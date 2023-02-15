Ed Burfeindt is the new PGA Head Golf Professional at Royal Oaks Golf Club in Oak Run. Burfeindt, who is originally from Long Island, New York, and became a professional golfer in 1996, has been a golf pro at area clubs since 2017. “I want our club to be the place where everyone wants to come out and play again and again, and then come in and enjoy some wonderful food and drinks after,” Burfeindt said. Learn more about Burfeindt in the Feb. 3 issue of the Marion Citizen.