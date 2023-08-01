Tickets on sale next week for new raucous comedy
This week, rehearsals for PACOR’s fall production has officially begun, and the directors and cast are working very hard to bring to life Jones, Hope and Wooten’s outrageously funny comedy, “The Hallelujah Girls.” They’re excited because they know there’s going to be a lot of laughter and fun on the set, as they practice the hilarious antics and lines of their memorable characters.
Now most people when they lose a friend, they evaluate their life and adjust to compensate for their loss. Well, our heroine Sugar Lee Thompkins (Shellie Poissant) is determined to make an adjustment that will keep you rolling in the aisles from laughter. Consequently, no matter how bizarre her adjustment may seem, Sugar’s friends encourage and support her. It’s this camaraderie among the girls that, although funny at times, is quite rare and very heartwarming.
Along with getting a glimpse of some old friends working together to solve their problems, a couple of the girls find romance along the way! This play promises not only to make you laugh, but also to tug on your heart strings! You don’t want to miss this one!
Tickets go on sale Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Donut Drop-in between 8-10 a.m. in the Orchid Club. The dinner show tickets are $36, and reserved seats for the other two performances are only $10 each.
Come join us for a night of laughter, fun and entertainment as our talented thespians show you that good friends, a little ingenuity, and true love can still prevail.
The Troubadours begin fall rehearsals next month
The Troubadours, Oak Run’s vocal music group, will be starting our fall rehearsals in preparation for our Christmas concert held in December for the Oak Run Trim a Tree festivities.
The Troubadours are a group of Oak Run residents who enjoy singing, and we’re looking for new members. We hold two concerts a year, one in December and one in the spring. We welcome anyone who can sing, you don’t have to read music, but it does help.
Our rehearsal schedule is listed below. If you have a joy for singing, please come and join us.
Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 5, 12, 19 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Island Club 3 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 2, 9, 16, 29 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 22 – Island Club 3 to 5 p.m.
Dec. 7 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 8 – Palm Grove 5 p.m.
Dec. 9 – Palm Grove concert 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda OBrien at obrienb1959@gmail.com, or come to one of our rehearsals.
Italian/American Club hosting beach party
The Italian/American Club is celebrating our summer event from 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Orchid Club. A change in our menu has been made as we’ve decided to go back to having a potluck at this event as we have in past years.
Please let us know when purchasing your tickets what dish you’ll be providing for the event. If you have a special recipe for your dish, we’d appreciate you sharing your recipe with the Italian/American Club as we’re putting together a cookbook.
Ticket sales are from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Orchid Club card room, and from 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Orchid Club Donut Drop-In. Tickets are $7 for members and $9 for guests.
We’re also selling raffle tickets for a fantastic gift basket at ticket sales and the night of the event.
Our entertainment for the evening will be Andrew Goldberg.
Door prizes and 50/50 are available. Bring your own beverage!
For more information, call Kitti: 262-501-3993.
Yoga reflections
“The idea is there inside. All you have to do is remove the excess stone.” -Michelangelo
Classes continue at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in the Palm Grove Auditorium. Stretch class is 9 a.m. every Wednesday, and our chair class is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Travelers of Oak Run
We’re selling tickets at the Donut Drop-in on Aug. 12, and we’ll also set up to sell on Aug. 26 even though the Pancake Breakfast has been canceled.
The following trips will be sold on both dates: Quaint Mt Dora (Sept. 27), Legally Blonde (Oct. 14), Tootsie (Oct. 28), Ybor City (Nov. 8), Imagine Museum (Nov. 15), White Christmas (Dec. 9) and Cannon Farms (Dec. 10).
Our add-on trip to Hard Rock will be sold on Aug.12, but not Aug. 26 since the trip leaves on Aug. 23. Sandy Arbuckle is the host and will take calls at 352-282-0261. The cost is $43 per person, which includes bus transportation and driver tip. The bus leaves at 9 a.m. from the Palm Grove Fitness Center lot.
Library Matters
The Friends of the Library will not hold a book sale in August due to scheduling conflicts, vacations, and sick leave.
The library is closed on Wednesday Aug. 30 for carpet cleaning.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember” July 28 through Aug. 11 as it features the Oak Run Ambassadors’ Celebrating America Fourth of July event along with the new Oak Run Jammers. The program is narrated by Paula Hayward.
