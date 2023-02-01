Belly dance exercise new season, time
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Palm Grove Fitness Center in the back room. All levels are welcome.
It’s a fun, gentle and graceful way to workout arms, torsos, and hips! Jingling hip scarves are fun, but optional. We can dance in flexible shoes or even just socks (or even sneakers, if you prefer).
For further information, email Sheila at sheilakrst@gmail.com. Please write “Belly Dance” in the subject line. Or you can call and leave a message for a callback: 914-548-6066.
Oak Run New York Club spring party
Our New York Club will be hosting a spring gathering from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Orchid Club. Come dance the night away or kick back and relax while listening to music provided by Andrew Goldberg.
This will be a potluck event, so please let us know your food choice to share at ticket sales from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Orchid Club during the Donut Drop-in.
Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for guests, and 2023 dues will also be collected at this time
As always, BYOB, door prizes and 50/50 available.
For more information, call Carrie at 352-843-1774. For tickets, call John at 352-512-8472.
Library Matters
Attorney Kyle Hope from the Ramunno Law Firm will be at the Friends of the Library meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Orchid Club. All Oak Run residents are welcome.
He will be discussing estate planning and ways to avoid probate.
Super Bowl LVII party at Oak Run
Oak Run is hosting a community Super Bowl LVII party on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Orchid Club Auditorium. Doors open at 5 p.m. Kickoff is around 6:30. Dinner is served from 5:40 to 6:20.
The menu is: sub cuts, pasta salad, pizza, and cake for dessert. Bring your own beverages and light snacks.
Per-quarter score pools are available for your amusement!
Watch the big game on the big 12-foot screen and two 55-inch side screens with your friends and neighbors!
Cost is $12 per person, cash only. No checks please!
Ticket sales for reserved seating are from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays close to the Super Bowl in the Orchid Club Auditorium: Saturday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 4.
This fun event is open to all interested Oak Run residents and their overnight guests and is hosted by Oak Run’s very own Big Deal Sports Club.
For information, call Ann before Feb. 6 at 606-776-4785.
Upper Midwest Club
The Upper Midwest Club presents, direct from Las Vegas, The Edwards Twins! The show is from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Palm Grove Club. It’s open to all Oak Run residents and their guests.
Do you remember all the wonderful variety shows we knew in the ’70s and ’80s? Now is your chance to see them live and recreated by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time.
All your favorite legendary superstars come alive in “An Evening with the Stars.” NBC’s Today Show says, “it’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen. In a world of tribute shows and impersonators, there is NO other show like The Edwards Twins … period!”
Sonny & Cher, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Jones, and many more will be hosted by The Edwards Twins from Las Vegas, with all live vocals. Each star sings their No. 1 hits.
If you missed the ticket sales, please call Adele at 352-854-4963. Tickets for our March 8 event, Night At The Races, will be on sale from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Orchid Club. All tickets are $8 per person. Further info on the event will be in the March newsletter.
UMC proudly announces our newly elected 2023 board: Terri Linssen, president; Kathy Blessings, VP; Alice Pivec, secretary; and Sharon Politt, treasurer.
Oak Run Garden Club news
The Garden Club will meet Wednesday Feb. 1, at the Orchid Club. Please note this is a change in location for this month due to the club fair held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Palm Grove. We start socializing at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. The presentation is “Growing Camellias” by Sally Leyendecker, Master Gardener.
Our field trip is Thursday, Feb. 16, to Silver Springs (azaleas in bloom). There’s a 22-person limit. The glass bottom boat ride is $12 per person, paid in advance (no refunds).
Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Palm Grove parking lot to carpool. Sign up by the Feb. 1 meeting. Meetings are open to all Oak Run residents, please come join us and meet others interested in gardening. Watch Channel 12 and check out the newsletter. For information, call VP Judy at 413-348-7140.
ACOR announces 2023 fine arts show
The Art Club of Oak Run presents our 30th annual fine arts show from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Palm Grove Facility. Oak Run residents and their guests are cordially invited to come to the show simply to enjoy viewing the artwork of our club members or, if you’re looking for that special gift, original art is always a welcome surprise. Many of our paintings and cards are for sale.
Free admission to the show!
There will be originals and prints of our work displayed during the show where you can meet the artists who are well known in Oak Run as well as new ACOR artists/members. Greeting cards and note cards will also be available.
