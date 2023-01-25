Oak Run New York Club spring party
Our New York Club will be hosting a spring gathering from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the Orchid Club. Come dance the night away or kick back and relax while listening to music provided by Andrew Goldberg.
This will be a potluck event, so please let us know your food choice to share at ticket sales from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Orchid Club during the Donut Drop-in.
Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for guests, and 2023 dues will also be collected at this time
As always, BYOB, door prizes and 50/50 available.
For more information, call Carrie at 352-843-1774. For tickets, call John at 352-512-8472.
Library Matters
Attorney Kyle Hope from the Ramunno Law Firm will be at the Friends of the Library meeting at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, in the Orchid Club. All Oak Run residents are welcome.
He will be discussing estate planning and ways to avoid probate.
New books to the library include: “House of Wolves” by James Pattersonand Mike Lupica, “Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica, and “Spare” by Prince Harry.
New large print books include: “The Backup Plan” by Jill Shalvis, “Code 6” by James Grippando, “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel, and “Sleep No More” by Jane Ann Krentz.
Travelers of Oak Run
Our trip to the Kennedy Space Center/Navy Seal Museum on April 5-6 needs two tickets to be sold soon to meet the requirements for the trip to be able to go. They are available by calling Jo Ann Flickinger at 352-615-9400. They will also be sold at the Pancake Breakfast Jan. 28, along with the Strawberry Festival, the Mystery Trip, Washington D.C., the Smoky Mountains and Biloxi.
You will find details on flyers posted at the Orchid Club and Palm Grove travel bulletin boards.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, Jan. 19, we played a scramble. The team of Nancy Hersey, Patty Waddell and Cindy Kocher was the winner. Second place went to the team of Ann Hoglund, Julie Moore and Sue Olmos.
Nancy Hersey made a birdie on hole 13, as she hit all three shots.
After golf, the first general meeting of the year was held, followed by lunch in the dining room.
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
ROWGO welcomed three new members to the league this month: Georgia Lewis, Ann Hoglund. and Kathy Aho.
Disastrous Putting was the game on Jan. 24. In the first group, Kim Hessel was first and JT LeMasters and Joanne Welch tied for second. Noreen Dygert was first in the second group, and Lisa Juhasz second. Joan O’Brien was first in the third group and Kathy Aho was second.
JT LeMasters was closest to the pin.
Renaissance Women
Our next meeting is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Island Club. Bring name tags, cash for 50/50 raffle if desired, and your calendar to keep track of activities.
Our next dinner is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Oak Room Bar & Grill. Call Pat G. at 352-854-7549.
Our luncheon at ROGC is 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. Call Annmarie at 352-237-9838.
For general information, call Patricia at 352-445-7428.
We are open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities.
Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
Don’t miss PACOR’s spring production
As the cast of “The Red Velvet Cake War” rehearse, director Leavitt confided this to me, “The lines are so funny, they can’t stop laughing long enough to say them!”
Well, who can blame them?
Our story centers around three cousins from “Sweetgum, Texas” who are suffering with husband problems! Gaynelle (Erin Baliya) wants to kill hers; Peaches (Sharon Opdyke) wants to declare hers dead, and poor Jimmie Wyvette (Shellie Poisssant), well she just wants one! Along with all their woes, they must deal with a mean-spirited aunt, LaMerle (Vicky Jagmias), who thinks they are the most shameful, despicable members of the Verdeen family!
At this point, I am not at liberty to divulge anymore, because I don’t want to “spill the beans.” But I can tell you the story involves a family reunion, a wager, and a cake. Guess who has to make the cake! Unfortunately, for the cousins, the only thing they can cook up is mayhem and laughter!
Everyone in the cast is excited about their characters, and they’re doing great! Shellie Poissant (Jimmie Wyvette) described the play as, “Exciting and hilarious!”
