?
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” Narrated by Anna Boodee, and featuring the Feb. 1 Oak Run Community Club Fair, it airs on Channel 12 from March 17 to March 24 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m. The Art Club of Oak Run’s fine arts show on Feb. 26 is featured on March 16-17.
Library matters
The library has the following new books: “Unnatural History” by Jonathan Kellerman, “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes, “The Courage to Be Free” by Ron DeSantis, “What Have We Done” by Alex Finlay and “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson”.
The Friends of the Library meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on March 31. Our speaker is author Cliff Edwards, who will discuss his newest book, “Heart Shots,” based on a true story.
Genealogy Club
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Friday of each month in the Card Room. This month’s meeting is March 17.
Residents are invited to attend a meeting to determine if they want to join this interesting and fun group.
Do you remember what food was like when you were growing up? And how different that was from what we eat today? Just imagine how it must have been back in the 1600s.
At our March 17 meeting, Rebecca Stott will be exploring the evolution of what common folk ate during the 1620s through the 1920s. She has a Culinary Degree from Stratford University, but they never taught her to prepare food from the eras before cookbooks. This inspired her to find out what her ancestors ate.
Come to this meeting to learn if things were truly healthier before processed foods, or if there were advantages to the unusual creatures sometimes consumed in the Jamestown Colony. Decide for yourself if your ancestors actually looked forward to their evening meal.
Oak Run Bocce Club
The Bocce Club will hold their end of season tournament at 9 a.m. Friday, March 24 – with a rain date of Saturday, March 25 – for the top 32 players, who will be contacted by Rick Kamasa.
There will be coffee and donuts courtesy of Tom Reeves and Tammi Gottfried from Decca Real Estate for all participants and spectators, with the prize money donated by David Nettles of the Palm Cay office of Edward Jones.
Also, Friday, March 17, will be the last day for ticket sales for the bocce dinner in the Orchid Club on Sunday, April 2, catered by Bob Evans with the cost $12 per person.
Any questions can be directed to Rick Kamasa at 215-313-7405 or 352-237-2354.
Piano player needed
The Chords are in need of a piano player to back up the group of wonderful residents at Oak Run who bring smiles, joy and reminiscence through song at nearby healthcare facilities one morning a week. The piano player just needs to know short, simple, familiar songs and have a caring heart for our seniors who look forward to our musical visits.
Once you see the seniors’ reactions to our visits, you’ll look forward to the next visit.
If interested, please call Walt Snyder at 315-416-8561.
Ballroom Dance Club spring dance
The Ballroom Dance Club is hosting our spring dance 6-10 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Music will be provided by Rachel Palmieri.
Dinner will be catered by the Royal Oaks Grill: chicken romano, crab-stuffed fish, spring vegetable mix, carrot cake and coffee. BYOB!
Tickets: $20 for members and $30 for guests. Please make checks payable to Ball Room Dance Club.
For more information please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037. Tickets will also be available 2-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons at the Palm Grove during our dance practice.
BMI Ambassadors and Clubs fundraiser dance
A BMI Ambassadors and clubs fundraiser dance is from 5:30-9:30 p.m. April 15.
Keep the Music Live is performing. Dance the night away, and try your luck with raffles and 50/50 drawings.
Tickets are $10. Tables are set at a max of eight. All proceeds will go to offset the BMI. For this event, welcome packet vouchers WILL NOT be accepted.
Ticket sales at the Orchid Club are: 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, March 25 and April 1; and 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Ticket sales in the Card Room are 9-11 a.m. Mondays, March 20 and April 10.
Volunteers are needed for the ticket sales and collecting theme baskets for auction from clubs, neighborhood reps and individuals. Call JoAnn at 352-346-6623.
Yoga and stretch
Our classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m., and Wednesday Stretch is 9 a.m., all in the Palm Grove Auditorium.
Then, from 2:30-4 p.m. Fridays in the fitness center, there’s DVD yoga.
Take advantage of the weather and get out and walk and breathe the fresh air. Practice makes improvement!
Our chair yoga class is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. Improve balance, breathing and flexibility.
Veterans & Patriots Club BBQ remembrance
Join us for a night of remembrance and fun on March 22 at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Tim will be playing our favorite songs to dance to. The event will be catered by Mission BBQ with the choice of pulled pork, turkey and sausage sliders, cornbread, baked beans, and mac and cheese, plus cookies and brownies. Bring your own beverage.
Mission BBQ’s motto is “To proudly serve those who serve, inclusive of our military and first responders such as fire fighters and the police that protect us every day.”
There will be 50/50 and door prizes, and a Mission BBQ basket will be raffled. Their signature truck “Bam Bam” will be there for photo opportunities!
For information or tickets, please call Damian 352-854-4840, Steve 352-861-1223 or Larry 850-377-5576.
