Travelers of Oak Run ticket sale
There will be a ticket sale from 8 to 10 a.m. (during the Election and Donut Drop-In) on Jan 14 in the Card Room. Tickets for trips being sold are: American Arts & Crafts (Feb. 9), Florida Strawberry Festival (Mar 5), and Washington D.C. (May 4-9).
Please note: the Strawberry and D.C. trips are add-ons and not in our brochure. Flyers with details are posted on our bulletin boards.
Upstate New York Club trivia party
The Upstate New York Club is hosting a Community Trivia Challenge from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23., at the Palm Grove, featuring the Trivia King, Richard Kingsbury.
Dinner is by Pasta Faire (BYOB).
Tickets are available at the Card Room from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Prices are $15 for members and $17 for guests.
Tables are available for six or eight, whichever works for you.
For more, call Trisha Boelter at 315-842-2427.
Annual Dues of $6 (separate check, please) will also be collected in a drop box at the ticket sales.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the game was Change 2 Holes to Par.
Patty Waddell was the winner. Sparky Arbuckle was second, and Julie Moore third.
Nancy Hersey won the closest to the pin contest on hole 6.
Congratulations to all!
Reminder: use up your sweeps earnings by Jan. 15.
Also, ROLN dues are due no later than Jan. 15. Dues for ROLN golfers are $20 for the year. Dues for our legacy members are $10 for the year.
Make checks payable to ROLN and have them put in envelope at the desk in the pro shop.
Our legacy members are those Oak Runners who have been a member of ROLN in the past, but are no longer playing golf, and would like to be included in our various events.
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Winners of the Low Net Game on Jan. 3 in the first group were Kim Hessel, first, and Dianna Galla, second. Denise Blanchard and Chris Orndorff tied in the second group, and Bea Terry came in first and Joan O’Brien second in the third group. Joanne Welch was closest to the pin.
Library Matters
There will not be a book sale this month, due to ORHA elections.
New large print books are: “Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy, “A Dangerous Business” by Jane Smiley, “The Whittiersby” by Danielle Steel, and “Night Shift” by Robin Cook.
Do You Remember programs
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember,” narrated by Anna Boodee and featuring the Dec. 17 Showcase of Stars Christmas show. The program follows FYI daily from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6.
Then, the Ballroom Christmas Dinner Dance, with a segment from Oak Run’s roving photographer Randie Duretz, follows FYI daily from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13.
Oak Run Garden Club
The field trip this month on Wednesday, Jan. 18, will be to Bob Wines Camellia Garden, 2610 SE 38th St. Ocala. A presentation will be given on camellias which will be in bloom, followed by a Q&A period.
Plant purchases will be discounted 20 percent.
Meet in the Palm Grove parking lot at 9 a.m. to carpool. We leave at 9:15 a.m.
We have plant and 50/50 raffles and a sharing and caring table. Remember to wear your nametag and receive a ticket for member drawing. Come and meet others interested in gardening.
Watch Channel 12 and look in the newsletter for more information, or contact Judy at 413-348-7140.
Oak Run Club Fair is Feb. 1
The Club Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Palm Grove.
All Oak Run clubs and organizations are invited.
To reserve your table, contact Terri Messeroll at 352-877-3087, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between now and Jan. 10.
Winter water exercise signups
Indoor winter water exercise signups will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the card room at the Orchid Club.
Winter classes will begin Jan. 17 at the Aquatic Club.
Looking forward to seeing you!
Upper Midwest Club shows
The Oak Run Upper Midwest Club presents “The Comedy Club,” starring Ken Miller, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Palm Grove Club; doors open at 5 p.m.
Miller, who comes from Orlando, has stormed through the ranks of comedy and is now a touring headliner who brings his own opening act. He is one of Florida’s funniest comics.
Come and enjoy an evening of fun and knee slapping laughter!
Ticket sales are from 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the Orchid Club – $15 for members and $19 for guests. Dinner salad, chicken pot pie and dessert will be served; BYOB.
2023 dues: If you forgot to renew your annual $7 membership, you may do so at ticket sales or by dropping them off in the white activities box at the Balch House, 10590 SW 71 Circle (Eagles Point). Anyone on the waiting list will be notified when membership opens.
Save the date – Feb. 8. Direct from Las Vegas, the Edwards Twins are coming to Oak Run! You won’t want to miss this fabulous show. It will sell out fast!
Tickets are $35 per person. Ticket sales are at the Orchid Club: Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 to 10:30 a.m., and Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 to 10 am.
Oak Run Ambassadors Committee presents Cote as Elvis
Advance tickets are $20 each; tickets at the door are $25.
Tickets are available in January at the Orchid Club card room: 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. They’re also available during the Oak Run election on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This event is for Oak Run residents and their overnight guests.
Quilters of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of every month. We welcome residents of Oak Run with all levels of experience. For further information, please contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
Stop by for our new menu.
Friday, Jan. 6 – Dance party from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bella Cucina, sponsored by Decca Real Estate and Oak Room Bar & Grill
Wednesday, Jan. 11 – Burger & wing night from 4 to 8 p.m. Reservations please: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Thursday, Jan. 12 – Entertainment from Palm Groove from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations please: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Thursday, Jan. 19 – Karaoke with Poppy sponsored by Tammi Cacciatore and Tom Reeves from Decca Real Estate. Reservations please: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Trivia starting at 6 p.m. Dinner served from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations please: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Thursday, Jan. 26 – Entertainment with Jeff Brown from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations please: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC continues to meet at 7 p.m. monthly at the Orchid Club on the third Thursday of each month. All Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors are welcome to these meetings.
The next meeting’s guest speaker is TBD. The club’s operations and club officer elections will be covered as well.
The meetings are open to Oak Runners. If the visitor wants to join the ORDC, the annual dues are $7 per person.
Besides the club’s monthly meetings, members conduct outreach calls to new neighbors who identify themselves as Democrats or non-affiliated. The club’s website also provides a good source of local issues.
Visit the Club’s booth during the Oak Run Club fair on Feb. 1. Club members will be glad to discuss the group and its efforts as an alternative to the local conservative leanings.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The next meeting is Jan. 13.
For more information, please contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club now meets weekly at the renovated Island Club clubhouse. Sessions are 3 to 5:30 p.m. each Thursday.
All Oak Run musicians are welcome to come. The group supports individuals of most levels of proficiency.
The Club brings together Oak Run musicians and singers for playing and singing. All musicians, whether playing guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin, violin, percussion instruments, etc., are welcome.
Most weeks are structured so that the group plays, as a group, an agreed-to list of songs for the first hour of each session. The second hour-plus allows for more individualized playing, whether with the support of the group or as a solo performance.
The last Thursday of the month allows for individualized play throughout the 2-plus hours.
Presently, most music is oriented to 60s-80s music, but digressions are welcome.
There are no dues for this group, just a want to play and to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow musicians and singers in a welcoming, supportive, non-judgemental environment.
For further information, contact Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
For additional information or to get answers to questions, visit the Club’s booth at the Oak Run Club Fair.
Computer Technology Club
The Club meets the third Wednesday of each month, with any changes to time or place posted on the website orcomputerclub.blogspot.com.
Our annual dues are $10 per person or $15 per family membership.
Visitors are always welcome to attend a meeting. We have monthly door prizes for members and 50/50 drawings.
For further information on the Club, please contact Alan Marcus at 861-6977.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available. Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.”
The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@decca cable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
