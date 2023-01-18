Don’t miss PACOR’s spring production
PACOR is off and running this New Year with a dynamic spring production that is guaranteed to ignite your funny bone! Our theatre group will be presenting the hilarious comedy, “The Red Velvet Cake War,” written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, on March 24, 25 and 26.
Our play is a part of a trilogy including, “Rex’s Exes” and “The Guacamole Queens,” both which have been performed by PACOR and proved to be both huge hits. After reading the play and selecting the cast, our directors and cast are confident that “The Red Velvet Cake War” will be of that caliber.
PACOR is proud to introduce the people that are working hard to make this happen!
Our director, Kit Leavitt, and assistant director, Joan Farmer, along with our cast extraordinaire: Joyce McMonagle, Erin Baliya, Vickie Jagminas, Walt Snyder, Shellie Poissant, Sharon Opdyke, Sandra Baliya, Randy Howe, Monika MacDuffee, Peggy Lawton and Mark Whittington.
“I am so excited to work with this cast! I am amazed that after just a few practices how well they fit their characters,” Leavitt said. “This is the third play of a trilogy that were both good, and this will be too.”
Sharon Opdyke, who plays the character Peaches, said, “I think it’s going well, and we have a great cast! A lot of us worked together in Doublewide, Texas, so I know it’s going to be fun.”
Sandra Baliya, who plays Bitzy, shared this about working together with her daughter Erin, who plays Gaynelle, “I’m so excited to be in another play with Erin. We are having so much fun and the scenes are so funny. You have to see this one!”
Tickets are now on sale and will be available at the pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. But if you don’t want to wait, call our charming chairperson, Sandra Baliya, at 732-754-4707, and she can fix you up with a preferred seat while they last!
Reserved tickets are only $10 for any of the three performances in the Palm Grove Ballroom: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. for the Sunday matinee. General admission tickets will be available the day of the performance for only $8.
So, save the dates, get your tickets, and stay tuned for some very funny highlights of the show and maybe some snippets from our terrific cast! You don’t want to miss this one and wonder what your neighbors are raving about!
– Linda Walters
Super Bowl LVII party at Oak Run
Oak Run is hosting a community Super Bowl LVII party on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Orchid Club Auditorium. Doors open at 5 p.m. Kickoff is around 6:30. Dinner is served from 5:40 to 6:20.
The menu is: sub cuts, pasta salad, pizza, and cake for dessert. Bring your own beverages and light snacks.
Per-quarter score pools available for your amusement!
Watch the big game on the big 12-foot screen and two 55-inch side screens with your friends and neighbors!
Cost is $12 per person, cash only. No checks please!
Ticket sales for reserved seating are from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays close to the Super Bowl in the Orchid Club Auditorium: Saturday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 4.
This fun event is open to all interested Oak Run residents and their overnight guests and is hosted by Oak Run’s very own Big Deal Sports Club.
For information, call Ann before Feb. 6 at 606-776-4785.
Upper Midwest Club
The Upper Midwest Club presents, direct from Las Vegas, The Edwards Twins! The show is from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Palm Grove Club. It’s open to all Oak Run residents and their guests.
Do you remember all the wonderful variety shows we knew in the ’70s and ’80s? Now is your chance to see them live and recreated by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time.
All your favorite legendary superstars come alive in “An Evening with the Stars.” NBC’s Today Show says, “it’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen. In a world of tribute shows and impersonators, there is NO other show like The Edwards Twins … period!”
Sonny & Cher, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Jones, and many more will be hosted by The Edwards Twins from Las Vegas, with all live vocals. Each star sings their No. 1 hits.
If you missed the Jan. 14 or Jan. 28 ticket sales, please call Adele at 352-854-4963.
Tickets for our March 8 event, Night At The Races, will be on sale from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Orchid Club. All tickets are $8 per person.
Further info on the event will be in the March newsletter.
UMC proudly announces our newly elected 2023 board: Terri Linssen, president; Kathy Blessings, VP; Alice Pivec, secretary; and Sharon Politt, treasurer.
Oak Run Garden Club news
The Garden Club will meet Wednesday Feb. 1, at the Orchid Club. Please note this is a change in location for this month due to the club fair held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palm Grove. We start socializing at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. The presentation is “Growing Camellias” by Sally Leyendecker, Master Gardener.
Our field trip is Thursday, Feb. 16, to Silver Springs (azaleas in bloom). There’s a 22-person limit. The glass bottom boat ride is $12 per person, paid in advance (no refunds).
Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Palm Grove parking lot to carpool. Sign up by the Feb. 1 meeting.