Mark Whittington, who was wonderful in “Doublewide, TX,” confided that he is facing a challenge in this play, because he has dual roles. He plays Sheriff Grover and Purvis Verdeen. When I asked him about his roles, he said, “The good thing is they appear in two separate scenes. I am trying to use different mannerisms and voices for each. It’s coming together, and it’s so funny.”
Can’t wait to see you in it, Mark!
Tickets will be on sale from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Pancake Breakfast in the Orchid Club. They are only $10 for reserved seats at any of the three performances: March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, at the 2 p.m. matinee. Remember, if you miss the ticket sales, you can always call our hostess with the mostest, Sandra Baliya, at 732-754-4707. You don’t want to miss this one! -Linda Walters
Super Bowl LVII party at Oak Run
Oak Run is hosting a community Super Bowl LVII party on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Orchid Club Auditorium. Doors open at 5 p.m. Kickoff is around 6:30. Dinner is served from 5:40 to 6:20.
The menu is: sub cuts, pasta salad, pizza, and cake for dessert. Bring your own beverages and light snacks.
Per-quarter score pools available for your amusement!
Watch the big game on the big 12-foot screen and two 55-inch side screens with your friends and neighbors!
Cost is $12 per person, cash only. No checks please!
Ticket sales for reserved seating are from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays close to the Super Bowl in the Orchid Club Auditorium: Saturday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 4.
This fun event is open to all interested Oak Run residents and their overnight guests and is hosted by Oak Run’s very own Big Deal Sports Club.
For information, call Ann before Feb. 6 at 606-776-4785.
Upper Midwest Club
The Upper Midwest Club presents, direct from Las Vegas, The Edwards Twins! The show is from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Palm Grove Club. It’s open to all Oak Run residents and their guests.
Do you remember all the wonderful variety shows we knew in the ’70s and ’80s? Now is your chance to see them live and recreated by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time.
All your favorite legendary superstars come alive in “An Evening with the Stars.” NBC’s Today Show says, “it’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen. In a world of tribute shows and impersonators, there is NO other show like The Edwards Twins … period!”
Sonny & Cher, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Jones, and many more will be hosted by The Edwards Twins from Las Vegas, with all live vocals. Each star sings their No. 1 hits.
If you missed the Jan. 14 or Jan. 28 ticket sales, please call Adele at 352-854-4963.
Tickets for our March 8 event, Night At The Races, will be on sale from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Orchid Club. All tickets are $8 per person.
Further info on the event will be in the March newsletter.
UMC proudly announces our newly elected 2023 board: Terri Linssen, president; Kathy Blessings, VP; Alice Pivec, secretary; and Sharon Politt, treasurer.
Oak Run Garden Club news
The Garden Club will meet Wednesday Feb. 1, at the Orchid Club. Please note this is a change in location for this month due to the club fair held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palm Grove. We start socializing at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. The presentation is “Growing Camellias” by Sally Leyendecker, Master Gardener.
Our field trip is Thursday, Feb. 16, to Silver Springs (azaleas in bloom). There’s a 22-person limit. The glass bottom boat ride is $12 per person, paid in advance (no refunds).
Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Palm Grove parking lot to carpool. Sign up by the Feb. 1 meeting.
Meetings are open to all Oak Run residents, please come join us and meet others interested in gardening. Watch Channel 12 and check out the newsletter. For information, call VP Judy at 413-348-7140.
Italian-Am Club Valentine’s celebration
The Italian-American Club will host their Valentine’s dinner/dance from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 5 p.m. Oak Run Bar & Grill will be catering the event. The menu for the evening will include: chicken cordon bleu, green bean amandine, garlic mashed potatoes and carrot cake.
The entertainment for the evening will be provided by DJ Dave Serio, for your listening and dancing pleasure.
If you missed our ticket sales on Jan. 14 at the Island club, we will be in the card room at the Orchid Club from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Pricing is $23 for members or $25 for guests.
Please note, we will also be taking new/renewed memberships at ticket sales on Jan. 23. Please provide a separate check for your membership dues. Membership dues will remain $6 per person.
