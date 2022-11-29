Travelers of Oak Run
The following trips in January have tickets available.
Jan. 11 – Endangered Animal Rescue Sanctuary
See cougars, leopards, lions, tigers and ligers, plus ring-tailed lemurs and more. Cost is $60 per person. Lunch on your own at Pasta Faire-Belleview. Call Dianne Kaufman at 715-410-8988
Jan. 18 – Hard Rock Casino-Tampa
Bring your card and your money. Enjoy the fun and excitement. Call Sandy Arbuckle at 803-443-9175, or sign up at the December Donut Drop-in or Pancake Breakfast.
Jan. 19 – Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg
One of the largest in the U.S. There is a two-hour docent-led tour as well as viewing the special virtual exhibitions. Afterward, have a walk around downtown St. Pete for shopping and lunch on your own. There is a stop at Mazzaro’s Italian Market on the way home. You can bring a cooler if you like. Call Jo Ann Flickinger at 352-615-9400. Cost is $54 per person.
As always, these trips are for Oak Run Residents only, plus their qualified guests.
Oak Run community holiday parade
The community Holiday Parade will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Orchid Club overflow parking lot next to Thatcher Park.
Line up at 5:15 p.m.
The parade route will continue from the overflow lot east on the Boulevard to Palm Grove Club.
A social hour will commence at the Palm Grove Club when Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrive until 9 p.m.
All are welcome. If you wish to participate in the parade or volunteer for the social hour, email oakrun paradecommittee@gmail.com.
Holiday raffle at library
The final hours to purchase holiday basket raffle tickets are from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the library. The drawing will take place at 1:30 p.m. the same day.
Yoga classes added
We have additional classes from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Fridays in the fitness center until the end of the year. Om Shanthi. -Ingrid Crane
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League tourney
Nov. 29 was the first day of a three-day golf championship tournament.
Elaine Bush was the winner in the first group.
Denise Blanchard was the first place winner in the second group, followed by Nancy Hersey for second place. There was a three-way tie for third place between J.T. Lemasters, Chris Lefabvre and Lisa Juhasz.
In the third group, Joanne Welsh and Bea Terry were first and second, respectively. Lisa Juhasz was closest to the pin.
Good luck ladies in the next two golf days!
Do You Remember
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the making of “Mr. Potts Bites The Dust,” written and directed by Dick Caza with music and lyrics by Marci Hutto. The program follows FYI daily on Channel 12 from Dec. 2 to Dec. 16.
Copiers needed at library
Volunteers are needed to operate the copier in the Oak Run Library. You only need to volunteer one day every other week for approximately 3 hours.
You get to meet other people in our community, and as an added bonus, you can check out a book and read it during down times (and most of the time is down time!). If interested, please email Mary at mpggauld4@hotmail.com.
Renaissance Women
Holiday luncheon is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Mesa de Notte Restaurant, 2436 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. RSVP by Dec. 11: Gloria 570-606-7107. Bring cash or a check made out to Interfaith Emergency Services (or IES), if you chose to donate for the holidays.
Dinner is at 5 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the Oak Room Bar & Grill. Call Pat G. at 352-854-7549.
Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. at Oak Room Bar & Grill on Thursday, Dec. 15. RSVP by Dec. 9; call Annmarie at 352-237-9838.
Monthly meeting: Our meeting for December is canceled. For general information, call Patricia 352-445-7428.
Please check Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities.
Also check our bulletin board at the entrance/lobby to the Orchid Club for current updates.
All Oak Run Ladies are always welcome. There are never any dues! New members are always welcome!
Oak Run Garden Club
The Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Orchid Club. This will be our members annual holiday celebration – a time for food, fun, games and an opportunity to enjoy the company of friends.
Set up begins at 8 a.m., and at 9 a.m. we will enjoy a breakfast buffet catered by Bob Evans. We will have a silent auction, raffles and a 50/50. Entertainment will be our own Classy Oak Run Cloggers.
