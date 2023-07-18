Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds light and variable.