Door prizes and 50/50 available. BYOB!
For information, call Kitti at 262-501-3993 or Bobi at 970-222-1895.
Irish Club winter dance
The Oak Run Irish Club is holding a winter dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3 at Palm Grove.
Music will be provided by Hal Dodd entertainment.
Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Ticket sales are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. 50/50 will be offered.
Irish Club St. Patrick’s Day party
The Oak Run Irish Club will be hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at the Orchid Club. The event will feature an Irish dinner of shepherd’s pie, salad, biscuit and apple cobbler, with ice cream catered by Ralph McKnight’s Garden of Eatery. BYOB!
Entertainment and dancing will follow provided by Fred Campbell.
A prize will be given to the person who wears the “most Irish” outfit! Other door prizes will be awarded and 50/50 will be available.
To help attendees with the cost, we are keeping the price the same as last year: $18 for members and $26 for nonmembers.
Ticket sales are from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 7 and 9 to 11 a.m. on March 3 in the Card Room.
We are collecting our $6 dues for 2023, and new members are welcome. Dues can be paid at the ticket sale (separate check please).
For more information, call Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Do you remember?
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, and featuring the Dec. 3 golf cart parade and cool down at the Palm Grove. It also includes a segment by Randie Duretz, Oak Run’s roving photographer, of the paraders getting ready for the parade. The program follows FYI daily from Jan. 27 to Feb. 10.
Ambassadors Committee presents Cote as Elvis
Advance tickets are $20 each; tickets at the door are $25.
Tickets are available from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28., in the Orchid Club card room. They’re also available during the Oak Run election on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This event is for Oak Run residents and their overnight guests.
Chair yoga
Hatha classes are at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Morning stretch is at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.
All classes are in the Palm Grove Auditorium and are free of charge. Come early to settle in.
Quilters of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of every month. We welcome residents of Oak Run with all levels of experience. For information, call Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
Call for reservations for all events: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Feb. 3 – Dance party at Bella Cucina from 6 to 9 p.m.
Feb. 8 – Burger and wings night from 4 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 9 – Palm Groove provides music entertainment outside from 5 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day dinner from 4 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 16 – Karaoke with Poppy outside from 5 to 8 p.m.; sponsored by Tammi Cacciatore and Tom Reeves
Feb. 22 – Trivia from 4 to 8 p.m. for dinner; game starts at 6 p.m.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. For the Feb. 16 meeting, the guest speaker will be Rodney Long. His previous speeches on the impact of Marion County growth on the local infrastructure and quality of life were well researched and insightful. His next perspectives are highly anticipated.
Also during the meeting, prospective board elections will be discussed. Speakers for March are TBD.
Mark your calendar for the Oak Run Club Fare on Feb. 1. It will prove a great opportunity for Oak Run neighbors to meet with members of the club to see the direction of the club and progressive developments in the community. All are encouraged to stop by the ORDC booth.
The ORDC is a progressive organization within Oak Run that welcomes Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors for camaraderie and good discussions. The group has been growing over the last years, partially due to the club’s outreach program to welcome new Democratic neighbors to Oak Run. The club is also well supported by its website (oriented toward the two voting precincts represented in Oak Run).
If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
Membership is not required to attend monthly general meetings.
For further information, contact interim club president Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@decca cable.com.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The next meeting is Feb. 10.
For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
Come to the Oak Run Club Fare from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 1, and see what this group is about. The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing and singing at 3 p.m. each Thursday at the Island Club.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. Presently, the focus of the group has been oriented toward music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. There are usually copies of the songs being played for others to follow along.
If a neighbor plays an acoustic instrument, guitar, uke, mandolin, banjo, bass, fiddle, percussion pieces or other, they are welcome to join in. All levels of proficiency are welcome. The object of the sessions is for camaraderie, playing and singing in a non-judgmental environment.
For more information, contact Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
