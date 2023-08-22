Pancake breakfast canceled
The pancake breakfast is canceled for Aug. 26. We hope to see you all in September.
Travelers of Oak Run
This is a reminder that Travelers will be selling tickets for the following trips at the Orchid Club on Saturday, Aug. 25:
Quaint Mount Dora (Sept. 27)
Legally Blonde (Oct. 14)
Tootsie (Oct. 28)
Ybor City (Nov. 8)
Imagine Museum (Nov. 15)
White Christmas (Dec. 9)
This may be the last time a few of these trips will be sold, so come on down!
There’ll be a ticket sale from 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Island Club. It’s for our
May 12, 2024, Mother’s Day paddle boat cruise. Details are still to be determined, but the price is estimated to be lower than recent years. The cruise will be out of Daytona on the Halifax River.
Ballroom Dance Club ‘Dancing Through the Decades’
The Oak Run Ballroom Dance Club is hosting an evening of dinner and “Dancing Through the Decades” from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for guests.
Our DJ is going to be Butch Phillips. Dinner is catered by Oak Room Bar and Grill: oven-roasted turkey and gravy, poached salmon or crab stuffed fish (alternative), green beans almondine, garlic-roasted red potatoes with lemon cake and coffee for dessert.
The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Sept. 1. Don’t miss out on the fun! Purchase your tickets prior to that date!
For more information please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, Aug. 17, the game was T’s & F’s. Playing the front nine, this means that only holes 2,3,4 and 5 counted for the game.
There was a tie for first place between Maureen Edwards and Kerry Tims. Karen Tice was third, and Sparky Arbuckle was fourth.
Kerry Tims won the closest to the pin contest on hole 3. Maureen Edwards had a chip-in on hole 6.
Congratulations to all!
Library Matters
The following books are new to the library and available now:
“The Invisible Hour” by Alice Hoffman, “The Connellys of County Down” by Tracey Lange, “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown, “Good Bad Girl” by Alice Feeney, “Cross Down” by James Patterson, “Gone Tonight” by Sarah Pekkanen, “Happiness” by Danielle Steel, “Lion and Lamb” by James Patterson, and “Dead Mountain” by Preston and Child.
Oak Run Bocce Club
The new season of the Bocce Club will begin at 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 4.
Bocce is played Monday through Friday at various times to fit everyone’s schedule.
Dues are $5, and the season runs for 25 weeks with two tournaments and a dinner in April. Players from last season should be contacted by their team captains and all other interested parties with any question can contact Rick Kamasa at 215-313-7405.
Renaissance Women
There’ll be no meeting scheduled for August. Our fall meeting is 2 p.m. Sept. 24 (the last Sunday in September) at the Island Club.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome!
Please continue to check the Citizen and Channel 12 for all activities being held over the summer. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
For general information, call Patricia 352-445-7428.
‘Do You Remember?’
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember?” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the Feb. 3, 2010, New Jersey Club Proudly Presents Carla Is Simply Streisand. The program follows FYI daily from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8.
Irish Club September dance
The Irish Club is holding a dance 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Orchid Club. Music will be provided by DJ Dave Serio. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
The cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members.
Ticket sales are being held 9-11 a.m. Sept. 1 in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. A door prize and 50/50 will be offered.
If you have questions, contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Fall in love with the ‘Hallelujah Girls’ this fall
As the cast of PACOR’s fall production, “The Hallelujah Girl’s,” develop their characters, a strong disparity begins to emerge. Our lovable optimist, Crystal Hart (Sherry Jacobs), who keeps everyone happy with her La-Dee-Dah at the Spa-Dee-Dah, is in sharp contrast to Carlene Travis (Marlena Yaich), an avowed pessimist! Poor Carlene claims that because she has killed off three husbands and is known as the “Black Widow of Eden Falls,” why would anyone want to date her?
Well, she may have a point there, but it doesn’t take the audience long to realize that her hilariously cold cynical veneer is masking a very warm loving heart, and maybe for her, true love may not be too far away!