We will have a silent auction of paintings and art items where you write your bids on the attached sheet, and at the close of the show, the final bid will be the lucky winner. ACOR benefits from a percentage of silent auction sales.
It’s going to be a great day reflecting the creativity of Oak Run artists. You don’t want to miss it!
Oak Run Ambassadors White Elephant Sale
The Oak Run Ambassadors Committee presents its annual White Elephant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 4, at the Palm Grove Club, at 6951 SW 115th Street Road, Ocala.
Residents and neighboring communities are welcomed to attend. Nonresidents, please use our East Gate at Southwest 62nd Ave. Road.
Oak Run residents only: table sales are available at the Orchid Club; from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 11 and Feb. 25; from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20; and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tables are $15. Floor space is $20.
Irish Club St. Patrick’s Day party
The Oak Run Irish Club will be hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Orchid Club. The event will feature an Irish dinner of shepherd’s pie, salad, biscuit and apple cobbler, with ice cream catered by Ralph McKnight’s Garden of Eatery. BYOB!
Entertainment and dancing will follow provided by Fred Campbell.
A prize will be given to the person who wears the “most Irish” outfit! Other door prizes will be awarded and 50/50 will be available.
To help attendees with the cost, we are keeping the price the same as last year: $18 for members and $26 for nonmembers.
Ticket sales are from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 and from 9 to 11 a.m. March 3 in the Card Room.
We are collecting our $6 dues for 2023, and new members are welcome. Dues can be paid at the ticket sale (separate check please). For more information, call Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, Jan. 26, the game was Even Holes. For Flight A, Lisa Juhasz was the winner and Salita Timmermeyer was second. For Flight B, Patty Waddell was the winner and Janet Tully was second.
Nancy Hersey won the closest to the pin contest on hole 16. Ginger Drake made a chip-in on hole 15.
Congratulations to all!
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Eenie Meenie was the game on Jan. 31. Kim Hessel won in the first group, followed by a tie between Elaine Bush and Nancy Hersey. Lisa Juhasz won in the second group, and Chris Lefabvre was second. In the third group, Noreen Dygert was first, and Chris Orndorff and Bea Terry tied for second. Donna Gwin was closest to the pin.
Oak Run Baby Boomers host senior prom
The Party People presents senior prom from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Palm Grove Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The prom features music by the band 3 for the Road+1.
Dress is casual or prom best. Bring your own drinks and eats.
Tickets sales are from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Orchid Club. Ticket prices are $10 per member and $13 for non-members.
Travelers of Oak Run
We will sell tickets at both the February and March Donut Drop-in and Pancake Breakfast. Trips being sold are from March through May, ones for which tickets are available. For those sold out, we will continue to take names for each trip’s wait list. Trips with availability are the Victory Casino Cruise (March 1), Strawberry Festival (March 5), Hello Dolly (April 1), Kennedy Space Center/Navy Seals Museum (April 5-6), the mystery trip (April 20) and the Barbara Lee Paddle Boat Cruise (May 14).
There are some trips that were not in the brochure which were added after it was published. These are Washington D.C. (May 4-9), Biloxi (June 26-29) and the Smoky Mountains (Oct. 8-13). These will also be sold at the March and April events.
If you chose, you may call the hosts for any of these trips for detailed info and to sign up or get on the waitlist. They are posted on the Travel Bulletin Boards.
Roaring comedy coming to Oak Run
Cast members of “The Red Velvet Cake War” are hard at work learning their lines and struggling to keep from laughing! This play is chock full of one-liners that will keep you rolling in the aisle! When Uncle Aubrey Verdeen and his niece LaMerle Verdeen Minshew start to banter, there’s no telling what might come out of their mouths!
Uncle Aubrey (Walt Snyder) is the witty, good-natured, 90-year-old patriarch of the Verdeen Clan. He has a hard time dealing with his smug sanctimonious niece, LaMerle (Vicky Jagminas), who is constantly criticizing her three cousins who she refers to as the “lesser Verdeens.” Aubrey tells her, “Woman, your heart is colder than a cast-iron commode.”
But that doesn’t seem to deter LaMerle, because she insists, “this family tree could use a good pruning.” Aubrey quips, “And she’s just the old prune to do it!”