The program follows FYI daily.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, July 27, the game was Meet in the Middle. This meant that only holes 12-16 counted for the game. Kerry Tims was the winner; Lisa D’Angelo was second; Maureen Edwards and Patty Waddell tied for third. Congratulations to all!
Oak Run Singles Club
Our next meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 24 will be an ice cream social. The cost is only $1 per person.
Members whose last name begins with M-R are asked to bring finger foods.
The September trip will be the Singing River Boat Tour. The cost is $20 per person. You must pay at the time of signup.
More details at the August meeting, so bring your checkbook.
Ballroom Dance Club ‘Dancing Through the Decades’
Do you have a favorite decade or music genre? The Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an evening of “Dancing Through the Decades.” Dress up in your favorite attire from your favorite decade and come out and join us for an evening of dancing through the decades.
The dance is scheduled from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $30 for guests.
Dinner is catered by Royal Oaks Grill. Menu to be announced.
Music is provided by Butch Phillips.
If you have any questions, please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Oak Room Bar & Grill happenings
Aug. 5 – Crescent Oaks Ladies 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 12 – Crescent Oaks Men 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 12 – Palm Grove wedding
Aug. 16 – Fountain’s Ladies 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 17 – Karaoke & Dance Party W/Poppy, sponsored by Tammi Cacciatore & Tom Reeves from Decca Real Estate
Aug. 17 – Renaissance Women 11:30 a.m.
Aug. 23 – Burger & Wing Night 4-8 p.m. Reservations 352-861-1818, ext.2
Aug. 24 – Palm Grove private party
Aug. 26 – Palm Grove private party
Aug. 30 – Trivia
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
As indicated by the July Social evening for the ORDC, this group is continuing to grow and be energized by the varied members and their experiences and comments. The social evening had a larger than expected attendance for pizza, salad and desserts. A post dinner game orchestrated by the club board members gave each member the opportunity to meet and talk with other members.
The next social hour meeting is scheduled for November, with business and information sessions being held in August, September and October. More information on the next social evening will be available later in the fall.
The August meeting is a business and information session. The club invited Mr. Ire Bethea, who is running to capture a seat on the Ocala City Council. Although Oak Run is not in Ocala proper, this opportunity should give a good idea of the workings of the city’s government. There is a guest speaker for September as well, to be announced when finalized.
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. Democratic and non-affiliated neighbors are invited to the meetings and share the camaraderie and discussions.
If a neighbor wants to join the ORDC, annual dues are $7 per person.
For further information, contact club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com. Membership in 2023, alone, has more than doubled.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who’ve lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees.
The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment. All neighbors are welcome. The present orientation has been toward 60s, 70s and 80s music, but other songs are welcome too. The Acoustic Jam Club continues to meet 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at Oak Run’s Island Club.
With the influx and talents of many new players, we’re also now playing both acoustic and electric sessions. The acoustic sessions are the first and third Thursday of each month. The electric sessions, focused more on rock and blues, are scheduled for the second and fourth Thursdays.
Regardless of the event, the primary player of a song usually has copies of the songs for others to play along with. This allows for group play as well as solo excursions. For more information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
During the Oak Run Fourth of July celebration, 10 members of the group met as “The New Oak Run Jammers” to perform for over 2.5 hours before a crowd of Oak Run neighbors. A wide selection of songs was offered by the group and solos by its individual musicians. The feedback from the audience was great, with many asking when and where the group would be playing again.
Oak Run Chess Club
Oak Run Chess Club meets 3-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Card Room in the Orchid Club. Keep your mind active by learning to play chess. We have people willing to teach or experts to play more advanced games. Contact Jay at 352-652-1604.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Bliss Balancing Class
Precise and gentle stretches and strengthening moves to bring you into postural balance.
Bliss Balancing Class is 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays at Palm Grove, and 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays at Orchid Club.
We’ll be sitting and standing. Please wear loose fitting clothes.
No getting down on the floor.
For information, call Abbi Bliss, CMC, 727-455-0347.
Oak Run’s Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrunreachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
New Facebook page features Oak Run event photos, videos
A new Facebook community page features the many photos of Oak Run happenings by roving photographer Randie Duretz. Duretz invites you to visit and join “Oak Run Randie’s Eye Covers & Captures All Behind The Lens To Enjoy & Share’’ to see more of the pictures and videos of events featured weekly in the Marion Citizen. It’s also a way to stay engaged with various club events in Oak Run.
