Art Club of Oak Run
It’s finally here – our 30th Annual Fine Arts Show 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Palm Grove Facility. The show includes beautiful artwork from our member artists and our well known instructors and a silent auction where you can bid on individual pieces of artwork.
We will have metal sculptures, acrylic and watercolor paintings to view or purchase. Original and printed note cards and prints of original art are also for sale.
Free admission!
And we hear the Oak Run Car Club will have their show in the adjacent parking lot. You don’t want to miss this exciting afternoon in Oak Run. All Oak Run residents and guests are welcome.
Oak Run Security has coordinated simple gate entry only during the show hours. Just tell your guests to tell the kiosk operator that they’re going to “the art show” for easy entry.
Oak Run Garden Club
Please note that due to a scheduling conflict, the Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, March 1, at the Orchid Club. We start socializing at 9 a.m., and the meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. The presentation is: “Attracting Pollinators” by Lauren Paparone, Master Gardener.
Our next field trip is Tuesday, March 14, to Singing River Tours in Dunnellon. There’s a 20-person limit. Cost is $20 per person, paid in advance (no refunds).
Meet at Palm Grove parking lot at 8:45 a.m. to carpool.
Sign up by the March 1 meeting.
Judy works very hard setting up speakers and field trips and is always looking for suggestions on topics for speakers and destinations for field trips. Meetings are open to all Oak Run residents, please come join us, bring your ideas and meet others interested in gardening. Watch Channel 12 and check out the Citizen for more information.
For more information, contact VP Judy at 413-348-7140.
Good seats remain for PACOR spring production
Now that the cast of “The Red Velvet Cake War” is off script, they’re busy at work developing their colorful characters and bringing them to life. It’s so much fun to behold the Verdeen Cousins’ kinship and commemoratory as they support each other and try to solve their many woes.
Peaches (Sharon Opdyke) describes their relationship like this, “Cousins are kinda like brassieres. They’re close to your heart and when you start to sag, they’ll be there to support you.”
To complement the zany cast, we even have a bona fide, straight-laced psychologist, Elsa (Monika Macduffee), complete with a German accent! Her job is to evaluate the normalcy of a member of the family. Now why in the world would anyone think that a member of the Verdeen family would need a psychologist?
Come see how they hilariously try to convince Elsa that they don’t!
There’s still time to get some good seats! Tickets will be on sale from 8:30-10 a.m. at the next Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 25 in the Orchid Club. They’re only $10 for each performance: March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and March 26 at 2 p.m. You can also purchase tickets by calling Sandra Baliya at 732-754-4707.
For your added enjoyment, there’ll be refreshments on sale before the play and during intermission.
– Linda Walters
Big Red Bus returns
Calling all Oak Run heroes, OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be at the Palm Grove parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. Appointments are encouraged by going online to oneblood.org/donate; use sponsor code #9992.
All donors receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
The need for blood remains very high and OneBlood continues to be very grateful to Oak Run’s heroes. All donors receive a $20 eGift card and a St. Patrick’s day T-shirt. Please remember to bring your photo ID.
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Only four clubs were used for the game on Feb. 21. Elaine Rotker and Nancy Hersey tied for first in the first group. Joanne Welch won in the second group, and Donna Gwin was second.
Bea Terry won in the third group, and Kathy Aho was second. Joan O’brien was closest to the pin.
Piano player needed
The Chords are in need of a piano player to back up the group of wonderful residents at Oak Run who bring smiles, joy and reminiscence through song at nearby healthcare facilities one morning a week. The piano player just needs to know short, simple, familiar songs and have a caring heart for our seniors who look forward to our musical visits.
Once you see the seniors’ reactions to our visits, you’ll look forward to the next visit. If interested, please call Walt Snyder at 315-416-8561.
Oak Run Ambassadors White Elephant Sale
The Oak Run Ambassadors Committee presents its annual White Elephant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 4, at the Palm Grove Club, at 6951 SW 115th Street Road, Ocala.
Residents and neighboring communities are welcomed to attend. Nonresidents, please use our East Gate at Southwest 62nd Ave. Road.
Oak Run residents only: table sales are available at the Orchid Club; from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; and from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Tables are $15. Floor space is $20.
Irish Club St. Patrick’s Day party
The Oak Run Irish Club will be hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Orchid Club. The event will feature an Irish dinner of shepherd’s pie, salad, biscuit and apple cobbler, with ice cream catered by Ralph McKnight’s Garden of Eatery. BYOB!
Entertainment and dancing will follow provided by Fred Campbell.
A prize will be given to the person who wears the “most Irish” outfit! Other door prizes will be awarded and 50/50 will be available.
To help attendees with the cost, we are keeping the price the same as last year: $18 for members and $26 for nonmembers.
Ticket sales are from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 and from 9 to 11 a.m. March 3 in the Card Room.
We are collecting our $6 dues for 2023, and new members are welcome. Dues can be paid at the ticket sale (separate check please).
For more information, call Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Oak Run Baby Boomers host senior prom
The Party People presents senior prom from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Palm Grove Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The prom features music by the band 3 for the Road+1.
Dress is casual or prom best. Bring your own drinks and eats.
Purchase your prom pictures, and try your luck on our 50/50 – just one winner.