We will begin our weekend of fabulous performances with an elegant dinner theatre Friday, Oct. 20, in the Palm Grove Ballroom. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner is 5:30, and showtime is 7 p.m. For your dining pleasure, the Royal Oaks Bar and Grill is serving an exquisite dinner of champagne chicken and roast beef cabernet complete with mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, along with a dinner salad and a roll. To complement this delicious dinner, dessert is a luscious red velvet cake.
Tickets are $36, and please BYOB.
Our second performance is Saturday, Oct. 21. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. The grand finale is a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 22. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the show begins at 2 p.m.
Reserved seats for both performances are only $10.
Refreshments are sold during intermissions.
Tickets for all three shows are on sale from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Orchid Club. If you miss the sale, you can call Sandra Baliya at 732-754-4707 to reserve your seats and buy tickets.
Come fall in love with our Hallelujah Girls as they ingeniously work through their problems, hilariously support each other’s idiosyncrasies, and charm their way into your hearts! And who knows, in Eden Falls anything is possible, even Carlene may get lucky! Tickets are going fast, so get yours today!
The Troubadours begin fall rehearsals next month
The Troubadours, Oak Run’s vocal music group, will be starting our fall rehearsals in preparation for our Christmas concert held in December for the Oak Run Trim a Tree festivities.
The Troubadours are a group of Oak Run residents who enjoy singing, and we’re looking for new members. We hold two concerts a year, one in December and one in the spring. We welcome anyone who can sing, you don’t have to read music, but it does help.
Our rehearsal schedule is listed below. If you have a joy for singing, please come and join us:
Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 5, 12, 19 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Island Club 3 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 2, 9, 16, 29 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Nov. 22 – Island Club 3 to 5 p.m.
Dec. 7 – Palm Grove 1 to 3 p.m.
Dec. 8 – Palm Grove 5 p.m.
Dec. 9 – Palm Grove concert 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda O’Brien at obrienb1959@gmail.com, or come to one of our rehearsals.
Yoga reflections
“The idea is there inside. All you have to do is remove the excess stone.” -Michelangelo
Classes continue at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in the Palm Grove Auditorium. Stretch class is 9 a.m. every Wednesday, and our chair class is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Library Matters
The Friends of the Library will not hold a book sale in August due to scheduling conflicts, vacations, and sick leave.
The library is closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, for carpet cleaning.
Oak Run Chess Club
Oak Run Chess Club meets 3-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Card Room in the Orchid Club. Keep your mind active by learning to play Chess. We have people willing to teach or experts to play more advanced games.
The Club is for Oak Run residents only.
Contact Jay at 352-652-1604.
Oak Room Bar & Grill happenings
Aug. 24 – Palm Grove private party
Aug. 26 – Palm Grove private party
Aug. 30 – Trivia
Republican Club meeting
Our August meeting is 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Palm Grove Auditorium in Oak Run.
This month, we welcome the fourth of our Constitutional Officers, Marion County Clerk of Court Gregory Harrell. His office provides a wide range of financial and information management and record keeping services, not just for the citizens of Marion County, but also the Board of Commissioners and the judicial system. He’ll speak for 30 minutes with 15 minutes for questions.
Next month, we’ll continue our series and meet our fifth constitutional officer, our Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox. Come and engage in thought provoking dialogue with your elected official, great refreshments and a chance at our 50/50 cash drawing. Get updates on local, state, and national happenings, and on the Aug. 9 trip to Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch. As we march closer to the 2024 elections, come find out how you can be part of the process.
Join us for 90 minutes the last Wednesday of every month to keep better informed about local politics. If you think it’s of value, consider membership for only $7/person per year. If you’re already a member, your membership dues can be paid when you arrive for the meeting.