Walt is reprising his role as Uncle Aubrey in which he first played him in the “Guacamole Queens.” I asked him how he felt about the character, and he told me, “He is a lot of fun, and I feel like I’m going back to an old friend.”
Unlike Walt, Vicky is the antithesis of LaMerle. When I asked her if she found it difficult to play such a mean-spirited character she said, “I work into it, and Walt helps me. LaMerle is a goody two shoes, and she’s all about family image. She is disappointed in the three cousins and just responds to their criticism.” Vicky feels that as they are getting off script and more into character, the lines are getting even funnier!
Reserved seats are still available for all three performances: 7 p.m. on March 24 and March 25, and 2 p.m. on March 26. Tickets are only $10, and you can purchase them by calling Sandra Baliya at 732-754-4707.
So come join the fun and meet some very whimsical characters!
-Linda Walters
Do you remember?
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, and featuring the Dec. 3 golf cart parade and cool down at the Palm Grove. It also includes a segment by Randie Duretz, Oak Run’s roving photographer, of the paraders getting ready for the parade. The program follows FYI daily through Feb. 10.
Yoga and stretch
Hatha classes are at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Morning stretch is at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, and our chair class will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. All of these sessions are in the Palm Grove Auditorium.
Friday afternoon classes are from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the fitness center.
Quilters of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of every month. We welcome residents of Oak Run with all levels of experience. For information, call Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
Call for reservations for all events: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Feb. 3 – Dance party at Bella Cucina from 6 to 9 p.m.
Feb. 8 – Burger and wings night from 4 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 9 – Palm Groove provides music entertainment outside from 5 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day dinner from 4 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 16 – Karaoke with Poppy outside from 5 to 8 p.m.; sponsored by Tammi Cacciatore and Tom Reeves
Feb. 22 – Trivia from 4 to 8 p.m. for dinner; game starts at 6 p.m.
Republican Club at Oak Run
Our Oak Run Newsletter articles are required to be submitted one month in advance. At that time, Sheriff Billy Woods was scheduled to speak for our next scheduled meeting from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Palm Grove Club in Oak Run.
The State of Florida has since scheduled a Special Election for House District 24 (which includes Oak Run) formerly held by Joe Harding, who resigned. To keep you informed, we have changed the meeting subject: we will hold a forum of the five candidates for this office. Sheriff Woods will be rescheduled.
Dates associated with this Special Election include both a Primary and Election dates.
This is a closed Primary which means only registered Republicans who live in District 24 may vote. The last day to register is Monday, Feb. 6. Mail Ballot requests must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 25. To be counted, Mail Ballots must be received in the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. of Election Day.
The Special Primary Election Day is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at your Precinct – either the Orchid Clubhouse or Palm Grove Clubhouse. Early voting begins Feb. 25 and ends March 4 with the closest voting sites at either our local Sheriff’s office on State Road 200 or the Freedom Public Library on Southwest 95th Street, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Special General Election Date is Tuesday, May 16. Specifics will be given in April. If you have any questions, contact Bob Schmidt at 860-367-7320.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. The next meeting is Feb. 10. For details, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenly one.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC meets each month on the third Thursday of the month. February’s meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Feb 16 at the Orchid Club.
The scheduled speaker is Rodney Long. His previous speeches on the impact of Marion County growth on the local infrastructure and quality of life were well researched and insightful. His next perspectives are highly anticipated.
His presentation will be followed by questions and answers from the audience. ORDC board member elections will be discussed as well.
The ORDC is a progressive organization in Oak Run that welcomes Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors to a progressive alternative with camaraderie and good discussion. Membership is not required to attend the general meeting, however, if a person wants to join the club, annual dues are $7 per person. The club’s membership has grown due, in part, to the membership’s outreach program to meet new neighbors in Oak Run.
For further information, contact interim ORDC president Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing and singing at 3 p.m. each Thursday at the Island Club.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. Presently, the focus of the group has been oriented toward music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. There are usually copies of the songs being played for others to follow along.
If a neighbor plays an acoustic instrument – guitar, uke, mandolin, banjo, bass, fiddle, percussion pieces or other – they are welcome to join in. All levels of proficiency are welcome. The object of the sessions is for camaraderie, playing and singing in a non-judgmental environment.
For more information, email Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