Election of officers was held at our November meeting. Please welcome new president, MC Carroll and vice president Fran Feltman, who are joining returning VP Judy Franz, treasurer Jackie Pachetti, secretary Ellen Raphael, and publicity Olga Blackford. Ellen’s term is ending, so we are still in need of a secretary.
There will be no field trip this month. From all of us in the Garden Club, have a joyful holiday season and a happy New Year.
Upper Midwest Club Christmas gala
Our annual Christmas gala will be on Dec. 7 at the Palm Grove Club; doors open at 5 p.m.
Our meal will be provided by Mike’s Other Place (formerly Turnpike Mike’s) with a delicious array of appetizers including shrimp, sausage, peppers and onions, teriyaki chicken skewers, platters and more.
Back by popular demand from last Christmas, listen and/or dance to the entertainment of “Treasure Trio” from Orlando.
Tickets are $18 for members and $28 for guests – call Adele at 352-854-4963.
The 2023 dues of $7 per member need to be paid by Dec. 31. You may pay dues at any ticket sales, an event or by dropping off in the white activities box at the Balch house, 10590 SW 71 Circle (Eagles Point).
Direct from Las Vegas, The Edwards Twins are coming to Oak Run on Feb. 8. Save the date!
Ballroom Dance Club Annual Christmas Dance
The Ballroom Dance Club is hosting its annual Christmas dance from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Music will be supplied by Dennis Rose.
Dinner will be catered by the Royal Oaks Grill: roast beef with béarnaise sauce, salmon or cod, wild rice, green beans almondine, bread pudding with vanilla sauce and coffee. BYOB!
Tickets are available 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Palm Grove during dance practice.
For information, please call Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438, Michele Wehner at 352-873-7494 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Bocce Club tourney
The Bocce Club will be holding their mid-season tournament at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with a rain date on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m., and all league players are eligible to participate.
It is a single elimination tournament, and we use a team format determined by drawing numbers to determine each team.
There will be coffee and donuts available for the players and any spectators, courtesy of Tom Reeves and Tammi Gottfried of Decca Real Estate, and the prize fund will be donated by David Nettles of the Palm Cay office of Edward Jones.
Any questions can be directed to Rick Kamasa at 215-313-7405 or 352-237-2354.
Oak Run New York Club holiday festivities
The New York Club is planning a holiday gala from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Orchid Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Royal Oaks will cater a festive turkey dinner with all the trimmings; BYOB!
DJ Hal Dodd will provide entertainment for the evening; we will offer a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
Ticket prices are $22 for members (Oak Run residents) and $28 for guests.
Gather up your friends and neighbors and come celebrate the holiday season with us! For more, call John at 352-512-8472.
Italian-Am Christmas gala
The Italian-American Club will be hosting their Christmas dinner/dance 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Palm Grove. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Oak Run Bar & Grill will be catering the event. The menu for the evening will include two entrées: chicken Napa Valley and baked ham with cherry glaze, which also includes salad, rolls, vegetable, dessert, coffee or hot tea.
The entertainment for the evening will be provided by DJ Al Sutphen/Solid Gold, for our listening and dancing pleasure.
The Italian-Am Club will be subsidizing a portion of the total cost of this event as a Christmas gift to all our members. Member’s cost is $20 (Oak Run resident), and guest tickets are $25.
Please note we will not be taking any new memberships until February.
Membership dues will remain at $6 per person.
The gala includes door prizes and 50/50. BYOB!
For more, call Kitti at 262-501-3993.
Genealogy Club of Oak Run
The Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the third Friday of every month in the Card Room.
This month, we will meet on Dec. 16, when some of our members will tell us about their ancestors’ old-fashioned Christmases of the 1800s and 1900s. This is sure to be an interesting and fun program when we are told about special decorations, meals or memories and more.
Residents are invited to attend any meeting to determine if they want to join our club. Dues are only $6 annually. Dues for our current members are due at this meeting as well.
