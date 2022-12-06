Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Congratulations Elaine Bush, ROWGO golf champion! Tuesday, Dec. 6, was the final day of the three-day golf championship tournament.
After coming in first place in the first group all three days, Elaine Bush was deemed the Club champion! This is her third consecutive title as Club champ.
Nancy Hersey won in the second group, followed by JT LeMasters.
In the third group, Lisa Juhasz was first and Chris Lefabvre and Chris Orndorff were tied for second.
Denise Blanchard was closest to the pin.
Oak Run election news
Nominations for ORHA Directors for 2023-24 and Neighborhood Reps closed on Nov. 30. The 200-word biographies provided by the Director candidates will be published in the January Newsletter. Their Cable 12 interviews will run the week before the Balloting at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.
The balloting is held from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Orchid Club. Specifics on the balloting process will be included in the January newsletter.
Residents who can’t appear in person during the Saturday balloting may vote by absentee ballot. Ballots will be available beginning Thursday, Dec. 13, by contacting Terry Miller at ordirectortlm@gmail.com or 352-274-5756 to arrange a day, time, and location to obtain your absentee ballot. You may complete it upon receipt and place it in a sealed envelope and ballot box, or you can mail it to ORHA in a provided second envelope.
All mailed absentee ballots must be received at the ORHA P.O. Box by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. If you submit an absentee ballot and then decide to vote in person, you can appear at the ballot room on Jan. 14 and ask that your absentee ballot be replaced by a regular ballot. Ask for instructions when you get there.
Elvis coming to Oak Run
The Oak Run Ambassadors Committee Presents Cote as Elvis on Feb. 4.
Advance tickets are $20 each; tickets at the door are $25.
Tickets are available in December and January at the Orchid Club card room: 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10; 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17; 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7; and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. They’re also available during the Oak Run election on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This event is for Oak Run residents and their overnight guests.
Library Matters
The library book sale will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Orchid Club auditorium. Hard and tradeback books are $1, paperbacks are 25 cents, and DVDs are 50 cents.
Purchases support the library.
Travelers of Oak Run
There are two trips in January which have had too few people sign up. Therefore, we have had to cancel them. They are the Endangered Animal Rescue Sanctuary trip, known as EARS, and the Florida Holocaust Museum trip. The people who did sign up will be called, and their checks handled according to their wishes.
There are still tickets available for the trip to the Museum of American Arts and Crafts on Feb. 9 and the mystery trip on April 20.
Some of our trip hosts will be at the Donut Drop-in and/or the Pancake Breakfast to sell available tickets. However, you can always call the hosts to arrange to get on any trip with available tickets.
If a trip is sold out you should get your name on the waitlist. You do not need to pay at that time and will be called when tickets become available due to cancellations.
Renaissance Women
The holiday luncheon is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Mesa de Notte Restaurant, 2436 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. RSVP by Dec. 11 to Gloria at 570-606-7107. Bring Cash or a Check made out to Interfaith Emergency Services (or “IES”) if you chose to donate for the holidays.
The luncheon at Oak Room Bar & Grill is 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. RSVP by Dec. 9 – call Annmarie at 352-237-9838.
Dinners are at 5 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the Oak Room Bar & Grill. Call Pat G. at 352-854-7549.
Our monthly meeting for December is canceled.
For general information, call Patricia at 352-445-7428.
Please check Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board at the entrance/lobby to the Orchid Club for current updates.
Bocce Club tourney winners
The Bocce Club held their mid-season tournament on Friday, Dec. 2, and the results are as follows: fourth place went to Charlie Cava and Ellen Dulaitis, third place was Cathie Reed and Dave Anderson, in second place were Jerry Goodrich and Jake Luchtenburg, and this year’s overall winners were Bob Jacob and Linda Anderson.
I would also like to extend a big thank you to everyone who helped make this a fun and successful tournament, including our supporters from Decca Real Estate and David Nettles. -Rick Kamasa
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
The game on Thursday, Dec. 1, was Low Net. In Flight A, Sue Conner was the winner; Ann Hoglund and Sparky Arbuckle tied for second. In Flight B, Jan Tennant was the winner; Sue Olmos was second, and Julie Moore third.
Kerry Tims made a birdie on hole 13.
Congratulations to all!
Yoga classes added
We have additional classes from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Fridays in the fitness center until the end of the year. Om Shanthi. -Ingrid Crane
Special chair yoga class
We will have a special chair yoga class with a guest instructor at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Palm Grove Auditorium. This class will replace Patricia’s dancing chair class, so come and check it out.
Happy holidays to all, and hum often to keep calm and peaceful. -Ingrid
Do You Remember
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the making of “Mr. Potts Bites The Dust,” written and directed by Dick Caza with music and lyrics by Marci Hutto. The program follows FYI daily on Channel 12 through Dec. 16.
