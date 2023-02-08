Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Nancy Hersey was the winner of the low net game on Feb. 7; Diana Galla and Connie Edelen tied for second. Mary Stimson was first in the second group and Chris Lefabvre second. Jan Tennant won in the third group and Joan O’Brien was second. Stella VanDerwarker was closest to the pin.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Feb. 2, low gross/low net was the game. For Flight A, Sue Conner was the low gross winner. Nancy Hersey and Sparky Arbuckle tied for the low net win.
For Flight B, Maureen Edwards was the low gross winner. Janet Tully was the low net winner.
Three ladies made a chip-in: Nancy Hersey, Maureen Edwards, and Kerry Tims. Sue Conner made a birdie on hole 12.
Congratulations to all!
Library Matters
The monthly book sale will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Orchid Club. Hard and tradeback books are $1, paperbacks are 25 cents, and DVDs and puzzles are 50 cents each.
New books to the library are: “Exiles” by Jane Harper and “The Devil’s Ransom” by Brad Taylor.
Art Club of Oak Run’s fine arts show
The days are going fast, and we can’t wait to have you come to our fine arts show from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Palm Grove here in Oak Run. It’s our 30th year hosting this annual showcase of our artwork, just for you.
You may enjoy looking at the work and meeting the artists or perhaps picking up a painting or a few note cards that are hand-made for yourself or as a gift.
There is no admission charge – so come and see what we have to show you.
Oh, one other thing – we are including a silent auction of our members’ artwork. You simply place your bid on the form accompanying the art and if you’re the last person to outbid others on the list, you’re the winner. You don’t have to be present at the end of our show – list your phone number and our artists will contact you and arrange delivery or pickup. A percentage of the sale goes to ACOR to cover costs of hosting the show.
Oak Run residents and guests are welcome! For more information, contact show coordinator Ruth Belland. Her phone number is in the Oak Run Directory.
Oak Run Singles Club
Our first meeting of the year will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Orchid Club. Please bring $6 for dues.
Attendees with last names beginning A through F are asked to bring finger foods. Everybody should bring their own beverage.
There will be two signup sheets for our March outings: one to the Ocala Strawberry Fest and the other to World Equestrian Center. Lynn will have all the details.
See you at the meeting.
Renaissance Women
A luncheon at ROGC is 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Oak Room Bar & Grill.
For general information, call Patricia 352-445-7428.
We are open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
Belly dance exercise new season, new time
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Palm Grove Fitness Center in the back room. All levels are welcome.
It’s a fun, gentle and graceful way to workout arms, torsos, and hips! Jingling hip scarves are fun, but optional. We dance in comfortable clothes and flexible shoes or even just socks (or even sneakers, if you prefer) – in other words, not hiking boots!
For further information, email Sheila at sheilakrst@gmail.com. Please write “Belly Dance” in the subject line. Or you can call and leave a message for a callback: 914-548-6066.
Oak Run Ambassadors White Elephant Sale
The Oak Run Ambassadors Committee presents its annual White Elephant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 4, at the Palm Grove Club, at 6951 SW 115th Street Road, Ocala.
Residents and neighboring communities are welcomed to attend. Nonresidents, please use our East Gate at Southwest 62nd Ave. Road.
Oak Run residents only: table sales are available at the Orchid Club; from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 11 and Feb. 25; from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20; and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tables are $15. Floor space is $20.
Irish Club St. Patrick’s Day party
The Oak Run Irish Club will be hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Orchid Club. The event will feature an Irish dinner of shepherd’s pie, salad, biscuit and apple cobbler, with ice cream catered by Ralph McKnight’s Garden of Eatery. BYOB!
Entertainment and dancing will follow provided by Fred Campbell.
A prize will be given to the person who wears the “most Irish” outfit! Other door prizes will be awarded and 50/50 will be available.
To help attendees with the cost, we are keeping the price the same as last year: $18 for members and $26 for nonmembers.
Ticket sales are from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 and from 9 to 11 a.m. March 3 in the Card Room.
We are collecting our $6 dues for 2023, and new members are welcome. Dues can be paid at the ticket sale (separate check please).
For more information, call Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Oak Run Baby Boomers host senior prom
The Party People presents senior prom from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Palm Grove Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The prom features music by the band 3 for the Road+1. Dress is casual or prom best. Bring your own drinks and eats.