Oak Room Bar & Grill schedule
Friday, Dec. 2 – dance party at Bella Cucina from 6 to 9 p.m., hosted By Oak Room Bar & Grill and Decca Real Estate
Thursday, Dec. 15 – Sawyer Country performs and a celebration of Ugly Sweater Day (which is the following day) from 5 to 8 p.m. Wear your ugly sweaters for a judged contest with prizes. Located under the pavilion at Oak Room Bar & Grill. Sponsored by Tammi Gottfried and Tom Reeves. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, Ext. 2.
Thursday, Dec. 22 – Palm Groove performs under the pavilion at the Oak Room Bar & Grill. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, Ext. 2.
Dec. 24-25 – closed so employees can spend time with their families.
Wed. 28th – trivia starting at 6 p.m. Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, Ext. 2.
Saturday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations only: 352-861-1818, Ext.3.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC had a very well received social meeting for its November meeting. Old and new members of the club met for good food, convivial conversation and a creative trivia contest.
As is traditional, there will be no December meeting. The next ORDC general meeting is at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19, at the Orchid Club.
Besides a speaker (TBA), the general meeting will also review board position opportunities for the upcoming year and other club business.
The ORDC is a progressive organization in Oak Run that encourages all Democrats, non-affiliated and like-minded individuals to meet in a welcoming environment. For support, the club offers an outreach program to new neighbors to Oak Run as well as an information oriented website.
For information, contact interim president Gary Greene at GRG@Yorks Peach.com.
Republican Club at Oak Run
We will have our next Oak Run Republican Club meeting from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Palm Grove Auditorium in Oak Run.
We will be showing the “2000 Mules” documentary film. The theme is election integrity. All Oak Run residents are invited. For this one meeting, you don’t need to be a Republican Club member – party affiliation doesn’t matter.
Come early to partake in 50/50 and refreshments. Paul Pike will not be able to make coffee and drinks, due to personal matters. He has trained one couple who volunteered. However, we would like another couple to volunteer as backup. If you are available to volunteer, please contact John Prosch at 507-779-5987.
In January, we will return to our regular meeting schedule: the last Wednesday of the month.
At our January meeting, we will be combining some social time with our election of officers.
This past year, we have welcomed many new and enthusiastic members. We need some of you to share your talents by volunteering for one of our officer positions.
Pete Fraleigh will not be able to continue as Chairman. If you have led a department or organization, then you are qualified to take over this role.
Kathryn Dadukian needs a backup for Publicity.
The other officer positions include Secretary, Administrative Assistant, Treasurer, Vice Chairman of Administration and Vice Chairman of Publicity.
Contact John Prosch at 507-779-5987 or Paula Powers at 727-742-7217 for position descriptions and/or to enter your name to be a candidate for election.
We are sending emails to members. If you aren’t getting them, please check your spam file. Contact Pete Fraleigh at 845-867-6262, if you have any questions.
Suddenly One meets, lunches monthly
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
The group also meets for a social lunch at 11:30 a.m. the fourth Friday monthly in the Oak Room Grill.
For more information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
The Donut Drop-in is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of every month at the Orchid Club.
Donuts, pastries, bagel and cream cheese are available for any one item for $2 or any two items at $3 per person.
Coffee, tea and juice are complimentary.
Come join us – different clubs have ticket sales, and the library always has their book sale!
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Acoustic Jam Club back at Island Club
Oak Run’s Acoustic Jam Club has resumed weekly sessions. Due to Oak Run maintenance and construction interruptions, the group did not meet for most of November.
However, beginning Dec. 1, the Jam Club will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. each Thursday at the Island Club.
The Acoustic Jam club is made up of Oak Run neighbors who play and sing. The general format for each session is to play as a group from a select listing of songs for the first hour and allow for individual play, or individual leading a song for others to join in.
All players, whether guitar, uke, banjo, percussion, bass as well as singers, are welcome.
Recent selections seem to have been focused on music from the 60s and 70s.
For each Thursday in December, Christmas music may also be added.
For further information, contact Irv Becker at irv.becker@att.net and 816-809-7668.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
