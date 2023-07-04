Oak Run Irish Club August dance
The Irish Club is holding a “Summer is Sailing Along” dance from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Orchid Club. Music will be provided by DJ Fred Campbell. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for nonmembers.
Ticket sales are being held 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 24 in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. A special “Summer is Sailing Along” door prize will be given away and 50/50 will be offered.
Questions: Contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
Thursday, June 15, was our Flag Day Tournament. Karen Tice was the winner. Lisa D’Angelo was second, Nancy Hersey was third, Ann Hoglund was fourth and Ginger Drake was fifth. Sue Conner made a chip-in on hole 2. Nancy Hersey made a chip-in on hole 4. Ginger Drake made a chip-in on hole 6.
Thursday, June 22, the game was a team game, Best 2 Balls. The team of Sparky Arbuckle, Jan Tennant, Sue Olmos and Maureen Edwards won. The team of Nancy Hersey, Ann Hoglund, Lorraine Guay and Lisa D’Angelo was second. Nancy Hersey won the closest-to-the-pin contest on hole 3. Sue Omos made a birdie on hole 8.
Thursday, June 29, the game was Red, White & Blue. For Flight A, Sparky Arbuckle was the winner; Nancy Hersey was second. For Flight B, Ann Hoglund was the winner; Lorraine Guay was second. For Flight C, Maureen Edwards was the winner; Lisa D’Angelo and Sue Olmos tied for second. Sparky Arbuckle won the closest-to-the-pin contest on hole 6. Chip-ins were by: Sue Olmos – hole 3; Maureen Edwards – hole 4; and Lorraine Guay – hole 9.
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
On July 4, Red, White and Blue match winner in the first group was Elaine Rotker. Joan O’Brien and Lisa Juhusz were first and second, respectively, in the second group. Sherry DeBeradinis was first and Dianna Love second in the third group.
ROWGO invites all women golfers to join our fun group. Call the pro shop at 352-861-1818 for information.
Travelers of Oak Run
Here is a reminder of the ticket sales coming up. Trips are sold during the July Donut Drop-in and Pancake Breakfast. Trips included are: Mount Dora (Sept. 27), Legally Blonde (Oct. 14), Ybor City (Nov. 8), Imagine Museum of Glass (Nov. 15) and Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse (Dec. 13). Look in your yellow Travel Brochure for details on these trips.
Add-on trips being sold are: “Tootsie the Musical” at Suncoast Dinner Theatre (Oct. 28), with host Della Blanchard; the six-day, five-night trip to Holiday Sights and Sounds of Lancaster, Pennsylvania (Nov. 26-Dec. 1), with host Diane Kaufman and ticket sales handled by Sandi Hall; and White Christmas (Dec. 9), which is hosted by Patricia Tomaszewski. The trip details for these can be found on the Travelers Facebook page and our bulletin boards. Look in the slots below the bulletin board for copies of the flyers. If they’re gone, contact the host.
Library Matters
The monthly book sale takes place 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, in the Orchid Club. Hard and trade backs are $1; paperbacks are 25 cents; and DVDs and puzzles are 50 cents.
New books in the library include: “Fire Strike” by Clive Cussler, “Identity” by Nora Roberts, “Near Miss” by Stuart Woods, and “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese.
Singles Club Oak Run
Our outing this month will be dinner at Edo Sushi & Japanese Steakhouse at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Reservations are required. You must call Lynn R. no later than Sunday, July 23, if you wish to attend.
The next meeting of the Singles Club will be Aug. 24. It will be our ice cream social. The cost will only be $1 per person. Members with last names M through R, please bring finger food.
Baby Boomers Club hosting pair of July events
“The Party People” invite all Oak Runners and their guests to two summer events. Rock & Hop! is from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at The Hop in Palm Grove. So polish your oxfords, sport your t-shirt, press your poodle skirt and sport your varsity jacket. Bring your own beverages and food. Hop to the music by The Del-Phi’s.
Rock, hop and get your tickets early – first come, first served – from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Orchid Club. The price is $10 per person.
Secondly, we invite you to participate in our Annual Golf Cart Poker Run commencing sharply at 3 p.m. Saturday Aug. 5. Signups are 8-10 a.m. on July 8, July 15 and July 22 at the Orchid Club. You can choose to sign up for the run only, run with lunch or dance only with DJ Serio.
