Renaissance Women luncheons
We have a luncheon at 1 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Tuscany Restaurant & Bar at SummerGlen Golf Club, 1450 SW 154th Road, Ocala. Make reservations to Gloria by July 21; email, text or call 1-570-606-7107.
We won’t be meeting for the summer in July or August. However, any social events will continue as usual.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities being held over the summer. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates. For general information, call Patricia at 352-445-7428.
Yoga and stretch
During these hot days, come out early and do some yoga and stretching. All details are in the newsletter.
Make sure to stay hydrated and enjoy the journey. Om Shanthi -Ingrid Crane.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” through July 27 for the June 24 Showcase of Stars event with producer and emcee Larry Brewer.
From July 28 through Aug. 11, Do You Remember? features the Oak Run Ambassadors’ Celebrating America Fourth of July event with the new Oak Run Jammers. The program is narrated by Paula Hayward.
Do You Remember? follows FYI daily.
Genealogy Club of Oak Run meeting July 21
The program at our meeting at 9:30 a.m. July 21 in the Card Room is titled “Your New and Exciting Genealogy Finds.”
We all like to hear about the exciting ancestral discoveries by other people, especially since how they found it may help us do the same. Of course, we also like to brag a little, so it shouldn’t take much to get members to be prepared to spend a few minutes “bragging.”
All residents are encouraged to attend a meeting to find out what we do and how much fun we have. Please do not hesitate to come to this meeting and perhaps find that you would like to join the club. We’re always willing to help a “newbie” with getting their family history underway.
Oak Run Irish Club August danceThe Irish Club is holding a “Summer is Sailing Along” dance from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Orchid Club. Music will be provided by DJ Fred Campbell. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for nonmembers.
Ticket sales are being held 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 24 in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. A special “Summer is Sailing Along” door prize will be given away and 50/50 will be offered.
Questions: Contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
The game on Thursday, July 6, was Mutt and Jeff. For Flight A, Kerry Tims won, and Salita Timmermeyer was second. For Flight B, Maureen Edwards won, and Diana Schmidt was second. Maureen Edwards won the closest-to-the-pin contest on hole 3. Karen Tice had a chip-in on hole 4.
Par 4’s was the game on Thursday, July 13. Lisa D’Angelo and Karen Tice tied for first place. There was a three-way tie for third between Ginger Drake, Maureen Edwards and Diana Schmidt. Patty Waddell had a chip-in on hole 5.
Travelers of Oak Run
Here is a reminder of the ticket sales coming up. Trips are sold during the July Donut Drop-in and Pancake Breakfast. Trips included are: Mount Dora (Sept. 27), Legally Blonde (Oct. 14), Ybor City (Nov. 8), Imagine Museum of Glass (Nov. 15) and Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse (Dec. 13). Look in your yellow Travel Brochure for details on these trips.
Add-on trips being sold are: “Tootsie the Musical” at Suncoast Dinner Theatre (Oct. 28), with host Della Blanchard; the six-day, five-night trip to Holiday Sights and Sounds of Lancaster, Pennsylvania (Nov. 26-Dec. 1), with host Diane Kaufman and ticket sales handled by Sandi Hall; and White Christmas (Dec. 9), which is hosted by Patricia Tomaszewski. The trip details for these can be found on the Travelers Facebook page and our bulletin boards. Look in the slots below the bulletin board for copies of the flyers. If they’re gone, contact the host.
Singles Club Oak RunOur outing this month will be dinner at Edo Sushi & Japanese Steakhouse at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Reservations are required. You must call Lynn R. no later than Sunday, July 23, if you wish to attend.
The next meeting of the Singles Club will be Aug. 24. It will be our ice cream social. The cost will only be $1 per person. Members with last names M through R, please bring finger food.
Baby Boomers Club hosting golf cart poker run
“The Party People” invite all Oak Runners and their guests to participate in our Annual Golf Cart Poker Run commencing sharply at 3 p.m. Saturday Aug. 5. A remaining signup is 8-10 a.m. on July 22 at the Orchid Club. You can choose to sign up for the run only, run with lunch or dance only with DJ Serio.