Our club exists with volunteers, and our Publicity Chairman will be leaving in August. We urgently need to fill this position. If you use Microsoft Word and email, you can do this job. You will be given a thumb drive and printed files with past articles which will serve as a template. The Board will work with you. Please contact John Prosch at 507-779-5987.
Members should be receiving email correspondence from presidentoakrunrc@gmail.com. If you don’t, check your spam folder, or reach out to a club officer. You can also find us on Facebook at the “Oak Run Republican Club” page.
Since we’re a gated community, only member residents can invite guests to our meetings. Have questions? Call Bob Schmidt at 860-367-7320. We look forward to seeing you then.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC is a positive and progressive alternative in Oak Run. The group meets 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Orchid Club. Democratic and no-party-affiliated (NPA) neighbors are invited to the meetings and share the camaraderie and discussions.
If a neighbor wants to join, annual dues are $7 per person.
For further information, contact club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Membership in 2023, alone, has more than doubled. With the influx of many new neighbors to Oak Run, new perspectives are being heard and experiences shared.
At each meeting, one ORDC member is introduced focusing on their life and activities, both job related and political.
The August meeting’s guest speaker was Ire Bethea, Ocala City Councilman presenting an insight into Ocala and Marion County interactions and concerns.
The September speaker will be Nancy Carp, political activist, member of the Marion County Women’s Democratic Club, retired speaker and former small business owner. She is predicted to provide a spirited discussion and presentation. This meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Again, all Democrats and NPA are welcome to the Orchid Club.
Acoustic Jam Club
The club is a group of Oak Run neighbors playing, singing and enjoying the camaraderie in a non-judgmental environment. Only Oak Run neighbors and their temporary guests are welcome. The present orientation has been toward 60s, 70s and 80s music, but other songs are welcome too.
The Acoustic Jam Club continues to meet at 3-5 p.m. each Thursday at Oak Run’s Island Club.
With the influx and talents of many new players, we’re also now playing both acoustic and electric sessions. The acoustic sessions are the first and third Thursday of each month. The electric sessions, focused more on rock and blues, are scheduled for the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.
Regardless of the event, the primary player of a song usually has copies of the songs for others to play along with. This allows for group play as well as solo excursions.
For more information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who’ve lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees.
The group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Friday monthly in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Bliss Balancing Class
Precise and gentle stretches and strengthening moves to bring you into postural balance.
Bliss Balancing Class is 8:30-10 a.m. Mondays at Palm Grove, and 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays at Orchid Club.
We’ll be sitting and standing. Please wear loose fitting clothes.
No getting down on the floor.
For information, call Abbi Bliss, CMC, 727-455-0347.
Oak Run’s Reach Out
If you live in Oak Run, you can take advantage of the services Reach Out provides. For those who don’t or can’t drive, our volunteers will take you to your medical appointments within the Ocala area. For our neighbors needing handyman services (including technology) or a notary, we’ll come to your home. Reach Out also provides a call-a-day service as well as alcoholism support. We’re your neighbors and we care. We take no salaries, we’re all 100 percent volunteers.
Reach Out is a service committee of the Oak Run Homeowners Association.
For those Oak Runners able to help by driving or by fixing minor household problems or tech issues, we welcome you! We need your help! It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and to be of service to others. Our meetings are held at 4 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club.
For information on joining, call John at 914-456-6744 or email at oakrunreachout@gmail.com.
Phone numbers for service requests:
Medical/vision/dental transportation – 352-229-3955
Minor home repairs, VCR/TV and computers – 352-209-1773
Call-a-day – 508-951-0033
Problems with alcohol – 352-291-1951
Notary – 386-444-1924
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
New Facebook page features Oak Run event photos, videos
A new Facebook community page features the many photos of Oak Run happenings by roving photographer Randie Duretz. Duretz invites you to visit and join “Oak Run Randie’s Eye Covers & Captures All Behind The Lens To Enjoy & Share’’ to see more of the pictures and videos of events featured weekly in the Marion Citizen. It’s also a way to stay engaged with various club events in Oak Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.