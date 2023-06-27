Big Red Bus returning to Oak Run
One Blood’s Big Red Bus will be at the Palm Grove parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6.
Appointments are encouraged by going online to oneblood.org/donate-now; use sponsor code 9992.
Donors receive a wellness checkup, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screen. The need for all blood types continues to be very high. One in three people will need blood transfusions at some point in their lives.
Please remember to bring your photo ID.
Baby Boomers Club hosting pair of July events
“The Party People” invite all Oak Runners and their guests to two summer events. Rock & Hop! is from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at The Hop in Palm Grove. So polish your oxfords, sport your t-shirt, press your poodle skirt and sport your varsity jacket. Bring your own beverages and food. Hop to the music by The Del-Phi’s.
Rock, hop and get your tickets early – first come, first served – from 8-10 a.m. Saturday July 1, and Saturday, July 8 at the Orchid Club. The price is $10 per person.
Secondly, we invite you to participate in our Annual Golf Cart Poker Run commencing sharply at 3 p.m. Saturday Aug. 5. Signups are 8-10 a.m. on July 8, July 15 and July 22 at the Orchid Club. You can choose to sign up for the run only, run with lunch or dance only with DJ Serio.
Reminder: for quick and easy verification, groups of eight or more, please have your form filled out with member numbers. Stay in the know follow us on Facebook or on our blog: https://oakrunbabyboomers. blogspot.com
Learn about bocce at Fourth of July event
The Bocce Club will be participating in this year’s Fourth of July community celebration with demonstrations and an explanation of the rules of bocce played here in Oak Run. Stop by the bocce courts between noon and 1:30 p.m. at the Orchid Club complex down the hill from the shuffleboard courts to learn more about the club.
‘Do You Remember?’ features murder mystery dinner
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee and featuring the making of “Marriage Can Be Murder,” written and directed by Shellie Poissant. The program features everything from auditions and rehearsals to showtime. It follows FYI daily from June 30 to July 14.
Oak Room Bar & Grill happenings
July 1: Crescent Oaks Ladies Lunch – 11:30 a.m.
July 8: Crescent Oaks Men’s Lunch – 11:30 a.m.
July 15: Neighborhood 7 lunch – noon
July 19: Burger & Wing Night – 4-8 p.m. (reservations)
July 19: Fountain’s Ladies lunch – 11:30 a.m.
July 20: Sawyer Country (full)
July 20: Renaissance Women lunch – 11:30 a.m.
July 26: Trivia (full)
Please join us at our new bar addition. Stop in, pick up a menu.
Please call for reservations: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Travelers of Oak Run
Trips will be sold during the July Donut Drop-in and Pancake Breakfast. Trips included are: Mount Dora (Sept. 27), Legally Blonde (Oct. 14), Ybor City (Nov. 8), Imagine Museum of Glass (Nov. 15) and Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse (Dec. 13). Look in your yellow Travel Brochure for details on these trips.
Add-on trips being sold are: “Tootsie the Musical” at Suncoast Dinner Theatre (Oct. 28), with host Della Blanchard, and the six-day, five-night trip to Holiday Sights and Sounds of Lancaster, Pennsylvania (Nov. 26-Dec. 1), which is hosted by Diane Kaufman. The trip details for these can be found on the Travelers Facebook page and our bulletin boards. Look in the slots below the bulletin board for copies of the flyers. If they’re gone, contact the host.
Many residents wonder why we advertise and sell trips as much as six months in advance. The simple answer is that we have to pay most venues a deposit at least four months in advance and make further payments four weeks and eight weeks before the date of the trip. To do this, we have to know how many are going and deposit your payment about 6-8 weeks ahead.
With the above in mind, don’t wait too long to sign up; otherwise, we must make the difficult decision to cancel a trip. In addition, many venues do not refund deposits.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who’ve lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees.
The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. The next meeting is July 14.
For more information, please contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Library Matters
We welcome donations of hard and paperback books during our regular business hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. These donations will be used at our monthly book sale and will fund the purchase of new books.