Reminder: for quick and easy verification, groups of eight or more, please have your form filled out with member numbers. Stay in the know follow us on Facebook or on our blog: https://oakrunbabyboomers. blogspot.com.
Ballroom Dance Club ‘Dancing Through the Decades’
Do you have a favorite decade or music genre? The Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an evening of “Dancing Through the Decades.” Dress up in your favorite attire from your favorite decade and come out and join us for an evening of dancing through the decades.
The dance is scheduled from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $30 for guests.
Dinner is catered by Royal Oaks Grill. Menu to be announced.
Music is provided by Butch Phillips.
If you have any questions, please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Republican Club
Our July meeting is 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Palm Grove Auditorium in Oak Run.
Join us as we hear Marion County Commissioner Michelle Stone discuss the County projects she’s personally involved with in her role with the County Commission. She will speak for 30 minutes with 15 minutes for questions.
In addition, we’ll have a 50/50 cash drawing and refreshments. We’ll also follow up with those members who have signed up for the Aug. 9 trip to Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.
Next month, we’ll continue our series and meet our fourth constitutional officer, our Marion County Clerk of Court, Gregory Harrell.
Join us for 90 minutes the last Wednesday of every month to keep better informed about local politics. If you think it’s of value, consider membership for only $7 per person per year. If you’re already a member, your membership dues can be paid when you arrive for the meeting.
Our club exists with volunteers. Our current publicity chairman will be leaving in August. We can use your help. If you use Microsoft Word and email, you can do this job, even if all the writing experience you have is writing term papers. We’ll work with you.
If you’re a member and on the email list, check for email correspondence from presidentoakrunrc@gmail.com. You can also find us on Facebook at the “Oak Run Republican Club,” with links to other Marion County Republican activities.
Since we’re a gated community, only member residents can invite guests to our meetings.
Have questions? Call Bob Schmidt at 860-367-7320.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. Democratic and non-affiliated neighbors are invited to the meetings and share in the camaraderie and discussions.
If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
For further information, contact club vice president Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Our August meeting will provide a forum for Ire Bethea. He’s running for Ocala’s City Council. Although Oak Run is not in Ocala proper, this opportunity should give a good idea of the workings of the city’s government.
Oak Room Bar & Grill happenings
July 20: Sawyer Country (full)
July 20: Renaissance Women lunch – 11:30 a.m.
July 26: Trivia (full)
Please join us at our new bar addition. Stop in, pick up a menu.
Please call for reservations: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who’ve lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees.
The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment. All neighbors are welcome. The present orientation has been toward 60s, 70s and 80s music, but other songs are welcome too. The Acoustic Jam Club continues to meet 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at Oak Run’s Island Club.
With the influx and talents of many new players, we’re also now playing both acoustic and electric sessions. The acoustic sessions are the first and third Thursday of each month. The electric sessions, focused more on rock and blues, are scheduled for the second and fourth Thursdays.
Regardless of the event, the primary player of a song usually has copies of the songs for others to play along with. This allows for group play as well as solo excursions. For more information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
During the Oak Run Fourth of July celebration, 10 members of the group met as “The New Oak Run Jammers” to perform for over 2.5 hours before a crowd of Oak Run neighbors. A wide selection of songs was offered by the group and solos by its individual musicians. The feedback from the audience was great, with many asking when and where the group would be playing again.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Bliss Balancing ClassPrecise and gentle stretches and strengthening moves to bring you into postural balance.
Bliss Balancing Class is 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays at Palm Grove, and 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays at Orchid Club.
We’ll be sitting and standing. Please wear loose fitting clothes.
No getting down on the floor.
For information, call Abbi Bliss, CMC, 727-455-0347.
Oak Run’s Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrunreachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
New Facebook page features Oak Run event photos, videos
A new Facebook community page features the many photos of Oak Run happenings by roving photographer Randie Duretz. Duretz invites you to visit and join “Oak Run Randie’s Eye Covers & Captures All Behind The Lens To Enjoy & Share’’ to see more of the pictures and videos of events featured weekly in the Marion Citizen. It’s also a way to stay engaged with various club events in Oak Run.