Tickets sales are from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Orchid Club. Ticket prices are $10 per member and $13 for non-members.
Order your corsages and boutonniere to complete your prom look.
Oak Run New York Club spring party
Our New York Club will be hosting a spring gathering from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Orchid Club. Come dance the night away or kick back and relax while listening to music provided by Andrew Goldberg.
This will be a potluck event, so please let us know your food choice to share at ticket sales from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Orchid Club during the Donut Drop-in.
Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for guests, and 2023 dues will also be collected at this time
As always, BYOB, door prizes and 50/50 available.
For more information, call Carrie at 352-843-1774. For tickets, call John at 352-512-8472.
Renaissance Women
Our annual Indoor Picnic Potluck is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Island Club. Call Peg by March 20 at 352-274-9640 with your name and planned dish in order to help avoid duplications.
Bring cash for the 50/50 raffle, your name tag and your calendar.
For general information, call Patricia at 352-445-7428.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
Upper Midwest Club
Come out to one of our most popular events: Nite at the Races! The fun and festivities will be held Wednesday, March 8, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m., with betting windows also open at 5 p.m.
Tables are available for up to eight people.
Pizza will be on the menu; BYOB.
Ticket Sales are from 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 27, at the Orchid Club. If you should miss the ticket sale date, please call Adele at 352-854-4963.
Join the fun with all your Oak Run friends, and get your racing card filled out early!
Also, the annual UMC Golf Outing will be a 12 noon shotgun start held Tuesday, April 4.
This year there will be one guest player (not an UMC member) per foursome allowed; 10 – foursomes; cost is $25 per player.
The awards will be presented at the Spring Picnic held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Orchid Club. Further signup and contact person(s) details will be in the April newsletter and Marion Citizen.
Patriot Club celebrates vets with BBQ
Join us for a night of remembrance and fun on March 22 at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Tim will be playing our favorite songs to dance to. The event will be catered by Mission BBQ with the choice of pulled pork, turkey and sausage sliders, cornbread, baked beans, and mac and cheese, plus cookies and brownies. Bring your own beverage.
Mission BBQ’s motto is “To proudly serve those who serve, inclusive of our military and first responders such as fire fighters and the police that protect us every day.”
There will be 50/50 and door prizes, and a Mission BBQ basket will be raffled. Their signature truck “Bam Bam” will be there for photo opportunities!
Ticket sales will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Orchid Club. Tickets are $18 per person.
For additional information or tickets, please call Damian 352-854-4840, Steve 352-861-1223, or Larry 850-377-5576.
Belly Dance Exercise
Belly Dance Exercise meets at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the back room of the Palm Grove fitness Center. The first class was on Feb. 18.
We worked on everything from snake arms to hip and chest lifts and drops, figure 8’s and two kinds of hip shimmies. The class concluded with a short combination using the movements we had practiced. It was a challenging, but fun, workout – moving our bodies in a way new to most of the participants.
Don’t worry if you missed the first class; you can still come. For information, email sheilakrst@gmail.com or call/text 914 548-6066.
‘Do You Remember?’ on Channel 12
Tune in from Feb. 24 to March 3 to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” program featuring the Veterans And Patriots Club December 2022 Christmas Party. Showcase of Stars from September 2022 will play from March 3 to March 10. The programs follow FYI daily at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Yoga and stretch
Hatha classes are at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Morning stretch is at 9 a.m.
Wednesdays, and our chair class will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. All of these sessions are in the Palm Grove Auditorium.
Friday afternoon classes are from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the fitness center.
Quilters of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of every month. We welcome residents of Oak Run with all levels of experience. For information, call Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Oak Room Bar & Grill
Call for reservations at 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
March 3 – Dance party 6-9 p.m. at Bella Cucina. Free music. Sponsored by Decca Real Estate and Oak Room Bar & Grill.
March 4 – Closed for lunch.
March 7 – Eagle’s Point Men,11:30 a.m.
March 9 – Entertainment by Palm Groove 5-8 p.m. at Oak Room. Reservations.
March 15 – Fountain’s Ladies, 11:30 a.m.
March 16 – Renaissance Women, 11:30 a.m.
March 16 – Palm Grove private event.
March 16 – Entertainment by Sawyer Country at Oak Room Bar & Grill 5-8 p.m. Reservations.
March 17 – St. Patty’s Dinner 4-8 p.m. at Oak Room Bar & Grill. Reservations.
March 17 – Laurel Oaks at Palm Grove
March 18 – Neighborhood 7 Ladies, noon.
March 22 – Burger & Wing Night 4-8 p.m. at Oak Room Bar & Grill.
March 27 – Upstate New York Club at Palm Grove
March 29 – Trivia. Reservations.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information, contact Shelley at shelley@ suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090, or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing and singing at 3 p.m. each Thursday at the Island Club.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. Presently, the focus of the group has been oriented toward music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. There are usually copies of the songs being played for others to follow along.
If a neighbor plays an acoustic instrument – guitar, uke, mandolin, banjo, bass, fiddle, percussion pieces or other – they are welcome to join in. All levels of proficiency are welcome. The object of the sessions is for camaraderie, playing and singing in a non-judgmental environment.
For information, email Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@decca cable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
