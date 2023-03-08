Hillside neighbors plan potluck
It’s a luncheon to hail new residents and say farewell to the snowbirds of Oak Run’s Hillside neighborhood on Saturday, March 25, in the Palm Grove auditorium.
Lunch is from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. with set-up planned for 10:30-11:30 a.m. and cleanup 2-2:30 p.m.
RSVP by March 24 to Richard Tejkl with the choice of the dish you’re bringing, attendees plus setup or cleanup personnel. Call 352-369-9908 to RSVP.
Genealogy Club
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Friday of each month in the Card Room. In March, this falls on the 17th.
Residents are invited to attend a meeting to determine if they want to join this interesting and fun group.
Do you remember what food was like when you were growing up? And how different that was from what we eat today? Just imagine how it must have been back in the 1600s.
At our March 17 meeting, Rebecca Stott will be exploring the evolution of what common folk ate during the 1620s through the 1920s. She has a Culinary Degree from Stratford University, but they never taught her to prepare food from the eras before cookbooks. This inspired her to find out what her ancestors ate.
Come to this meeting to learn if things were truly healthier before processed foods, or if there were advantages to the unusual creatures sometimes consumed in the Jamestown Colony. Decide for yourself if your ancestors actually looked forward to their evening meal.
Oak Run Bocce Club
The Bocce Club will hold their end of season tournament at 9 a.m. Friday, March 24 – with a rain date of Saturday, March 25 – for the top 32 players, who will be contacted by Rick Kamasa.
There will be coffee and donuts courtesy of Tom Reeves and Tammi Gottfried from Decca Real Estate for all participants and spectators, with the prize money donated by David Nettles of the Palm Cay office of Edward Jones.
Also, Friday, March 17, will be the last day for ticket sales for the bocce dinner in the Orchid Club on Sunday, April 2, catered by Bob Evans with the cost $12 per person.
Any questions can be directed to Rick Kamasa at 215-313-7405 or 352-237-2354.
Crew working behind scenes for stellar PACOR show
Over the last few weeks, you’ve met the talented actors and actresses that will be entertaining you in PACOR’s production of “The Red Velvet Cake War.” Twelve people have been working tirelessly for the last three months memorizing lines and learning the essence of their characters to best portray them. You’ll be totally entertained by their outstanding performances!
But they can’t do it by themselves. There’re many people who work behind the scenes to help bring the actors’ characters to life. They’re the crew.
Jodi Rushing, the production manager, coordinates all these people, making sure they have what they need and that they’re on task. Debbie Alberti, Bruce MacDuffee and Gary Leaf are building the realistically gorgeous set that will astound you! To keep the actors looking good, Bruce also manages the sound and lights for the shows. Kitti Schumacher is our custom designer who authenticates and makes the clothes that are worn by our actors, and Jodi Rushing is our expert makeup artist, both ladies work to make them beautiful. Scott Walpole, our transportation manager, makes sure the set safely arrives and is correctly put in place.
All these talented people working together contribute to the success of this play and deserve your applause!
Tickets for this fantastic show will be on sale 8-10 a.m. on March 11 at the Donut Drop-in the Orchid Club. They’re only $10 for each performance: March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and March 26 at 2 p.m. For your added enjoyment, there will be refreshments on sale before the play and during intermission. You can also purchase tickets by calling Sandra Baliya at 732-754-4707. You really don’t want to miss this one! -Linda Walters
Computer Technology Club
The Computer Technology Club meets at 9 a.m. March 15 in the Orchid Club. A program “How to Participate in a Zoom Meeting” will be presented.
The Club regularly meets the third Wednesday of each month with any changes to times or places posted on channel 12 and the Club’s website: orcomputerclub.blogspot.com.
Our dues are $10 per person or $15 per household. Guests are always welcome to attend a meeting. We offer monthly door prizes and 50/50.
For information about the Club, please call Alan Marcus at 352-861-6977.
Renaissance Women
Our luncheon at the Royal Oaks Golf Club is 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, at the Oak Room Bar & Grill. Call Annmarie by March 14: 352-237-9838.
Our annual indoor potluck is 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at the Island Club. Call Peg, 352-274-9640, or text 352-355-6790 by March 20 with your name and dish you’re bringing in order to avoid duplications.
For general information, call Patricia 352-445-7428.