Meetings are open to all Oak Run residents, please come join us and meet others interested in gardening. Watch Channel 12 and check out the newsletter. For information, call VP Judy at 413-348-7140.
Italian-Am Club sets Valentine’s celebration
The Italian-American Club will host their Valentine’s dinner/dance from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Oak Run Bar & Grill will be catering the event. The menu for the evening will include: chicken cordon bleu, green bean amandine, garlic mashed potatoes and carrot cake.
The entertainment for the evening will be provided by DJ Dave Serio, for your listening and dancing pleasure.
If you missed our ticket sales on Jan. 14 at the Island club, we will be in the card room at the Orchid Club from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Pricing is $23 for members or $25 for guests.
Please note, we will also be taking new/renewed memberships at ticket sales on Jan. 23. Please provide a separate check for your membership dues. Membership dues will remain $6 per person.
Door prizes and 50/50 available. BYOB!
For information, call Kitti at 262-501-3993 or Bobi at 970-222-1895.
Irish Club winter dance
The Oak Run Irish Club is holding a winter dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3 at Palm Grove.
Music will be provided by Hal Dodd entertainment.
Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Ticket sales are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. 50/50 will be offered.
Travelers of Oak Run
As a reminder, on Saturday, Jan 28, at the Pancake Breakfast, Travelers will sell tickets for these day trips: the Florida Strawberry Festival on March 5 and our mystery trip on April 20.
Also sold will be these multi-day trips: Washington, D.C., on May 4-9 and the Smokey Mountains on Oct. 8-13.
For our upcoming trip on Feb. 9 to the American Arts and Crafts Museum, please call Sandie Hall before Jan. 26 at 352-895-8490.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
Low Net was the game on Thursday, Jan. 12. For Flight A, Sparky Arbuckle was the winner; Nancy Hersey was second, and Salita Timmermeyer was third.
For Flight B, Sue Olmos was the winner; Kitty Seewald and Maureen Edwards tied for second place.
Sue Olmos won the closest to the pin contest on hole 16. Patty Waddell made a chip-in for par on hole 17.
Congratulations to all!
Renaissance Women
Our next luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Depot on Magnolia, 533 NE First Ave., Ocala. Call Gloria by Jan. 20 at 1-570-606-7107.
Our monthly meeting is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the newly renovated Island Club! Bring name tags, cash for 50/50 raffle, if desired, and your calendars to keep track of activities.
There will be a guest speaker, Randi D. of Oak Run, who is involved with the Twilight Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to seniors.
New England Club winter warmup
The New England Club is hosting its winter warmup from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Oak Run Orchid Club Auditorium. The event will feature music, dinner, door prizes, a mystery auction, and 50/50 raffle.
Please bring one wrapped gift of less than $10 to support the auction.
Annual dues of $6 per person may be paid at the time of ticket purchase.
Dinner includes breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans w/ham or mac & cheese, rolls and dessert. Coffee, tea, and water provided. BYOB.
For information, contact David Ryan at bcdjryan@icloud.com or 207-636-0590.
Do you remember?
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” program, narrated by Anna Boodee, and featuring the Veterans and Patriots Club special meeting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The Channel 12 program follows FYI daily through Jan. 27.
Oak Run Canine Pet Club
We are kicking off 2023 with a potluck dinner at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Island Club. Please bring a food to share. We will have a guest speaker and discuss some of the events we are planning for the year. We’re also hoping to hear what individuals may want to do.
We’re looking forward to being involved with many of the rescue groups fundraising and finding homes for dogs and cats.
On another note, we are helping our Shelly’s Grooms. She will be at the overflow/dog parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The cost to groom nails is $10 per dog.
Grooming will be available starting in February on two Saturdays per month, dates to be announced.
In February, we will have one raffle for a free grooming.
Appointments are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Wes Farrell at 630-272-9242.
Genealogy Club of Oak Run
Our annual luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Orchid Club.
There will be no monthly meeting in the Card Room.
Each member will bring a hot or cold dish or a dessert, and if they haven’t already done so, should notify Bob Buckius of the dish and if their spouse or significant other will come with them.
The club will supply the main entre.
We will have a great time with games and socializing with everyone.
Oak Run Garden Club
The field trip this month on Wednesday, Jan. 18, will be to Bob Wines Camellia Garden, 2610 SE 38th St. Ocala. A presentation will be given on camellias, which will be in bloom, followed by a Q&A period.
Plant purchases will be discounted 20 percent.
Meet in the Palm Grove parking lot at 9 a.m. to carpool. We leave at 9:15 a.m.
We have plant and 50/50 raffles and a sharing and caring table. Remember to wear your nametag and receive a ticket for member drawing. Come and meet others interested in gardening.