Purchase your prom pictures, and try your luck on our 50/50 – just one winner.
Tickets sales are from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Orchid Club. Ticket prices are $10 per member and $13 for non-members.
Order your corsages and boutonniere to complete your prom look.
Travelers of Oak Run
Unfortunately, we had to cancel the Strawberry Festival due to not having enough people sign up for it.
This is a reminder that we will be selling tickets at the upcoming Donut Drop-in and Pancake Breakfast. Trips are the Victory Casino Cruise (March 1), Hello Dolly (April 1), Kennedy Space Center/Navy Seals Museum (April 5-6), the mystery trip (April 20) and the Barbara Lee Paddle Boat Cruise (May 14).
The mystery trip in particular needs more tickets to be sold. So many adventures, just around the corner. Wouldn’t it be exciting to see, enjoy or learn about some totally unexpected places? Be part of a group that will travel together to several sites, yet have the freedom to explore on your own. Please bring bottles of water and pack a lunch.
Florida has a wealth of unique and interesting, off-the-beaten-path or unknown venues. Why not travel with us on this one-day bus trip, all within 50 miles of Oak Run? We must be back no later than 8 p.m., and the group will vote on how long we stay out.
Interested? Call the host Patricia, or come to the sales.
As was announced in the previous Citizen, some trips were not in the brochure. These are Washington D.C. (May 4-9), Biloxi (June 26-29) and Smoky Mountains of Tennessee (Oct. 8-13). These will also be sold at the March and April events.
Oak Run New York Club spring party
Our New York Club will be hosting a spring gathering from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Orchid Club. Come dance the night away or kick back and relax while listening to music provided by Andrew Goldberg.
This will be a potluck event, so please let us know your food choice to share at ticket sales from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Orchid Club during the Donut Drop-in.
Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for guests, and 2023 dues will also be collected at this time
As always, BYOB, door prizes and 50/50 available.
For more information, call Carrie at 352-843-1774. For tickets, call John at 352-512-8472.
Love is in the air for upcoming PACOR production
To say the characters in our play, “The Red Velvet Cake War” are flamboyant is an understatement! Let’s just say they have extraordinary ways of solving their problems, especially their romantic ones!
Take, for instance, Newt Blaylock (Randy Howe), a lovable but weird character who finds himself in a very precarious situation! He describes it as, “The woman I want isn’t interested, and two women I don’t want are after me.”
As it turns out, he becomes hilariously smitten with someone he least expects. We’ll just have to keep an eye on that one!
In the meantime, there is another romance blossoming, at least Bitsy (Sandra Baliya) and Jimmie Wyvette (Shellie Possiant) sure hope so, because they are both after the same man. When Bitsy defends her machinations as, “I’m only being neighborly,” Jimmie feels at a loss. But when her cousin Peaches (Sharon Opdyke) comes to the rescue and offers some advice, the fun begins! You can bet that this explosive situation will erupt into sheer laughter!
To put more icing on this “Red Velvet Cake” you have poor Peaches (Sharon Opdyke) stifling her “urges” for a man, while Gaynelle (Erin Baliya) is stifling an urge to kill one! But don’t fret over all these romantic problems. We still have 80-year-old Mama Doll (Pegi Lawton) pursuing 90-year-old Uncle Aubrey (Walt Snyder) and saying, “Wait ‘til I get my hands on you, you hunk-a hunk-a burning love!”
Oh yes, love is in the air, and you don’t want to miss this one!
Reserved seats are still available for all three performances, 7 p.m. on March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. on March 26. Tickets are only $10, and you can purchase them by calling Sandra Baliya at 732-754-4707.
– Linda Walters
Patriot Club celebrates vets with BBQ
Join us for a night of remembrance and fun on March 22 at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
Tim will be playing our favorite songs to dance to. The event will be catered by Mission BBQ with the choice of pulled pork, turkey and sausage sliders, cornbread, baked beans, and mac and cheese, plus cookies and brownies. Bring your own beverage.
Mission BBQ’s motto is “To proudly serve those who serve, inclusive of our military and first responders such as fire fighters and the police that protect us every day.”