Italian/Am Club “Spring is Here” party
The Italian/American Club will be hosting a “Spring Is Here” dinner/dance 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Pasta Faire is catering. The menu includes lasagna, garlic knots, salad and cannoli’s, for dessert.
The entertainment for the evening is provided by DJ Fred Campbell.
Ticket sales are 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at the Orchid Club card room. Please note, there was an error for the dates in the Oak Run newsletter – we won’t be selling tickets on April 11.
Admission is $23 for members and $25 for guests.
Door prizes and 50/50 are available. BYOB!
For information, call Kitti at 262-501-3993 or Bobi at 970-222-1895.
Quilters of Oak Run
We will be holding an open house featuring a Quilt Show and Boutique 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Island Club. We’ll be showcasing some of our quilts and quilted items. Select items will be available for purchase (cash or checks only).
All Oak Run residents and their guests are invited to attend.
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, please call Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Travelers of Oak Run
Our Washington, D.C., trip has 37 of your friends and neighbors going along. Why not join them? Call Sandie Hall, your host, or come see her Saturday at the Donut Drop-in to get a seat on the bus.
Other trips to be sold Saturday include the mystery trip and our trip to Biloxi.
“Hello Dolly” is now sold out, as is the trip to the Smoky Mountains. Call their respective hosts, Della Blanchard or Larry/Jeanne Daland, to get on the respective waitlist.
Belly Dance Exercise
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run is held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. All levels are welcome. It’s a fun, gentle and graceful way to work out the core, arms, torsos, and hips!
We dance in comfortable clothes and flexible shoes or even just socks. In other words, no hiking boots!
We’re focusing this week on the moves that make up a short combination.
For further information, email Sheila: sheilakrst@gmail.com. Please write “Belly Dance” in the subject line. Or you can text or call and leave a message for a callback: 914 548-6066.
Republican Club at Oak Run
Our next scheduled meeting is 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at the Palm Grove Club in Oak Run.
This month, come hear Jimmie T. Smith, Coalition Director for Concerned Veterans for America, who will speak to us about veterans’ healthcare issues, and Rommel Lopez, Community Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity, who will provide an update on Educational Savings Accounts legislation in the state of Florida.
Benjamin Franklin said, “We have a Republic, if we can keep it.” Even though we are retired and reaping the fruits of our labors, let us not stop learning. Keeping abreast of issues happening around us keeps our minds sharp. Acting upon this knowledge helps us keep our freedoms.
Florida’s Special General Election for House District 24 Representative is May 16. If you’re a new Florida resident, your voter registration deadline is April 17.
Our membership dues are $7 per person, which is paid when you check in for the meeting. We will have 50/50 and refreshments.
Our meetings are held 2-3:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Palm Grove Club in Oak Run. Since we’re a gated community, only member residents can invite outside guests to the meeting. If you have any questions, contact Bob Schmidt at 860-367-7320.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC meets each month on the third Thursday of the month. The March meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Orchid Club. April’s meeting is April 20. Although our speaker is TBD, the discussions among group members are usually lively and informative.
The Club is starting a program to “spotlight” a member each month. With advanced notification, the chosen member will put together a short presentation about themself. The club consists of many individuals with unique experiences, from teacher, government employee, previous election monitor, union representative, military and more. It will be exciting to see what each person brings to Oak Run and the general conversation.
The ORDC is a progressive organization in Oak Run that welcomes Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors to a progressive alternative with camaraderie and good discussion. Membership is not required to attend the meetings, but if a person wants to join the club, annual dues are $7 per person. The club continues to grow.
For further information, contact club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The next meeting is March 10.
For information, please contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Library Matters
The monthly book sale is from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in the Orchid Club.
Hard and trade back books are $1, paperbacks are 25 cents, and puzzles and DVDs are 50 cents.
Proceeds help purchase new books.
Oak Room Bar & Grill
Call for reservations at 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
March 17 – St. Patty’s Dinner 4-8 p.m. at Oak Room Bar & Grill. Reservations needed.
March 17 – Laurel Oaks at Palm Grove
March 18 – Neighborhood 7 Ladies, noon
March 22 – Burger & Wing Night 4-8 p.m. at Oak Room Bar & Grill
March 27 – Upstate New York Club at Palm Grove
March 29 – Trivia. Reservations needed
Acoustic Jam Club
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club now meets weekly at the renovated Island Club clubhouse. Sessions are 3-5:30 p.m. each Thursday. All Oak Run musicians are welcome to come.
The group supports individuals of most levels of proficiency. There are opportunities to play and sing along with familiar standards, mostly from the 60s-80s. But, other songs are welcome, too. If a player has a song to present, there are usually chord/lyric copies to work from so others can follow along.
The group’s sessions have grown in size, partially due to the recent Oak Run Club fair. Recent attendance has been 15-20 musicians.
There are no dues for this group, just a want to play and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow musicians and singers in a welcoming, supportive, non-judgemental environment. For further information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