Watch Channel 12 and look in the newsletter for more information, or call Judy at 413-348-7140.
Oak Run Club Fair is Feb. 1
The Club Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Palm Grove.
All Oak Run clubs and organizations are invited.
To reserve your table, call Terri Messeroll at 352-877-3087, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between now and Jan. 10.
Oak Run Ambassadors Committee Presents Cote as Elvis
Advance tickets are $20 each; tickets at the door are $25.
Tickets are available from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28., in the Orchid Club card room. They’re also available during the Oak Run election on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This event is for Oak Run residents and their overnight guests.
Computer Technology Club
The Computer Technology Club will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Orchid Club. This is a departure from our normal meeting schedule on the third Wednesday of each month.
The program will be a chat and browse on Whatsapp by Club member Bill Balch.
Our meetings are always open to guests. Any changes in meeting times are always posted on our website: orcomputerclub.blogspot.com.
Dues of $10 per person or $15 per household are now being collected for the year 2023.
Door prizes and 50/50 at every meeting.
For information on the club, call Alan Marcus at 861-6977.
Chair yoga
Our chair class will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. Hatha classes are at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Morning stretch is at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.
All classes are in the Palm Grove Auditorium and are free of charge. Come early to settle in.
Quilters of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of every month. We welcome residents of Oak Run with all levels of experience. For information, call Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Trivia starting at 6 p.m. Dinner served from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations please: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Thursday, Jan. 26 – Entertainment with Jeff Brown from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations please: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Burger and wings night from 4 to 8 p.m.
Call for reservations: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Republican Club at Oak Run
Our next scheduled meeting is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Palm Grove Club in Oak Run. Please note the change in time.
Join us as we hold our election of officers. Our guest speaker this month is Ocala’s own Dr. Stephen Pyles, who will talk to us about the homeless issues in Marion County and VA Health Issues from the doctor’s perspective. The presentation will be followed by a finger food lunch supplied by the Club.
As a reminder, Joe Harding resigned in December 2022. There will be a Florida House District 24 Special Election; the Republican Primary is March 7. Currently there are five qualifying candidates and one write-in who will be invited to talk to us in Oak Run at our February meeting. Important: if you Vote By Mail (VBM), you will need to request a new VBM ballot. You won’t automatically receive one, but don’t worry, it’s easy to request.
Bob Schmidt has stepped up to volunteer as our next president. His enthusiasm and leadership should continue to attract new members and offer current members ways to contribute their talents to meet the challenges our local county and schools present our county, state and federal elected representatives. Come out and vote.
According to our bylaws, the positions up for election are president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. At the meeting, nominations will be taken from the floor. We are also seeking a backup for our publicity chairman, so please feel free to step forward and become part of the club leadership team. Membership dues are $7/person, which are paid when you check in for the meeting.
Our club only happens through your volunteering. Presently, we need volunteers to run the 50/50, communications and refreshments committees. Volunteer a few hours a month to help your club members and keep the club vibrant.
Since we are a gated community, only member residents can invite outside guests to the meeting. If you have any questions, call John Prosch at 507-779-5987.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC continues to meet at 7 p.m. monthly at the Orchid Club on the third Thursday of each month. All Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors are welcome to these meetings.
The meetings are open to Oak Runners. If the visitor wants to join the ORDC, the annual dues are $7 per person.
Besides the club’s monthly meetings, members conduct outreach calls to new neighbors who identify themselves as Democrats or non-affiliated. The club’s website also provides a good source of local issues.
Visit the club’s booth during the Oak Run Club fair on Feb. 1. Club members will be glad to discuss the group and its efforts as an alternative to the local conservative leanings.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The next meeting is Feb. 10.
For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club now meets weekly at the renovated Island Club clubhouse. Sessions are 3 to 5:30 p.m. each Thursday.
All Oak Run musicians are welcome to come. The group supports individuals of most levels of proficiency.
The Club brings together Oak Run musicians and singers for playing and singing. All musicians, whether playing guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin, violin, percussion instruments, etc., are welcome.
Most weeks are structured so that the group plays, as a group, an agreed-to list of songs for the first hour of each session. The second hour-plus allows for more individualized playing, whether with the support of the group or as a solo performance. The last Thursday of the month allows for individualized play throughout the 2-plus hours.
Presently, most music is oriented to 60s-80s music, but digressions are welcome.
There are no dues for this group, just a want to play and to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow musicians and singers in a welcoming, supportive, nonjudgemental environment.
For further information, contact Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
For additional information or to get answers to questions, visit the Club’s booth at the Oak Run Club Fair.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.