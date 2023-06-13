Showcase of STARS returns for summer
The Showcase of STARS kicks off summer fun with our next show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in the Palm Grove Club. As “those lazy, hazy days of summer” return, we’re not going to let that slow us down! Get out and come on up and join our performers for good times, great music and a few surprises.
In case you’re curious about us, the Showcase of STARS performers are mostly singers with a few dancers and musicians from Oak Run and the surrounding area.
If you have a talent you’d like to share with your fellow Oak Runners and are interested in joining in on the fun, contact me, Larry Brewer, Showcase of STARS producer, at 440-213-7068 or lbrewer7041@yahoo.com.
Ambassadors of Oak Run Fourth of July
Hear ye! Hear ye! Come one, come all! Let’s Celebrate America’s 247th birthday.
Mark your calendars for an old-fashioned Fourth of July with a day full of events from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Ambassadors Committee are planning a full day of activities: golf cart parade, veterans recognition, scavenger hunt, games in various sports, and contests along with seven food/dessert trucks. Music, too!
More info will be in the Citizen, Facebook Oak Run Happenings, Channel 12 and bulletin boards.
This event is open to all Oak Run Residents and their guests. Any questions, email JoAnn at oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
The entire Ambassadors Committee wants to thank all the clubs, neighborhoods, individuals and volunteers who contributed to the BMI dance/fundraiser. It was an outstanding success, our total collective profit was $5,474 and 2023-24 invoice amount is $5,200, leaving us with a balance of $274 which will be applied to 2024-25 invoice.
Remember, the Ambassadors meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Orchid Club. We always need volunteers; this committee has many opportunities, big and small, needing help. We’re currently looking for a treasurer, if interested, email JoAnn Keane at: oakrun ambassadors@gmail.com.
LGBTQ Friends Cabaret
The LGBTQ Friends at Oak Run is hosting a cabaret Saturday, June 17, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Dinner is provided by Oak Room Bar and Grill.
The admission cost is $30 per person.
You can bring your own beverage.
Cabaret Chorus and Performers will start at 6 p.m.
If anyone is interested in joining the LGBTQ Friends at Oak Run, please come to our meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the Card Room in the Orchid Club. We discuss plans for future activities, such as dinners, movies, boating, picnics, game nights, etc. There are no dues to join.
Irish Club dance
The Irish Club is holding a dance from 6-9 p.m. June 21 at the Orchid Club. Music will be provided by Hal Dodd. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
Tickets sales are being held 10 a.m. to noon June 5 in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. A 50/50 will be offered.
For questions, contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Oak Run Singles Club
Our next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, in the Orchid Club.
Members whose last name begins with the letters G-L, please bring finger food.
Everybody, BYOB.
There will also be a signup sheet for our dinner at Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse in July.
Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club afternoon tea
The Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club will be hosting an afternoon tea 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Palm Grove. All Oak Run residents are welcome to join us for an afternoon of music, dancing and socializing.
If you’re new to ballroom dancing and are thinking about joining a class or just need a refresher, we’ll have a guest instructor to show us some basic ballroom dances.
Admission is free! B.Y.O.B. and snacks.
For more information, please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Computer Technology Club
The Computer Technology Club will meet 9 a.m. June 21 in the Orchid Club. VP Mike Metelits will explain the world of “hacking.”
The Club meets the third Wednesday of every month with any changes to time or place always posted on channel 12 and at our website: orcomputerclub. blogspot.com.
Dues are $10 per person or $15 per household. Visitors are always welcome to attend a meeting.
Door prizes and 50/50 are at every meeting.
For further info on the Club, please contact president Alan Marcus at 861-6977.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, June 8, the game was Odd Hole Score Plus Even Hole Putts Less Half Handicap. For Flight A, Nancy Hersey and Julie Moore tied for first place. Sparky Arbuckle was third. For Flight B, Lisa D’Angelo was the winner. Maureen Edwards was second, and Lorraine Guay was third. Cindy Kocher won the closest to the pin contest on hole 3.
