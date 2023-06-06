Library Matters
The Friends of the Library will hold their book sale 8-10 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Hard and trade back books are $1, paperbacks are 25 cents and puzzles and DVDs are 50 cents.
Proceeds help the library purchase new books.
Travelers of Oak Run
The following trips will be sold on June 10 at the ticket sales during the Donut Drop-in.
Day trips: Polynesian Fire, Legally Blonde, Ybor City, Imagine Museum and White Christmas.
Multi-day trips: Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Amsterdam Transatlantic.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
The game on Thursday, June 1, was Bingo Bango Bongo. For this game, the golfer gets a point if they are the first on the green, if they are closest to the pin, and if they are the first one in the hole.
In Flight A, Sue Conner won with 10 points, Patty Waddell was second with nine points, and Lisa Juhasz finished third with eight points. For Flight B, Janet Tully won with 17 points. Maureen Edwards and Lisa D’Angelo tied for second with eight points.
Ann Hoglund won the closest to the pin contest on hole 6.
There were three birdies made: Sue Olmos on hole 3, Ann Hoglund on hole 6, and Janet Tully made a chip-in birdie on hole 3.
Patty Waddell made a chip-in on hole 9. Salita Timmermeyer made a chip-in on hole 1, and Cindy Kocher made a chip-in on hole 4.
Ambassadors of Oak Run Fourth of July
Hear ye! Hear ye! Come one, come all! Let’s Celebrate America’s 247th birthday.
Mark your calendars for an old-fashioned Fourth of July with a day full of events from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Ambassadors Committee are planning a full day of activities: golf cart parade, veterans recognition, scavenger hunt, games in various sports, and contests along with seven food/dessert trucks. Music, too!
More info will be in the Citizen, Facebook Oak Run Happenings, Channel 12 and bulletin boards.
This event is open to all Oak Run Residents and their guests. Any questions, email JoAnn at oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
The entire Ambassadors Committee wants to thank all the clubs, neighborhoods, individuals and volunteers who contributed to the BMI dance/fundraiser. It was an outstanding success, our total collective profit was $5,474 and 2023-24 invoice amount is $5,200, leaving us with a balance of $274 which will be applied to 2024-25 invoice.
Remember, the Ambassadors meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Orchid Club. We always need volunteers; this committee has many opportunities, big and small, needing help. We’re currently looking for a treasurer, if interested, email JoAnn Keane at: oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
LGBTQ Friends Cabaret
The LGBTQ Friends at Oak Run is hosting a cabaret Saturday, June 17, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Dinner is provided by Oak Room Bar and Grill. The admission cost is $30 per person. You can bring your own beverage.
Cabaret Chorus and Performers will start at 6 p.m.
If anyone is interested in joining the LGBTQ Friends at Oak Run, please come to our meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the Card Room in the Orchid Club. We discuss plans for future activities, such as dinners, movies, boating, picnics, game nights, etc. There are no dues to join.
Irish Club dance
The Irish Club is holding a dance from 6-9 p.m. June 21 at the Orchid Club. Music will be provided by Hal Dodd. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
Tickets sales are being held 10 a.m. to noon June 5 in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. A 50/50 will be offered.
For questions, contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
OR Singles Club
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, in the Orchid Club.
Members whose last name begins with the letters G-L, bring finger food. BYOB.
There will also be a signup sheet for our dinner at Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse in July.
Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club afternoon tea
The Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club will be hosting an afternoon tea 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Palm Grove. All Oak Run residents are welcome to join us for an afternoon of music, dancing and socializing.
If you’re new to ballroom dancing and are thinking about joining a class or just need a refresher, we’ll have a guest instructor to show us some basic ballroom dances. Admission is free! B.Y.O.B. and snacks.
For more information, contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Renaissance Women
Our luncheon at Oak Room Bar & Grill is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Oak Room Dining Room. Call Annmarie by June 13 to reserve: 352-237-9838.
Lunch at Red’s Restaurant, 8411 N. Carl G. Rose Highway. Hernando. Reservations to Gloria by June 23; call or text, 1- 570-606-7107.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome! Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities. Also, check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
For general information, call Patricia 352-445-7428.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the Irish American Club’s Happy St. Patrick’s Day event on March 17. The program follows FYI daily through June 16 on Channel 12.
Yoga and stretch
Join us for flexibility and a sense of wellbeing at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Palm Grove. Wednesday stretch class is at 9 a.m., and DVD yoga is from 2:30-4 p.m. Fridays in the fitness center.
Quilters of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrun reachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Computer Technology Club
The Computer Technology Club will meet 9 a.m. June 21 in the Orchid Club. VP Mike Metelits will explain the world of “hacking.” The Club meets the third Wednesday of every month with any changes to time or place always posted on channel 12 and at our website: orcomputerclub.blog spot.com.
Dues are $10 per person or $15 per household. Visitors are always welcome to attend a meeting.
Door prizes and 50/50 are at every meeting.
For further info on the Club, please contact president Alan Marcus at 861-6977.
Oak Room Bar and Grill activities
Friday, June 9 – PACOR Mystery Dinner Theatre. For tickets, call 207-432-1558.
Saturday, June 10 – PACOR Mystery Dinner Theatre. For tickets, call 207-432-1558.
Saturday, June 10 – Bella Cucina private party
Thursday, June 15 – Karaoke with Poppy, 5-8 p.m., sponsored by Tammi Cacciatore and Tom Reeves from DECCA Real Estate
Thursday, June 15 – Renaissance Women lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Friday, June 16 – Linkside Ladies lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 17 – Private lunch
Saturday, June 17 – LGBTQ Friends cabaret at Palm Grove
Wednesday, June 21 – Burger and wing night 4-8 p.m. Call for reservations.
Wednesday, June 21 – Fountain’s Ladies lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 22 – Marion County Corvette Club dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24 – Bella Cucina private event
Wednesday, June 28 – Trivia night, 4-8 p.m. Call for reservations.
For reservations, call 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The June 15 meeting will feature speaker Joyce Blake, who’ll present information on the inner workings of the Marion County Democratic Party. All Democrats and non-affiliated (NA) Oak Run neighbors are welcome.
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. Democratic and non-affiliated neighbors are invited to the meetings and to share in the camaraderie and discussions. If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
For information, email club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club meets 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at the Oak Run Island Club. The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all can join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. The present focus has been oriented toward music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
Neighbors who play acoustic instruments, such as guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin bass, percussion etc., are welcome. There are no group dues. All levels of proficiency are welcome to attend.
For information, email Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
The group also has an electric blues/rock club subset group. Presently, the electric group meets 2-5 p.m. Saturdays in different venues in Oak Run. If that’s a neighbor’s forte, stop by the Thursday sessions for more info.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
