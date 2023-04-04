‘Run for the Roses’ Kentucky Derby viewing party
Oak Run’s Big Deal Sports will host a Kentucky Derby viewing party for residents from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Palm Grove Auditorium. All residents are welcome.
Ticket Sales will take place 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 and April 22 in the Orchid Club 8 during Donut Drop-in or pancakes.
Table Reservations are encouraged: only $12 per person. Cash, please!
Doors open at 4 pm, with an invocation given at 4:20.
Enjoy a 16-ounce chicken pot pie dinner, hand-made specifically for this event and served to your table. Bring your own beverage and snacks.
For your amusement, there will be various games and 50/50 from 4-6 p.m.
A parade of hats takes place at 6 p.m. with three hat categories: most colorful, best ensemble and roses! One award per category will be presented!
Post time is about 6:40 p.m.! Dance music is provided throughout the event.
For more information, contact Tricia Boelter at 315-842-2427 before April 25.
Oak Run Garden Club
The Oak Run Garden Club field trip is Wednesday, April 19, to Kenny’s Place in Ocala. From the website: “Established in 1993 by the Leo Wiechens family, Kenny’s Place serves the intellectually disabled adults of Marion County. We offer our members various skill training in horticulture, laundry, cooking, arts and crafts. Kenny’s Place is a very unique program in Marion County as we do not charge our members a fee to attend.”
This is a wonderful place to get your plants and give back to the community. Meet at the Palm Grove parking lot at 8:45 a.m. to carpool.
For information, call VP Judy at 413-348-7140.
Bocce Club
As president of the Bocce Club, I would like to say a huge thank you to all who contributed to the very generous gift presented to me at the dinner by Mike O’Brien as their representative. Once again, thank you.
– Rick Kamasa
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, March 30, the game was Low Net. For Flight A, Sparky Arbuckle was the winner. Sue Conner and Ann Hoglund tied for second. For Flight B, Janet Tully was the winner. Sue Olmos was second. Sue Olmos won the closest to the pin contest on hole 16. Congratulations to all!
Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Pick Nine was the game on April 4. Nancy Hersey was first and JT LeMasters was second, in the first group. Lisa Juhasz won the second group, while Mary Stimson came in second. In the third group, Sherry DeBardinis was first and Chris Orndorff was second.
Yoga spring break
Classes are canceled for Tuesday, April 18, Thursday April 20, Tuesday, April 25, and chair yoga on April 26. Classes resume at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 27.
Our classes are normally Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m., and Wednesday Stretch is 9 a.m., all in the Palm Grove Auditorium. DVD yoga is from 2:30-4 p.m. on Fridays in the fitness center.
Oak Run Singles Club
Our next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 27, in the Orchid Club. It will be a wine and cheese party. The cost is $5.
It’s also our annual fundraising auction – so, everyone, bring a wrapped item to be auctioned off and some extra spending money.
There will also be a signup sheet for the May picnic.
Travelers of Oak Run
Four trips are remaining on the current Traveler’s trip schedule:
Hello Dolly, which departs on April 1, is sold out.
The Barbara Lee Paddle Boat, May 14 (Mother’s Day) is sold out. Call Sparkie, your host, to get on the waitlist and have a chance at going when someone cancels.
Washington D.C. on May 4-9. The decision was made to sell at the Donut Drop-in on April 8. Otherwise, you must call Sandie, the host, as soon as possible to have a chance at getting on this trip which has a few seats available.
Biloxi on June 26-29 (three nights). Great price and staying at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino. This trip will also be sold at the April 17 and April 21 sale dates along with trips in our new brochure. A maximum of 50 tickets will be sold. Call Larry/Jeanne Daland to discuss and get on this one.
Check out the Travel bulletin boards for flyers with details or see our Traveler’s Facebook group pages for the Washington and Biloxi flyers. Scroll to find them.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. The next meeting is April 14.