Copiers needed at library
Volunteers are needed to operate the copier in the Oak Run Library. You only need to volunteer one day every other week for approximately 3 hours.
You get to meet other people in our community, and as an added bonus, you can check out a book and read it during down times (and most of the time is down time!). If interested, please email Mary at mpggauld4@hotmail.com.
Oak Run New York Club holiday festivities
The New York Club is planning a holiday gala from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Royal Oaks will cater a festive turkey dinner with all the trimmings; BYOB!
DJ Hal Dodd will provide entertainment for the evening; we will offer a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
Ticket prices are $22 for members (Oak Run residents) and $28 for guests.
Gather up your friends and neighbors and come celebrate the holiday season with us!
For more, call John at 352-512-8472.
Genealogy Club of Oak Run
The Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Friday of every month in the Card Room.
This month, we will meet on Dec. 16, when some of our members will tell us about their ancestors’ old-fashioned Christmases of the 1800s and 1900s. This is sure to be an interesting and fun program when we are told about special decorations, meals or memories and more.
Residents are invited to attend any meeting to determine if they want to join our club. Dues are only $6 annually. Dues for our current members are due at this meeting as well.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
Thursday, Dec. 15 – Sawyer Country performs and a celebration of Ugly Sweater Day (which is the following day) from 5 to 8 p.m. Wear your ugly sweaters for a judged contest with prizes. Located under the pavilion at Oak Room Bar & Grill. Sponsored by Tammi Gottfried and Tom Reeves. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Thursday, Dec. 22 – Palm Groove performs under the pavilion at the Oak Room Bar & Grill. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Dec. 24-25 – closed so employees can spend time with their families.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – trivia starting at 6 p.m. Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Saturday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, ext.3.
Republican Club at Oak Run
We will have our next Oak Run Republican Club meeting from 2 to 3:30 p.m. o Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Palm Grove Auditorium in Oak Run.
We will be showing the “2000 Mules” documentary film. The theme is election integrity. All Oak Run residents are invited. For this one meeting, you don’t need to be a Republican Club member – party affiliation doesn’t matter.
Come early to partake in 50/50 and refreshments. Paul Pike will not be able to make coffee and drinks, due to personal matters. He has trained one couple who volunteered. However, we would like another couple to volunteer as backup. If you are available to volunteer, please contact John Prosch at 507-779-5987.
In January, we will return to our regular meeting schedule: the last Wednesday of the month.
At our January meeting, we will be combining some social time with our election of officers.
This past year, we have welcomed many new and enthusiastic members. We need some of you to share your talents by volunteering for one of our officer positions.
Pete Fraleigh will not be able to continue as Chairman. If you have led a department or organization, then you are qualified to take over this role.
Kathryn Dadukian needs a backup for Publicity.
The other officer positions include Secretary, Administrative Assistant, Treasurer, Vice Chairman of Administration and Vice Chairman of Publicity.
Contact John Prosch at 507-779-5987 or Paula Powers at 727-742-7217 for position descriptions and/or to enter your name to be a candidate for election.
We are sending emails to members. If you aren’t getting them, please check your spam file. Contact Pete Fraleigh at 845-867-6262, if you have any questions.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
Keeping with club tradition, there is no general meeting in December 2022. The next general meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Orchid Club. The speaker is TBA. However, this is a great opportunity to understand ORDC board positions prior to club elections and provide input as to activities and foci for the club throughout 2023.
Although not meeting as a group, the club still maintains its excellent website addressing policy issues of interest to all Oak Run neighbors. As new neighbors move to Oak Run, those registering as Democrat or non-affiliated will be reached out to welcoming them to the ORDC.
Because of the positive activities by the members, the club membership has increased 60 percent since the beginning of the year.
For further information, contact interim club president: Gary Greene, grg@yorkspeach.com.
Suddenly One meets, lunches monthly
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The group also meets for a social lunch at 11:30 a.m. the fourth Friday monthly in the Oak Room Grill.
For more information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Acoustic Jam Club has returned to the Island Club venue each Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. Acoustics, lighting and the overall environment of this renewed facility is a welcome change.
The acoustic jam club includes Oak Run neighbors who play or sing. If a neighbor plays the guitar, uke, banjo, percussion instruments, etc., or just want to sing along, they are welcome to join in. Most music selections presently seem focused on songs from the 1960s and 1970s.
Although there is often a weekly set playlist for each first hour, there is also time for members to work on selections to do either as a solo or with the rest of the group.
The environment is welcoming, particularly since different levels of expertise are present.
For further information, contact Irv. Becker: irv.becker@att.net.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.