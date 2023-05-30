Last chance for murder mystery tickets
You still have a chance to purchase tickets for the exciting PACOR Mystery Dinner Theatre, “Marriage Can Be Murder.” Tickets are on sale 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
There are still seats and a few tables available for either Friday, June 9, or Saturday, June 10, at $36 per person. If you miss this last sale, you can call Shellie at 207-432-1558 to purchase tickets.
So come join us in the Palm Grove Ballroom as you savor a delicious dinner served by the Oak Room Bar and Grill while attending the “wedding of the year,” complete with wealth, gems, and designer everything! All the while, our vivacious thespians will be feeding you zany clues to solve the mystery.
Unfortunately, I think trying to figure out this one, will be murder!
LGBTQ Friends Cabaret
The LGBTQ Friends at Oak Run is hosting a cabaret Saturday, June 17, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Dinner is provided by Oak Room Bar and Grill.
The admission cost is $30 per person.
You can bring your own beverage.
Cabaret Chorus and Performers will start at 6 p.m.
If anyone is interested in joining the LGBTQ Friends at Oak Run, please come to our meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the Card Room in the Orchid Club. We discuss plans for future activities, such as dinners, movies, boating, picnics, game nights, etc. There are no dues to join.
Ambassadors of Oak Run Fourth of July
Hear ye! Hear ye! Come one, come all! Let’s Celebrate America’s 247th birthday. Mark your calendars for an old-fashioned Fourth of July with a day full of events from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Ambassadors Committee are planning a full day of activities: golf cart parade, veterans recognition, scavenger hunt, games in various sports, and contests along with seven food/dessert trucks. Music, too!
More info will be in the Citizen, Facebook Oak Run Happenings, Channel 12 and bulletin boards.
This event is open to all Oak Run Residents and their guests. Any questions, email JoAnn at oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
The entire Ambassadors Committee wants to thank all the clubs, neighborhoods, individuals and volunteers who contributed to the BMI dance/fundraiser. It was an outstanding success, our total collective profit was $5,474 and 2023-24 invoice amount is $5,200, leaving us with a balance of $274 which will be applied to 2024-25 invoice.
Remember, the Ambassadors meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Orchid Club. We always need volunteers; this committee has many opportunities, big and small, needing help. We’re currently looking for a treasurer, if interested, email JoAnn Keane at: oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
Irish Club dance is set for June 21
The Irish Club is holding a dance from 6-9 p.m. June 21 at the Orchid Club. Music will be provided by Hal Dodd. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
Tickets sales are being held 10 a.m. to noon June 5 in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. A 50/50 will be offered.
For questions, contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
New York Club summer gathering
The New York Club is hosting a summertime event from 6-9 p.m. at the Orchid Club on Wednesday, June 7.
This evening will be a “bring-your-own” snacks and/or dinner.
KY Moonshine (Club President Carrie Ball) is the featured DJ, playing those tunes and requests we all love!
Save the date and make plans with friends to share an evening of food and fun together; or we’ll seat you to meet new friends.
Ticket prices are $7 for members and $10 for guests. As always, BYOB! Door prizes and 50/50 are available.
For more information, call Carrie: 352-843-1774. For tickets, call John: 352-512-8472.
Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club afternoon tea
The Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club will be hosting an afternoon tea 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Palm Grove. All Oak Run residents are welcome to join us for an afternoon of music, dancing and socializing.
If you’re new to ballroom dancing and are thinking about joining a class or just need a refresher, we’ll have a guest instructor to show us some basic ballroom dances.
Admission is free! B.Y.O.B. and snacks.
For more information, please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Red, White and Blue was the game on May 30. Nancy Hersey was first and Elaine Rotker second in the first group. There was a three-way tie in the second group between Mary Stimson, Lisa Juhasz and Chris LeFabvre.
Joan O’Brien was first and Chris Orndorff second in the third group. Chris Lefabvre was closest to the pin.
ROWGO invites all ladies golfers to join our fun league. Call the pro shop at 352-861-1818 for information.
Renaissance Women
Dinner will be 5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, June 7, at the Oak Room Dining Room. RSVP to Pat G.: 352-854-7549.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
For general information, call Patricia: 352-445-7428.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the Irish American Club’s Happy St. Patrick’s Day event on March 17. The program follows FYI daily from June 2 to June 16 on Channel 12.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, May 25, the game was Tee to Green. For Flight A, Sue Olmos was the winner, and Salita Timmermeyer was second. For Flight B, Janet Tully was the winner. Ginger Drake and Diana Schmidt tied for second place. Janet Tully won the closest to the pin contest on hole 3.
Congratulations to all!
Yoga and stretch
Join us for flexibility and a sense of wellbeing at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Palm Grove. Wednesday stretch class is at 9 a.m., and DVD yoga is from 2:30-4 p.m. Fridays in the fitness center.
Shuffleboard Club
It’s that time of the year to say “See you later” to our seasonal friends (snowbirds) and prepare for much warmer days.
Starting Friday, June 2, we’ll begin play at 9 a.m. Please sign up by 8:45 or so.
We welcome newcomers to join us. Play any day you choose.
We play on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday as long as the courts are dry.
Instructors are available.
Questions? Call Jo Rogers at 904-622-6622.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Oak Run’s Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrunreachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Oak Room Bar and Grill activities
Friday, June 2 – Dance party at Bella Cucina, 6-9 p.m., sponsored by Oak Room Bar and Grill and DECCA Real Estate
Saturday, June 3 – Crescent Oaks Ladies lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 6 – Eagles Point Men’s lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Friday, June 9 – PACOR Mystery Dinner Theatre. For tickets, call 207-432-1558.
Saturday, June 10 – PACOR Mystery Dinner Theatre. For tickets, call 207-432-1558.
Saturday, June 10 – Bella Cucina private party
Thursday, June 15 – Karaoke with Poppy, 5-8 p.m., sponsored by Tammi Cacciatore and Tom Reeves from DECCA Real Estate
Thursday, June 15 – Renaissance Women lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Friday, June 16 – Linkside Ladies lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 17 – Private lunch
Saturday, June 17 – LGBTQ Friends cabaret at Palm Grove
Wednesday, June 21 – Burger and wing night 4-8 p.m. Call for reservations.
Wednesday, June 21 – Fountain’s Ladies lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 22 – Marion County Corvette Club dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24 – Bella Cucina private event
Wednesday, June 28 – Trivia night, 4-8 p.m. Call for reservations.
For reservations, call 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
Our June 15 meeting will feature speaker Joyce Blake, who’ll present information on the inner workings of the Marion County Democratic Party. All Democrats and non-affiliated (NA) Oak Run neighbors are welcome.
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. Democratic and non-affiliated neighbors are invited to the meetings and to share in the camaraderie and discussions. If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
For information, email club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club meets 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at the Oak Run Island Club. The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all can join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. The present focus has been oriented toward music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
Neighbors who play acoustic instruments, such as guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin bass, percussion etc., are welcome. There are no group dues. All levels of proficiency are welcome to attend.
For information, email Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
The group also has an electric blues/rock club subset group. Presently, the electric group meets 2-5 p.m. Saturdays in different venues in Oak Run. If that’s a neighbor’s forte, stop by the Thursday sessions for more info.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