Showcase of STARS returns for summer
The Showcase of STARS kicks off summer fun with our next show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in the Palm Grove Club. As “those lazy, hazy days of summer” return, we’re not going to let that slow us down! Get out and come on up and join our performers for good times, great music and a few surprises.
In case you’re curious about us, the Showcase of STARS performers are mostly singers with a few dancers and musicians from Oak Run and the surrounding area.
If you have a talent you’d like to share with your fellow Oak Runners and are interested in joining in on the fun, contact me, Larry Brewer, Showcase of STARS producer, at 440-213-7068 or lbrewer7041@yahoo.com.
Upstate New York Club hosts ice cream social
National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 16! The Upstate New York Club will host its 30th Community Ice Cream Social 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in the Palm Grove. Chef Jeff is preparing brownies again this year for the hot fudge sundaes and something new – banana splits!
As in the past, we’ll feature a variety of ice creams custom-made by Bruster’s of Clermont specifically for this event, plus your favorite toppings.
This event is open to all Oak Run residents and their overnight guests. It will be a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon with friends and family, enjoying a cone, sundae, or dish of cool ice cream.
Tickets are only $5 for Club members and $6 for all others. Sale dates in the Orchid Club are 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 1; and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Donut Drop-In.
During ticket sales, advise if you’ll have youngsters visiting during the event, and we’ll have some floor games and a movie appropriate for younger attendees.
Bring dimes to the event for our Huge Card Bingo tournament.
For more information, contact Tricia Boelter at 315-842-2427 before July 11.
Ambassadors of Oak Run Fourth of July
Hear ye! Hear ye! Come one, come all! Let’s Celebrate America’s 247th birthday.
Mark your calendars for an old-fashioned Fourth of July with a day full of events from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Ambassadors Committee are planning a full day of activities: golf cart parade, veterans recognition, scavenger hunt, games in various sports, and contests along with seven food/dessert trucks. Music, too!
More info will be in the Citizen, Facebook Oak Run Happenings, Channel 12 and bulletin boards.
This event is open to all Oak Run Residents and their guests. Any questions, email JoAnn at oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
The entire Ambassadors Committee wants to thank all the clubs, neighborhoods, individuals and volunteers who contributed to the BMI dance/fundraiser. It was an outstanding success, our total collective profit was $5,474 and 2023-24 invoice amount is $5,200, leaving us with a balance of $274 which will be applied to 2024-25 invoice.
Remember, the Ambassadors meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Orchid Club. We always need volunteers; this committee has many opportunities, big and small, needing help. We’re currently looking for a treasurer, if interested, email JoAnn Keane at: oakrunambassadors@gmail.com.
Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club afternoon tea
The Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club will be hosting an afternoon tea 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Palm Grove. All Oak Run residents are welcome to join us for an afternoon of music, dancing and socializing.
If you’re new to ballroom dancing and are thinking about joining a class or just need a refresher, we’ll have a guest instructor to show us some basic ballroom dances.
Admission is free! B.Y.O.B. and snacks.
For more information, please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
New Facebook page features Oak Run event photos, videos
A new Facebook community page features the many photos of Oak Run happenings by roving photographer Randie Duretz. Duretz invites you to visit and join “Oak Run Randie’s Eye Covers & Captures All Behind The Lens To Enjoy & Share’’ to see more of the pictures and videos of events featured weekly in the Marion Citizen. It’s also a way to stay engaged with various club events in Oak Run.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Bliss Balancing Class
Precise and gentle stretches and strengthening moves to bring you into postural balance.
Bliss Balancing Class is 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays at Palm Grove, and 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays at Orchid Club.
We’ll be sitting and standing. Please wear loose fitting clothes. No getting down on the floor.
For more information, call: Abbi Bliss, CMC, 727-455-0347.
Oak Run’s Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrunreachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club meets 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at the Oak Run Island Club. The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all can join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. The present focus has been oriented toward music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
Neighbors who play acoustic instruments, such as guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin bass, percussion etc., are welcome. There are no group dues. All levels of proficiency are welcome to attend.
For information, email Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
The group also has an electric blues/rock club subset group. Presently, the electric group meets 2-5 p.m. Saturdays in different venues in Oak Run. If that’s a neighbor’s forte, stop by the Thursday sessions for more info.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
