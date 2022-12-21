Oak Run Club Fair is Feb. 1
The Club Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Palm Grove.
All Oak Run clubs and organizations are invited.
To reserve your table, contact Terri Messeroll at 352-877-3087, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between now and Jan. 10.
Upper Midwest Club shows
The Oak Run Upper Midwest Club presents “The Comedy Club,” starring Ken Miller, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Palm Grove Club; doors open at 5 p.m.
Miller, who comes from Orlando, has stormed through the ranks of comedy and is now a touring headliner who brings his own opening act. He is one of Florida’s funniest comics.
Come and enjoy an evening of fun and knee slapping laughter!
Ticket sales are from 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the Orchid Club – $15 for members and $19 for guests. Dinner salad, chicken pot pie and dessert will be served; BYOB.
2023 dues: If you forgot to renew your annual $7 membership, you may do so at ticket sales or by dropping them off in the white activities box at the Balch House, 10590 SW 71 Circle (Eagles Point). Anyone on the waiting list will be notified when membership opens.
Save the date – Feb. 8. Direct from Las Vegas, the Edwards Twins are coming to Oak Run! You won’t want to miss this fabulous show. It will sell out fast!
Tickets are $35 per person. Ticket sales are at the Orchid Club: Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 to 10:30 a.m., and Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 to 10 am.
Library Matters
The Oak Run Library will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, due to the observed holidays.
Tom Clancy’s “Red Winter” by Marc Carmeron is a new book available in the library.
Do You Remember?
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” featuring the Ambassador Club’s annual craft fair on Channel 12. The is narrated by Anna Boodee and follows FYI daily from Dec. 16 to Dec. 30.
Oak Run election news
Nominations for ORHA Directors for 2023-24 and Neighborhood Reps closed on Nov. 30. The 200-word biographies provided by the Director candidates will be published in the January Newsletter. Their Cable 12 interviews will run the week before the Balloting at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.
The balloting is held from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Orchid Club. Specifics on the balloting process will be included in the January newsletter.
Residents who can’t appear in person during the Saturday balloting may vote by absentee ballot. Ballots will be available beginning Thursday, Dec. 13, by contacting Terry Miller at ordirectortlm@gmail.com or 352-274-5756 to arrange a day, time, and location to obtain your absentee ballot. You may complete it upon receipt and place it in a sealed envelope and ballot box, or you can mail it to ORHA in a provided second envelope.
All mailed absentee ballots must be received at the ORHA P.O. Box by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. If you submit an absentee ballot and then decide to vote in person, you can appear at the ballot room on Jan. 14 and ask that your absentee ballot be replaced by a regular ballot. Ask for instructions when you get there.
Irish Club dues
Oak Run’s Irish Club would like to remind you that your 2023 Club dues are now due. The due’s are $6 per person for the year. New members are welcome to join. You can drop the money off at 8436 SW 114th Street (Neighborhood 7) and place it in the box that is hanging on the front porch (not the cubby on the street). Please include your name, address, phone number and email.
Also, make sure you mark your calendars for the Club’s March 17 big St. Patrick’s Day Party. More information will be coming as the date draws closer.
Oak Run Ambassadors Committee Presents Cote as Elvis
Advance tickets are $20 each; tickets at the door are $25.
Tickets are available in January at the Orchid Club card room: 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. They’re also available during the Oak Run election on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This event is for Oak Run residents and their overnight guests.
Yoga classes added
We have additional classes from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Fridays in the fitness center until the end of the year. Om Shanthi.
– Ingrid Crane
Quilters of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet the first and third Thursday of every month. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For further information, please contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
Dec. 24-25 – closed so employees can spend time with their families.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – trivia starting at 6 p.m. Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
Saturday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, ext.3.
Republican Club at Oak Run
In January, we will return to our regular meeting schedule: the last Wednesday of the month.
At our January meeting, we will be combining some social time with our election of officers.
This past year, we have welcomed many new and enthusiastic members. We need some of you to share your talents by volunteering for one of our officer positions.
Pete Fraleigh will not be able to continue as Chairman. If you have led a department or organization, then you are qualified to take over this role.
Kathryn Dadukian needs a backup for publicity.
The other officer positions include Secretary, Administrative Assistant, Treasurer, Vice Chairman of Administration and Vice Chairman of Publicity.
Contact John Prosch at 507-779-5987 or Paula Powers at 727-742-7217 for position descriptions and/or to enter your name to be a candidate for election.
We are sending emails to members. If you aren’t getting them, please check your spam file. Contact Pete Fraleigh at 845-867-6262, if you have any questions.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
Keeping with club tradition, there is no general meeting in December 2022. The next general meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Orchid Club. The speaker is TBA. However, this is a great opportunity to understand ORDC board positions prior to club elections and provide input as to activities and foci for the club throughout 2023.
Although not meeting as a group, the club still maintains its excellent website addressing policy issues of interest to all Oak Run neighbors. As new neighbors move to Oak Run, those registering as Democrat or non-affiliated will be reached out to welcoming them to the ORDC.
Because of the positive activities by the members, the club membership has increased 60 percent since the beginning of the year.
For further information, contact interim club president: Gary Greene, grg@yorkspeach.com.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets on the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The next meeting is Jan. 13.
For more information, please contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club now meets weekly at the renovated Island Club clubhouse. Sessions are 3 to 5:30 p.m. each Thursday. The next session is Jan. 5.
All Oak Run musicians and singers are welcome to come. The group supports individuals of most levels of proficiency.
The club brings together Oak Run musicians and singers for playing and singing. All musicians, whether playing guitar, banjo, uke, mandolin, violin, or percussion instruments, etc., are welcome.
Most weeks are structured so that the group plays, as a group, an agreed-to list of songs for the first hour of each session. The second hour-plus allows for more individualized playing, whether with the support of the group or as a solo performance. The last Thursday of the month allows for individualized play throughout the 2-plus hours.
Presently, most music is oriented to 60s-80s music, but digressions are welcome.
There are no dues for this group, just a want to play and to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow musicians and singers in a welcoming, supportive, non-judgemental environment.
For further information, contact Irv Becker at irv.becker@icloud.com.
Computer Technology Club
The Club meets the third Wednesday of each month, with any changes to time or place posted on the website orcomputerclub.blogspot.com.
Our annual dues are $10 per person or $15 per family membership.
Visitors are always welcome to attend a meeting. We have monthly door prizes for members and 50/50 drawings.
For further information on the Club, please contact Alan Marcus at 861-6977.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start.
We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
