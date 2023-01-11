Italian/Am Club valentine’s celebration
The Italian/American Club will be hosting their Valentine’s dinner/dance from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Oak Room Bar & Grill will be catering the event. The menu for the evening will include: chicken cordon bleu, green bean amandine, garlic mashed potatoes and carrot cake for dessert.
The entertainment for the evening will be provided by DJ Dave Serio, for your listening and dancing pleasure.
Ticket sales will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the Island Club. We will also be selling tickets from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in the card room at the Orchid Club. Pricing is $23 for members or $25 for guests.
Please note, we will be taking new/renewed memberships at ticket sales on both Jan. 14 and Jan. 23. Please have a separate check for the membership dues. Membership dues will remain $6 per person.
Door prizes and 50/50 available. BYOB!
For more, call Kitti at 262-501-3993 or Bobi at 970-222-1895.
Renaissance Women
The monthly meeting is 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the newly renovated Island Club! Bring name tags, cash for 50/50 raffle, if desired, and your calendars to keep track of activities.
There will be a guest speaker, Randie D. of Oak Run. She is involved with the Twilight Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for seniors.
The luncheon at ROGC is 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Call Annmarie to RSVP: 352-237-9838.
The January luncheon is 11;30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Depot on Magnolia, 533 N.E. 1st Ave., Ocala. Call Gloria by Jan. 20 at 1-570-6606, 7107.
Our dinners are 5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month at the Oak Room Bar & Grill. Call Pat G. at 352-854-7549.
For general information, call Patricia at 352-445-7428.
We are open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
New England Club winter warmup
The New England Club is hosting its winter warmup from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Oak Run Orchid Club Auditorium. The event will feature music, dinner, door prizes, a mystery auction, and 50/50 raffle.
Please bring one wrapped gift of less than $10 to support the auction.
Annual dues of $6 per person may be paid at the time of ticket purchase.
Dinner includes breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans w/ham or mac & cheese, rolls and dessert. Coffee, yea, and water provided. BYOB.
For more, contact David Ryan at bcdjryan@icloud.com or 207-636-0590.
Do you remember?
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” program, narrated by Anna Boodee, and featuring the Veterans and Patriots Club special meeting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The Channel 12 program follows FYI daily from Jan. 13 to Jan. 27.
Travelers of Oak Run
We have some trips being sold tomorrow, Jan 14, beginning at 8 a.m. in the Card Room, so as not to conflict with the ORHA election and Donut Drop-in in the Orchid Club auditorium.
1. Day trips: American Arts & Crafts (Feb, 1), Florida Strawberry Festival (March 5), and mystery trip (April 20)
2. Multi-day trips (these are being sold now due to travel agent requirements): Washington D.C. (May 4-9) and Smoky Mountains of Tennessee (Oct. 8-13)
These trips will also be sold at the Pancake Breakfast on Jan 28.
Oak Run Canine Pet Club
We are kicking off 2023 with a potluck dinner at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Island Club. Please bring a food to share.
We will have a guest speaker and discuss some of the events we are planning for the year. We’re also hoping to hear what individuals may want to do.
We’re looking forward to being involved with many of the rescue groups fundraising and finding homes for dogs and cats.
On another note, we are helping our Shelly’s Grooms. She will be at the overflow/dog parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The cost to groom nails is $10 per dog.
Grooming will be available starting in February on two Saturdays per month, dates to be announced.
In February, we will have one raffle for a free grooming.
Appointments are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Wes Farrell at 630-272-9242.
Upstate New York Club trivia party
The Upstate New York Club is hosting a Community Trivia Challenge from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23., at the Palm Grove, featuring the Trivia King, Richard Kingsbury.
Dinner is by Pasta Faire (BYOB).
Tickets are available at the Card Room from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Prices are $15 for members and $17 for guests.
Tables are available for six or eight, whichever works for you.
For more, call Trisha Boelter at 315-842-2427.
Annual Dues of $6 (separate check, please) will also be collected in a drop box at the ticket sales.
Genealogy Club of Oak Run
Our annual luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Orchid Club.
There will be no monthly meeting in the Card Room.
Each member will bring a hot or cold dish or a dessert, and if they haven’t already done so, should notify Bob Buckius of the dish and if their spouse or significant other will come with them.
The club will supply the main entre.
We will have a great time with games and socializing with everyone.
Oak Run Garden Club
The field trip this month on Wednesday, Jan. 18, will be to Bob Wines Camellia Garden, 2610 SE 38th St. Ocala. A presentation will be given on camellias which will be in bloom, followed by a Q&A period.
Plant purchases will be discounted 20 percent.
Meet in the Palm Grove parking lot at 9 a.m. to carpool. We leave at 9:15 a.m.
We have plant and 50/50 raffles and a sharing and caring table. Remember to wear your nametag and receive a ticket for member drawing. Come and meet others interested in gardening.
Watch Channel 12 and look in the newsletter for more information, or contact Judy at 413-348-7140.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
Criss Cross was the game played Thursday, Jan. 5. For Flight A, Lisa Juhasz was the winner; Sue Conner was second, and Nancy Hersey third.
For Flight B, Julie Moore was the winner; Maureen Edwards was second, and Cindy Kocher third.
Ann Hoglund won the closest-to-the-pin contest on hole 11.
Kerry Tims made a chip-in on hole 15. Lisa Juhasz made a chip-in on hole 17.
Congratulations to all!
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
ROWGO members welcomed a new member, Georgia Lewis.