For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenly one.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Library Matters
The library will be closed all day Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday. The book sale is from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, with hard- and tradeback books priced at $1, paperbacks at 25 cents, and puzzles and DVDs 50 cents each.
New books to the library include: “The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise” by Colleen Oakley, “Hiss and Tell” by Rita Mae Brown, “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls, “Forget What You Know” by Christina Dodd, “It’s One of Us” by JT Ellison and “The Queen” by Andrew Morton.
Oak Room Bar & Grill
Call for reservations at 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
April 7 – Easter dinner served from noon to 5:30 p.m.
April 13 – Entertainment outside by Palm Groove, 5-8 p.m.
April 14 – Private party at Palm Grove
April 15 – Private wedding at Orchid Club
April 19 – Fountain’s Ladies, 11:30 a.m.
April 20 – Renaissance Women, 11:30 a.m., and Karaoke with Poppy
April 23 – Ballroom Dance Club event at Palm Grove
April 26 – Trivia at 6 p.m. Dinner or appetizers served 4-7 p.m.
Ballroom Dance Club spring dance
The Ballroom Dance Club is hosting our spring dance 6-10 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Music is provided by Rachel Palmieri.
Dinner will be catered by the Royal Oaks Grill: chicken romano, crab-stuffed fish, spring vegetable mix, carrot cake and coffee. BYOB!
Tickets: $20 for members and $30 for guests. Please make checks payable to Ball Room Dance Club.
For more information please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037. Tickets will also be available 2-4 p.m. Sundays at the Palm Grove during our dance practice.
BMI Ambassadors and Clubs fundraiser dance
A BMI Ambassadors and clubs fundraiser dance is from 5:30-9:30 p.m. April 15.
Keep the Music Live is performing. Dance the night away, and try your luck with raffles and 50/50 drawings.
Tickets are $10. Tables are set at a max of eight. All proceeds will go to offset the BMI. For this event, welcome packet vouchers WILL NOT be accepted.
A remaining ticket sale is 9-11 a.m. Monday, April 10, in the Card Room.
Volunteers are needed for the ticket sales and collecting theme baskets for auction from clubs, neighborhood reps and individuals. Call JoAnn at 352-346-6623.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For more information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Belly Dance Exercise
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run is held at 10 a.m. Saturdays in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. All levels are welcome. It’s a fun, gentle and graceful way to work out the core, arms, torsos, and hips!
We dance in comfortable clothes and flexible shoes or even just socks. In other words, no hiking boots!
We’re focusing this week on the moves that make up a short combination.
For information, email Sheila: sheilakrst@gmail.com. Please write “Belly Dance” in the subject line. Or you can text or call and leave a message for a callback: 914 548-6066.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC meets each month on the third Thursday of the month. April’s meeting is April 20. Although our speaker is TBD, the discussions among group members are usually lively and informative.
The Club is starting a program to “spotlight” a member each month. With advanced notification, the chosen member will put together a short presentation about themself. The club consists of many individuals with unique experiences, from teacher, government employee, previous election monitor, union representative, military and more. It will be exciting to see what each person brings to Oak Run and the general conversation.
The ORDC is a progressive organization in Oak Run that welcomes Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors to a progressive alternative with camaraderie and good discussion. Membership is not required to attend the meetings, but if a person wants to join the club, annual dues are $7 per person. The club continues to grow.
For information, email club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club now meets weekly at the renovated Island Club clubhouse. Sessions are 3-5:30 p.m. each Thursday. All Oak Run musicians are welcome to come.
The group supports individuals of most levels of proficiency. There are opportunities to play and sing along with familiar standards, mostly from the 60s-80s. But, other songs are welcome, too. If a player has a song to present, there are usually chord/lyric copies to work from so others can follow along.
The group’s sessions have grown in size, partially due to the recent Oak Run Club fair. Recent attendance has been 15-20 musicians.
There are no dues for this group, just a want to play and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow musicians and singers in a welcoming, supportive, non-judgemental environment. For further information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@decca cable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