We are open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
Oak Run Garden Club field trip
The Oak Run Garden Club field trip is Tuesday, March 14, to Singing River Tours in Dunnellon. The tour has a 20-person limit. The cost is $20 per person, paid in advance (no refunds).
Meet at the Palm Grove parking lot at 8:45 a.m. to carpool.
For more information, call VP Judy at 413-348-7140.
The Garden Club meets the first Wednesday of the month at Palm Grove. New to Oak Run and Florida gardening? We have interesting, informative speakers each month and fabulous field trips. Please come join us at a meeting.
Piano player needed
The Chords are in need of a piano player to back up the group of wonderful residents at Oak Run who bring smiles, joy and reminiscence through song at nearby healthcare facilities one morning a week. The piano player just needs to know short, simple, familiar songs and have a caring heart for our seniors who look forward to our musical visits.
Once you see the seniors’ reactions to our visits, you’ll look forward to the next visit.
If interested, please call Walt Snyder at 315-416-8561.
Irish Club St. Patrick’s Day party
The Oak Run Irish Club will be hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Orchid Club. The event will feature an Irish dinner of shepherd’s pie, salad, biscuit and apple cobbler, with ice cream catered by Ralph McKnight’s Garden of Eatery. BYOB!
Entertainment and dancing will follow provided by Fred Campbell.
A prize will be given to the person who wears the “most Irish” outfit! Other door prizes will be awarded and 50/50 will be available.
To help attendees with the cost, we are keeping the price the same as last year: $18 for members and $26 for nonmembers.
Ticket sales are from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 and from 9 to 11 a.m. March 3 in the Card Room.
We are collecting our $6 dues for 2023, and new members are welcome. Dues can be paid at the ticket sale (separate check, please).
For information, call Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Ballroom Dance Club spring dance
The Ballroom Dance Club is hosting our spring dance 6-10 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Music will be provided by Rachel Palmieri.
Dinner will be catered by the Royal Oaks Grill: chicken romano, crab-stuffed fish, spring vegetable mix, carrot cake and coffee. BYOB!
Tickets: $20 for members and $30 for guests. Please make checks payable to Ball Room Dance Club.
For more information please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037. Tickets will also be available 2-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons at the Palm Grove during our dance practice.
Upstate NY Club speakeasy event
The Upstate New York Club will host a Community Speakeasy Event 5:15-9 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at the Palm Grove, featuring Dueling Pianos from the Copper Piano, Orlando!
Dinner by Mike’s Other Place includes pot roast, mashies, steamed carrots, garden salad, roll, and ice cream.
Tickets available at the Donut Drop-In 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Cost is $22 for members and $24 for guests.
Tables for six or tables for eight, whichever works for you. For information, call Trisha Boelter at 315-842-2427.
Break out your zoot-suits, flapper dresses, and pearls for a revival of the ’20s Gatsby-life in Oak Run. Bring your favorite martini glass, if you prefer!
Annual dues of $6 per person (separate check, please) will also be collected in a dropbox at the ticket sales.
Oak Run New England Club dinner
The Oak Run New England Club will host a ham dinner with games 6-9 p.m. March 23 at the Orchid Club. Tickets of $16 for members and $19 for guests are available at the Orchid Club Card Room 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 14.
The dinner, catered by Bob Evans, will include ham, potato, carrots, corn, rolls, coffee, tea, water, ice and dessert.
Entertainment includes a scavenger hunt, a left/right game, and a leprechaun race.
For information, please contact Dave Ryan bcdjryan@icloud.com, Larry Carter 207-531-0187 or Lyn Carter 207-408-2833.
BMI Ambassadors and Clubs fundraiser dance
A BMI Ambassadors and clubs fundraiser dance is from 5:30-9:30 p.m. April 15.
Keep the Music Live is performing. Dance the night away, and try your luck with raffles and 50/50 drawings.
Tickets are $10. Tables are set at a max of eight. All proceeds will go to offset the BMI. For this event, welcome packet vouchers WILL NOT be accepted.
Ticket sales at the Orchid Club are: 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, March 11, March 25 and April 1; and 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Ticket sales in the Card Room are 9-11 a.m. Mondays, March 20 and April 10.
Volunteers are needed for the ticket sales and collecting theme baskets for auction from clubs, neighborhood reps and individuals. Call JoAnn at 352-346-6623.
Yoga and stretch
Our classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m., and Wednesday Stretch is 9 a.m., all in the Palm Grove Auditorium.
