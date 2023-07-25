Italian/American Club hosting
beach partyThe Italian/American Club is celebrating our summer event from 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Orchid Club. A change in our menu has been made as we’ve decided to go back to having a potluck at this event as we have in past years.
Please let us know when purchasing your tickets what dish you’ll be providing for the event. If you have a special recipe for your dish, we’d appreciate you sharing your recipe with the Italian/American Club as we’re putting together a cookbook.
Ticket sales are from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Orchid Club card room, and from 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Orchid Club Donut Drop-In. Tickets are $7 for members and $9 for guests.
We’re also selling raffle tickets for a fantastic gift basket at ticket sales and the night of the event.
Our entertainment for the evening will be Andrew Goldberg.
Door prizes and 50/50 are available. Bring your own beverage!
For more information, call Kitti: 262-501-3993.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, July 20, we played the back nine. Holes 10, 11, 16, 17 & 18 counted for the game score. Sue Conner was the winner. Kerry Tims was second and Maureen Edwards third. Sue Conner made a chip-in on hole 18. Salita Timmermeyer made a birdie on hole 3. Congratulations to all!
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Accurate Drives winners on July 18 were Elaine Rotker, Pat Blackburn and Stella VanDerwarker, in the first, second and third groups, respectively.
Winners in the Blind Nine game on July 25 were JT LeMasters, Chris Orndorff, and Sherry DeBeradinis, in each of the three groups.
Yoga and stretch
During these hot days, come out early and do some yoga and stretching. All details are in the newsletter.
Make sure to stay hydrated and enjoy the journey. Om Shanthi. -Ingrid Crane.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember” July 28 through Aug. 11 as it features the Oak Run Ambassadors’ Celebrating America Fourth of July event along with the new Oak Run Jammers. The program is narrated by Paula Hayward.
The program follows FYI daily.
PACOR prepping fall production
What happens when a group of middle-aged or “over the hill” girlfriends decide to convert an old church into a day spa? Well, you’ll find out in October when PACOR proudly presents their fall production, “The Hallelujah Girls,” a Jones, Hope and Wooten comedy. This hilarious play will be presented in the Palm Grove Ballroom Friday, Oct. 20 (dinner show), Saturday evening, Oct. 21, and a Sunday matinee, Oct. 22.
Along with a fantastic script, we’re so fortunate to have assembled such a talented group of performers for this production! Leading the way and setting the stage for your entertainment, we introduce our two brilliant directors: Joann Veale and Laura Whiteaker, who’ll assuredly effectuate the skills of their accomplished thespians!
Now, we’re thrilled to present the vivacious cast of “The Hallelujah Girls”: Sugar Lee – Shellie Poissant, Crystal Hart – Sherry Jacobs, Bunny Sutherland – Sandra Baliya, Nita Mooney – Erin Baliya, Carlene Travis – Marlena Yaich, Mavis Flowers – Karen Cassell, Bobby Dwayne – John Baliya and last, but certainly not least, Porter Padgett – Fred Veale.
As the weeks progress, the directors and cast will be hard at work bringing “The Hallelujah Girls” to life. Their task will be to showcase a group of captivating women, running a whimsical day spa, delivering some riotously funny one-liners, and possibly finding a little romance. It’s a recipe for some down-home fun that you won’t want to miss!
Tickets go on sale from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Donut Drop-in at the Orchid Club. The dinner show tickets are $36, and reserved seats for the other two performances are only $10 each. Guaranteed, you’ll get a lot of “joy” out of this one!
Travelers of Oak Run
Here is a reminder of the ticket sales coming up. Trips are sold during the July Donut Drop-in and Pancake Breakfast. Trips included are: Mount Dora (Sept. 27), Legally Blonde (Oct. 14), Ybor City (Nov. 8), Imagine Museum of Glass (Nov. 15) and Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse (Dec. 13). Look in your yellow Travel Brochure for details on these trips.
Add-on trips being sold are: “Tootsie the Musical” at Suncoast Dinner Theatre (Oct. 28), with host Della Blanchard; the six-day, five-night trip to Holiday Sights and Sounds of Lancaster, Pennsylvania (Nov. 26-Dec. 1), with host Diane Kaufman and ticket sales handled by Sandi Hall; and White Christmas (Dec. 9), which is hosted by Patricia Tomaszewski. The trip details for these can be found on the Travelers Facebook page and our bulletin boards. Look in the slots below the bulletin board for copies of the flyers. If they’re gone, contact the host.
Ballroom Dance Club ‘Dancing Through the Decades’
Do you have a favorite decade or music genre? The Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an evening of “Dancing Through the Decades.” Dress up in your favorite attire from your favorite decade and come out and join us for an evening of dancing through the decades.
The dance is scheduled from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $30 for guests.
Dinner is catered by Royal Oaks Grill. Menu to be announced.
Music is provided by Butch Phillips.
If you have any questions, please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. Democratic and non-affiliated neighbors are invited to the meetings and share in the camaraderie and discussions.
If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
For further information, contact club vice president Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Our August meeting will provide a forum for Ire Bethea. He’s running for Ocala’s City Council. Although Oak Run is not in Ocala proper, this opportunity should give a good idea of the workings of the city’s government.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who’ve lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees.
The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. For information, contact Shelley at shelley@ suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www. suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment. All neighbors are welcome. The present orientation has been toward 60s, 70s and 80s music, but other songs are welcome too. The Acoustic Jam Club continues to meet 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at Oak Run’s Island Club.
With the influx and talents of many new players, we’re also now playing both acoustic and electric sessions. The acoustic sessions are the first and third Thursday of each month. The electric sessions, focused more on rock and blues, are scheduled for the second and fourth Thursdays.
Regardless of the event, the primary player of a song usually has copies of the songs for others to play along with. This allows for group play as well as solo excursions. For more information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
During the Oak Run Fourth of July celebration, 10 members of the group met as “The New Oak Run Jammers” to perform for over 2.5 hours before a crowd of Oak Run neighbors. A wide selection of songs was offered by the group and solos by its individual musicians. The feedback from the audience was great, with many asking when and where the group would be playing again.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Bliss Balancing Class
Precise and gentle stretches and strengthening moves to bring you into postural balance.
Bliss Balancing Class is 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays at Palm Grove, and 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays at Orchid Club.
We’ll be sitting and standing. Please wear loose fitting clothes.
No getting down on the floor.
For information, call Abbi Bliss, CMC, 727-455-0347.
Oak Run’s Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oak runreachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@ deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
New Facebook page features Oak Run event photos, videos
A new Facebook community page features the many photos of Oak Run happenings by roving photographer Randie Duretz. Duretz invites you to visit and join “Oak Run Randie’s Eye Covers & Captures All Behind The Lens To Enjoy & Share’’ to see more of the pictures and videos of events featured weekly in the Marion Citizen. It’s also a way to stay engaged with various club events in Oak Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.