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Low Net was the game on June 6. JT LeMasters and Elaine Rotker were first and second, respectively, in the first group. Chris Lefabvre, at first, and Lisa Juhasz, in second finished atop the second group. In the third group, Stella VanDerwarker notched first and Chris Orndorff second. Stella was closest to the pin.
David and Goliath was the game on June 13. Noreen Dygert was first in the first group. Chris Orndorff and Joan O’Brien tied in the second group, and Sherry DeBeradinis and Sheila Foster tied in the third group.
ROWGO invites all women golfers to join our fun league. Call the Pro Shop at 352-861-1818 for information.
Library matters
The following books are now in the library: “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny, “The Senator’s Wife” by Liv Constantine, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks, “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Callahan Henry, “The Only Survivors” by Megan Miranda, “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld, “Georgie All Along” by Kate Clayborn, “The Golden Doves” by Martha Hall Kelly, “23rd Midnight” by James Patterson, “The Wedding Planner” by Danielle Steel, and “The White Lady” by Jacqueline Winspear.
Yoga and stretch
Our chair yoga class this month is 10:30 a.m. on June 28. Our regular classes are at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and stretch class is at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Don’t forget yoga DVDs from 2:30-4 p.m. on Fridays in the fitness center.
Come and enjoy the increased flexibility and relaxation these classes offer both for body and mind.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Bliss Balancing
Precise and gentle stretches and strengthening moves to bring you into postural balance.
Bliss Balancing Class is 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays at Palm Grove, and 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays at Orchid Club. We’ll be sitting and standing. Please wear loose fitting clothes. No getting down on the floor.
For more information, call: Abbi Bliss, CMC, 727-455-0347.
Republican Club at Oak Run
Our June meeting is 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Palm Grove Auditorium in Oak Run.
This month, as we continue our series to meet our constitutional officers, we welcome George Albright, Marion County Tax Collector. In April, Jimmy Cowan, Marion County Tax Appraiser, discussed the front end of our tax process. Now George will discuss the back end of the process we use in Marion County to pay for all of the services they provide.
Come listen to how he determines the date and place taxes are collected, what goes into your tax bill and what forms of payment are acceptable. He’ll speak for 30 minutes with 15 minutes for questions.
Your club is working to keep you informed and actively involved in the areas of local government where citizens can participate. We exist with volunteers. Our current publicity chairman will be leaving in August. We need one of you to take over this position. See one of our officers if you’re interested.
In addition, we’ll have a 50/50 cash drawing and refreshments. Any members who’re delinquent in paying membership dues of $7 per person can bring their accounts up to date when you arrive for the meeting.
Since we’re a gated community, only member residents can invite outside guests to the meeting. If you have any questions, contact Bob Schmidt at 860-367-7320. You can also find us now on Facebook at Oak Run Republican Club.
Oak Run’s Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrun reachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Oak Room Bar and Grill activities
Friday, June 16 – Linkside Ladies lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 17 – Private lunch
Saturday, June 17 – LGBTQ Friends cabaret at Palm Grove
Wednesday, June 21 – Burger and wing night 4-8 p.m. Call for reservations.
Wednesday, June 21 – Fountain’s Ladies lunch at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 22 – Marion County Corvette Club dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24 – Bella Cucina private event
Wednesday, June 28 – Trivia night, 4-8 p.m. Call for reservations.
For reservations, call 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club meets 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at the Oak Run Island Club. The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all can join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. The present focus has been oriented toward music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
Neighbors who play acoustic instruments, such as guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin bass, percussion etc., are welcome. There are no group dues. All levels of proficiency are welcome to attend.
For information, email Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
The group also has an electric blues/rock club subset group. Presently, the electric group meets 2-5 p.m. Saturdays in different venues in Oak Run. If that’s a neighbor’s forte, stop by the Thursday sessions for more info.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