There will be 50/50 and door prizes, and a Mission BBQ basket will be raffled. Their signature truck “Bam Bam” will be there for photo opportunities!
Ticket sales will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Orchid Club. Tickets are $18 per person.
For additional information or tickets, please call Damian 352-854-4840, Steve 352-861-1223, or Larry 850-377-5576.
Computer Technology Club
The Computer Technology Club will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 15, in the Orchid Club. The program will help us understand what to look for in a dash cam.
The club meets on the third Wednesday of the month, with any changes always posted on Channel 12 and on our website: orcomputerclub.blogspot.com.
Visitors are always welcome to attend a meeting. Dues are $10 per person or $15 per household. Door prizes and 50/50 are at every meeting.
For further information on the club, contact Alan Marcus at 861-6977.
Do You Remember?
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?”
Many times as we mature, we often remember happy days from our earlier years. Today, we recall some of our super memories here in Oak Run, especially our friends. They made our memories warm and enchanting.
And now we’ll feature a September 2005 Karaoke Club event, “Can’t Help Singing.” The program follows FYI daily from Feb. 10 to Feb. 24.
Yoga and stretch
Hatha classes are at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Morning stretch is at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, and our chair class will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. All of these sessions are in the Palm Grove Auditorium. Friday afternoon classes are from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the fitness center.
Quilters of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of every month. We welcome residents of Oak Run with all levels of experience. For information, call Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
Call for reservations for all events: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day dinner from 4 to 8 p.m.
Feb. 16 – Karaoke with Poppy outside from 5 to 8 p.m.; sponsored by Tammi Cacciatore and Tom Reeves
Feb. 22 – Trivia from 4 to 8 p.m. for dinner; game starts at 6 p.m.
Republican Club at Oak Run
Our next scheduled meeting is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Palm Grove Club in Oak Run.
Join us as we hold a forum of the five candidates running in the Special Election for House District 24 (which includes Oak Run), formerly held by Joe Harding, who resigned.
The five candidates are: Justin Albright, Ryan Chamberlin, Jose Juarez, Stephen Pyles and Charlie Stone. They will each speak from the stage, giving their platform and answering one unique question. Then they will exit stage to their respective tables and talk directly to members, greeting and answering questions.
Come so you can be prepared to vote in the Special Election Primary March 7. This is a closed Primary, and only registered Republicans who live in Florida House District 24 may vote. Mail Ballot requests must be received by 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. To be counted, Mail Ballots must be received in the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. of Election Day. Precincts are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Primary Election Day. Early voting begins Feb. 25 and ends March 4 with closest voting sites at either our local Sheriff’s Office on State Road 200 or the Freedom Public Library on Southwest 95th Street, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Our Club meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Palm Grove Clubhouse in Oak Run. Our membership dues are $7 per person, which is paid when you check in for the meeting. We will have a 50/50 raffle and refreshments.
Since we are a gated community, only member residents can invite outside guests to the meeting.
If you have any questions, contact Bob Schmidt at 860-367-7320.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC meets each month on the third Thursday of the month. February’s meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Feb 16 at the Orchid Club.
The scheduled speaker is Rodney Long. His previous speeches on the impact of Marion County growth on the local infrastructure and quality of life were well researched and insightful. His next perspectives are highly anticipated.
His presentation will be followed by questions and answers from the audience. ORDC board member elections will be discussed as well.
The ORDC is a progressive organization in Oak Run that welcomes Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors to a progressive alternative with camaraderie and good discussion. Membership is not required to attend the general meeting, however, if a person wants to join the club, annual dues are $7 per person. The club’s membership has grown due, in part, to the membership’s outreach program to meet new neighbors in Oak Run.
For further information, contact interim ORDC president Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing and singing at 3 p.m. each Thursday at the Island Club.
For most sessions, the group plays several songs that all join in on, followed by individual play with or without group backup. Presently, the focus of the group has been oriented toward music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. There are usually copies of the songs being played for others to follow along.
If a neighbor plays an acoustic instrument – guitar, uke, mandolin, banjo, bass, fiddle, percussion pieces or other – they are welcome to join in. All levels of proficiency are welcome. The object of the sessions is for camaraderie, playing and singing in a non-judgmental environment.
For more information, email Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