First 5-Last 4 was the game played on Jan. 10. First and second, respectively, in the first group were JT LeMasters and Donna Gwin. Joanne Welch and Bea Terry came in first and second in the second group. Dianna Love was first in the third group, and Stella VanDanDerwarker second. Joanne Welch was closest to the pin.
Oak Run Club Fair is Feb. 1
The Club Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Palm Grove.
All Oak Run clubs and organizations are invited.
To reserve your table, contact Terri Messeroll at 352-877-3087, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between now and Jan. 10.
Upper Midwest Club shows
The Oak Run Upper Midwest Club presents “The Comedy Club,” starring Ken Miller, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Palm Grove Club; doors open at 5 p.m.
Miller, who comes from Orlando, has stormed through the ranks of comedy and is now a touring headliner who brings his own opening act. He is one of Florida’s funniest comics.
Come and enjoy an evening of fun and knee slapping laughter!
Ticket sales are from 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the Orchid Club – $15 for members and $19 for guests. Dinner salad, chicken pot pie and dessert will be served; BYOB.
2023 dues: If you forgot to renew your annual $7 membership, you may do so at ticket sales or by dropping them off in the white activities box at the Balch House, 10590 SW 71 Circle (Eagles Point). Anyone on the waiting list will be notified when membership opens.
Save the date – Feb. 8. Direct from Las Vegas, the Edwards Twins are coming to Oak Run! You won’t want to miss this fabulous show. It will sell out fast!
Tickets are $35 per person. Ticket sales are at the Orchid Club: Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 to 10:30 a.m., and Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 to 10 am.
Oak Run Ambassadors Committee Presents Cote as Elvis
Advance tickets are $20 each; tickets at the door are $25.
Tickets are available from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28., in the Orchid Club card room. They’re also available during the Oak Run election on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This event is for Oak Run residents and their overnight guests.
Chair yoga
Our chair class will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Hatha classes are at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Morning stretch is held at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
All classes are in the Palm Grove Auditorium and are free of charge. Come early to settle in.
Quilters of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of every month. We welcome residents of Oak Run with all levels of experience. For further information, please contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
Stop by for our new menu.
Thursday, Jan. 19 – Karaoke with Poppy sponsored by Tammi Cacciatore and Tom Reeves from Decca Real Estate. Reservations please: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Trivia starting at 6 p.m. Dinner served from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations please: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Thursday, Jan. 26 – Entertainment with Jeff Brown from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations please: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Republican Club at Oak Run
Our next scheduled meeting is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Palm Grove Club in Oak Run. Please note the change in time.
Join us as we hold our election of officers, then eat a finger food lunch supplied by the Club and socialize without having a political agenda.
Bob Schmidt has stepped up to volunteer as our next chairman. His enthusiasm and leadership should continue to attract new members and offer current members ways to contribute their talents to meet the challenges our local county and schools present our county, state and federal elected representatives.
Come out and vote. The other officer positions up for election are vice chairman of administration, vice chairman of publicity, secretary and treasurer. Although the current officers are running for reelection, other candidates are welcome. The vice chair of publicity can use a backup.
Our Republican Club is an official Republican Party of Florida chartered club in Marion County. Our meetings are held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Palm Grove Club in Oak Run.
Our membership dues are $7/person, which is paid when you check in for the meeting.
Our club only happens through your volunteering. Presently, we need volunteers to run the 50/50, communications and refreshments committees. Volunteer a few hours a month to help your club members and keep the club vibrant.
Since we are a gated community, only member residents can invite outside guests to the meeting. If you have any questions, contact John Prosch at 507-779-5987.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC continues to meet at 7 p.m. monthly at the Orchid Club on the third Thursday of each month. All Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors are welcome to these meetings.
The next meeting’s guest speaker is TBD. The club’s operations and club officer elections will be covered as well.
The meetings are open to Oak Runners. If the visitor wants to join the ORDC, the annual dues are $7 per person.
Besides the club’s monthly meetings, members conduct outreach calls to new neighbors who identify themselves as Democrats or non-affiliated. The club’s website also provides a good source of local issues.
Visit the Club’s booth during the Oak Run Club fair on Feb. 1. Club members will be glad to discuss the group and its efforts as an alternative to the local conservative leanings.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The next meeting is Jan. 13.
For more information, please contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club now meets weekly at the renovated Island Club clubhouse. Sessions are 3 to 5:30 p.m. each Thursday.
All Oak Run musicians are welcome to come. The group supports individuals of most levels of proficiency.
The Club brings together Oak Run musicians and singers for playing and singing. All musicians, whether playing guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin, violin, percussion instruments, etc., are welcome.
=Most weeks are structured so that the group plays, as a group, an agreed-to list of songs for the first hour of each session. The second hour-plus allows for more individualized playing, whether with the support of the group or as a solo performance. The last Thursday of the month allows for individualized play throughout the 2-plus hours.
Presently, most music is oriented to 60s-80s music, but digressions are welcome.
There are no dues for this group, just a want to play and to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow musicians and singers in a welcoming, supportive, non-judgemental environment.
For further information, contact Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
For additional information or to get answers to questions, visit the Club’s booth at the Oak Run Club Fair.
Computer Technology Club
The Club meets the third Wednesday of each month, with any changes to time or place posted on the website orcomputerclub.blogspot.com.
Our annual dues are $10 per person or $15 per family membership.
Visitors are always welcome to attend a meeting. We have monthly door prizes for members and 50/50 drawings.
For further information on the Club, please contact Alan Marcus at 861-6977.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