Then, from 2:30-4 p.m. Fridays in the fitness center, there’s DVD yoga.
Take advantage of the weather and get out and walk and breathe the fresh air. Practice makes improvement!
Our chair yoga class is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29. Improve balance, breathing and flexibility.
Veterans & Patriots Club BBQ remembrance
Join us for a night of remembrance and fun on March 22 at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Tim will be playing our favorite songs to dance to. The event will be catered by Mission BBQ with the choice of pulled pork, turkey and sausage sliders, cornbread, baked beans, and mac and cheese, plus cookies and brownies. Bring your own beverage.
Mission BBQ’s motto is “To proudly serve those who serve, inclusive of our military and first responders such as fire fighters and the police that protect us every day.”
There will be 50/50 and door prizes, and a Mission BBQ basket will be raffled. Their signature truck “Bam Bam” will be there for photo opportunities!
Ticket sales will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Orchid Club. Tickets are $18 per person.
For information or tickets, please call Damian 352-854-4840, Steve 352-861-1223 or Larry 850-377-5576.
Italian/Am Club “Spring is Here” party
The Italian/American Club will be hosting a “Spring Is Here” dinner/dance 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Pasta Faire is catering. The menu includes lasagna, garlic knots, salad and cannoli’s, for dessert.
The entertainment for the evening is provided by DJ Fred Campbell.
Ticket sales will be 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Donut Drop-in and 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at the Orchid Club card room. Please note, there was an error for the dates in the Oak Run newsletter – we won’t be selling tickets on April 11.
Admission is $23 for members and $25 for guests.
Door prizes and 50/50 are available. BYOB!
For information, call Kitti at 262-501-3993 or Bobi at 970-222-1895.
Quilters of Oak Run
We will be holding an open house featuring a Quilt Show and Boutique 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Island Club. We’ll be showcasing some of our quilts and quilted items. Select items will be available for purchase (cash or checks only).
All Oak Run residents and their guests are invited to attend.
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, please call Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Travelers of Oak Run
Our Washington, D.C., trip has 37 of your friends and neighbors going along. Why not join them? Call Sandie Hall, your host, or come see her Saturday at the Donut Drop-in to get a seat on the bus.
Other trips to be sold Saturday include the mystery trip and our trip to Biloxi.
“Hello Dolly” is now sold out, as is the trip to the Smoky Mountains. Call their respective hosts, Della Blanchard or Larry/Jeanne Daland, to get on the respective waitlist.
Belly Dance exercise
If you can do any kind of dance, you can do it! Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run is 10 a.m. Saturdays in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. All levels are welcome.
It’s a fun, gentle and graceful way to work out the core, arms, torsos, and hips! We dance in comfortable clothes and flexible shoes or even just socks. In other words, no hiking boots!
For information, email Sheila at sheilakrst@gmail.com. Please write “Belly Dance” in the subject line. Or you can call and leave a message for a callback: 914 548-6066.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The next meeting is March 10.
For information, please contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www. suddenlyone.com.
Library Matters
The monthly book sale is from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in the Orchid Club.
Hard and trade back books are $1, paperbacks are 25 cents, and puzzles and DVDs are 50 cents.
Proceeds help purchase new books.
Oak Room Bar & Grill
Call for reservations at 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
March 15 – Fountain’s Ladies, 11:30 a.m.
March 16 – Renaissance Women, 11:30 a.m.
March 16 – Palm Grove private event.
March 16 – Entertainment by Sawyer Country at Oak Room Bar & Grill, 5-8 p.m. Reservations.
March 17 – St. Patty’s Dinner 4-8 p.m. at Oak Room Bar & Grill. Reservations.
March 17 – Laurel Oaks at Palm Grove
March 18 – Neighborhood 7 Ladies, noon.
March 22 – Burger & Wing Night 4-8 p.m. at Oak Room Bar & Grill.
March 27 – Upstate New York Club at Palm Grove
March 29 – Trivia. Reservations.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing and singing at 3 p.m. each Thursday at the Island Club.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. Presently, the focus of the group has been oriented toward music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. There are usually copies of the songs being played for others to follow along.
If a neighbor plays an acoustic instrument – guitar, uke, mandolin, banjo, bass, fiddle, percussion pieces or other – they are welcome to join in. All levels of proficiency are welcome. The object of the sessions is for camaraderie, playing and singing in a non-judgmental environment.
For information, email Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