Reminder: for quick and easy verification, groups of eight or more, please have your form filled out with member numbers. Stay in the know follow us on Facebook or on our blog: https://oakrunbabyboomers. blogspot.com
‘Do You Remember?’ features murder mystery dinner
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee and featuring the making of “Marriage Can Be Murder,” written and directed by Shellie Poissant. The program features everything from auditions and rehearsals to showtime. It follows FYI daily through July 14.
Oak Room Bar & Grill happenings
July 8: Crescent Oaks Men’s Lunch – 11:30 a.m.
July 15: Neighborhood 7 lunch – noon
July 19: Burger & Wing Night – 4-8 p.m. (reservations)
July 19: Fountain’s Ladies lunch – 11:30 a.m.
July 20: Sawyer Country (full)
July 20: Renaissance Women lunch – 11:30 a.m.
July 26: Trivia (full)
Please join us at our new bar addition. Stop in, pick up a menu.
Please call for reservations: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who’ve lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees.
The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. The next meeting is July 14.
For information, contact Shelley at shelley@ suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www. suddenlyone.com.
Upstate New York Club hosts ice cream social
National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 16! The Upstate New York Club will host its 30th Community Ice Cream Social 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in the Palm Grove. Chef Jeff is preparing brownies again this year for the hot fudge sundaes and something new – banana splits!
As in the past, we’ll feature a variety of ice creams custom-made by Bruster’s of Clermont specifically for this event, plus your favorite toppings.
This event is open to all Oak Run residents and their overnight guests. It will be a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon with friends and family, enjoying a cone, sundae, or dish of cool ice cream.
Tickets are only $5 for Club members and $6 for all others. The next sale date in the Orchid Club is 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Donut Drop-In.
During ticket sales, advise if you’ll have youngsters visiting during the event, and we’ll have some floor games and a movie appropriate for younger attendees.
Bring dimes to the event for our Huge Card Bingo tournament.
For information, contact Tricia Boelter at 315-842-2427 before July 11.
Acoustic Jam Club
Members of the Acoustic Jam group, players and singers, performed at the Palm Grove Clubhouse during the Oak Run Fourth of July celebration. Individual and group play were both a focus.
The Acoustic Jam Club continues to meet 3-5 p.m. Thursdays at Oak Run’s Island Club.
With the influx and talents of many new players, we’re also now playing both acoustic and electric sessions. The Acoustic sessions are the first and third Thursday of each month. The electric sessions, focused on rock and blues, are scheduled for the second and fourth Thursdays.
Regardless of the event, the primary player of a song usually has copies of the songs for others to play along with. This allows for group play as well as solo excursions.
The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment. All neighbors are welcome. The present orientation has been toward ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music, but other songs are welcome too.
For information, email Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
New Facebook page features Oak Run event photos, videos
A new Facebook community page features the many photos of Oak Run happenings by roving photographer Randie Duretz. Duretz invites you to visit and join “Oak Run Randie’s Eye Covers & Captures All Behind The Lens To Enjoy & Share’’ to see more of the pictures and videos of events featured weekly in the Marion Citizen. It’s also a way to stay engaged with various club events in Oak Run.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Bliss Balancing ClassPrecise and gentle stretches and strengthening moves to bring you into postural balance.
Bliss Balancing Class is 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays at Palm Grove, and 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays at Orchid Club.
We’ll be sitting and standing. Please wear loose fitting clothes. No getting down on the floor.
For information, call Abbi Bliss, CMC, 727-455-0347.
Oak Run’s Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrunreachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
Genealogy Club of Oak Run meeting July 21
The program at our meeting at 9:30 a.m. July 21 in the Card Room is titled “Your New and Exciting Genealogy Finds.”
We all like to hear about the exciting ancestral discoveries by other people, especially since how they found it may help us do the same. Of course, we also like to brag a little, so it shouldn’t take much to get members to be prepared to spend a few minutes “bragging.”
All residents are encouraged to attend a meeting to find out what we do and how much fun we have. Please do not hesitate to come to this meeting and perhaps find that you would like to join the club. We’re always willing to help a “newbie” with getting their family history underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.