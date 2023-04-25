Veterans & Patriots Club Memorial Day celebration
Please join the Veterans & Patriots Club for a Memorial Day Celebration on May 29 at Palm Grove!
Our Honor Guard will present the colors. Former Army Veteran Billy D Williams will entertain us with his great voice for your dancing pleasure from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
We’ll be serving hot dogs in a bun and beans, with a large choice of toppings from Turnpike Mike’s. Dessert is included.
Cost is $13 for members and $15 for guests (BYOB). Doors open at 5 p.m.
We’ll have a 50/50 and door prizes.
Tickets go on sale from 8-10 a.m. on May 13 at the Orchid Club.
For more information, contact Damian at 352-615-4204, Steve at 352-861-1223, or Larry at 850-377-5576.
New York Club summer gathering
The New York Club is hosting a summertime event from 6-9 p.m. at the Orchid Club on Wednesday, June 7.
This evening will be a “bring-your-own” snacks and/or dinner.
KY Moonshine (Club President Carrie Ball) is the featured DJ, playing those tunes and requests we all love!
Ticket prices are $7 for members and $10 for guests.
Tickets are on sale from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Donut Drop-in at the Orchid Club.
Save the date and make plans with friends to share an evening of food and fun together; or we’ll seat you to meet new friends.
As always, BYOB!
Door prizes and 50/50 are available.
For more information, call Carrie: 352-843-1774.
For tickets, call John: 352-512-8472.
Baby Boomers Denim & Lace Dance
The Party People (Baby Boomers Club) invite all Oak Runners and their guests to their Denim & Lace Dance from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Barn in Palm Grove, featuring music by the duo Sawyer Country. Dress is casual with plenty of lace and boots. Bring your own drinks and snacks.
Tickets sales are from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, in the Orchid Club. The entry price is $10.
Don’t miss out on the shenanigans!
Summer Water Exercise
It’s that time again! Summer Water Exercise sign-ups are from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Classes begin Tuesday, May 23.
Looking forward to seeing you and having another great season!
Any questions, please contact: Colleen Kamasa, cell 215-499-3769, home 352-237-2354.
PACOR mystery dinner theatre
PACOR is so proud to announce this year’s mystery dinner theatre, “Marriage Can Be Murder,” written and directed by Shellie Poissant. There are two suspense-filled performances at the Orchid Club: Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. The performances begin at 5 p.m.; doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Both evenings offer a delicious dinner of roast pork/turkey with stuffing, served by the Oak Room Bar & Grill for your dining pleasure.
Tickets for the show and dinner are $36 per person. They’re available from 8-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Orchid Club during the Donut Drop-in.
I would love to give you some clues about this whodunit, but unfortunately Ms. Poissant won’t give me any! Although she’s playing it close to the vest, I can assure you that she will provide us with some very colorful characters doing outrageous things as they give us plenty of clues, excitement and laughs!
So, sharpen your pencil, grab your raincoat, and put on your Columbo hat! Join us for a memorable night of food, fun and entertainment! Oh, and if you happen to see Shellie, and you can get a clue out of her, let me know! I hate to be kept in suspense!
– Linda Walters
Renaissance Women
Our next meeting is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at the Island Club. Reminder: wear your name tag, bring cash for a raffle (if desired) and have your calendar available to jot down events. Feel free to stay after the meeting for socialization.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome! Please continue to check the Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
For general information, call Patricia: 352-445-7428.
Ballroom Dance Club afternoon tea
The Ballroom Dance Club will be hosting an afternoon tea from 2-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Palm Grove. All Oak Run residents are welcome to join us for an afternoon of music and dancing.
If you’re new to ballroom dancing and are thinking about joining a class, we’ll have a guest instructor to show us some ballroom dances.
Admission is free! B.Y.O.B. and snacks.
For more information, please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
The back nine counted for the game on April 25. Mary Stinson was first in the first group, and Chris Lefabvre and Elaine Bush tied for second. Joanne Welch was first and Denise Blanchard second in the second group. Bea Terry and Stella VanDerwarker tied for first in the third group.
Oak Run Bloodmobile May 4
Show your inner spirit hero by donating blood Thursday, May 4, at the the Palm Grove parking lot. The Big Red Bus will be there from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged by going online to one blood.org/donate, sponsor code #9992.
All donors receive a wellness check including blood pressure, pulse, temp, iron count and cholesterol screening.
The need for blood remains high, as a single car accident victim may require 100 pints of blood, and some health conditions may require regular transfusions. In fact, 1 in every 3 of us will need transfusions at some point in our lives! You never know when you may be on the receiving end of this most precious gift of life!
Please remember to bring your photo ID.
Oak Run Irish American Club spring dance
The Oak Run Irish Club is holding a spring dance 6-9 p.m. on May 12 at Palm Grove. Music will be provided by Solid Gold. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. 50/50 will be offered.
Questions: contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
Oak Room Bar & Grill
For reservations, call 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
May 4, Thursday: Palm Groove entertainment under pavillion, reservations only
May 5, Friday: dance party at Bella Cucina from 6-9 p.m. hosted by Oak Room Bar & Grill and Decca Real Estate
May 6, Saturday: Crescent Oaks Ladies at 11:30 a.m.
May 14, Sunday: Mother’s Day from noon to 5:30 p.m., reservations only
May 17, Wednesday: Fountain Ladies at 11:30 a.m.
May 18, Thursday: private party at Palm Grove
May 18, Thursday: Sawyer Country music duo – entertainment under pavillion, 6-9 p.m., sponsored by Tammi Gottfried and Tom Reeves from Decca Real Estate; reservations only
May 20, Saturday: Neighborhood 7 Ladies at noon
May 24, Wednesday: Trivia night from 4-8 p.m.; game starts at 6 p.m.; reservations only
May 25, Thursday: Burger & Wing Night, 4-8 p.m.; reservations only
‘Do You Remember’ goes behind the scenes
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember,” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the making of “The Red Velvet Cake War” on Channel 12. The program follows FYI daily from now to May 5.
Yoga spring break
Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m., and Wednesday Stretch is 9 a.m., all in the Palm Grove Auditorium. DVD yoga is from 2:30-4 p.m. on Fridays in the fitness center.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. For information, contact Shelley at shelley@suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www. suddenlyone.com.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For more information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Belly Dance Exercise
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run meets at 10 a.m. every Saturday through May 20 in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. We move our torsos, hips, legs and arms in short choreographed combinations to inspiring music. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes. For further information, contact sheilakrst@gmail.com or call/text 124-548-6066.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC meets each month on the third Thursday of the month.
The Club is starting a program to “spotlight” a member each month. With advanced notification, the chosen member will put together a short presentation about themself. The club consists of many individuals with unique experiences, from teacher, government employee, previous election monitor, union representative, military and more. It will be exciting to see what each person brings to Oak Run and the general conversation.
The ORDC is a progressive organization in Oak Run that welcomes Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors to a progressive alternative with camaraderie and good discussion. Membership is not required to attend the meetings, but if a person wants to join the club, annual dues are $7 per person. The club continues to grow.
For information, email club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club now meets weekly at the renovated Island Club clubhouse. Sessions are 3-5:30 p.m. each Thursday. All Oak Run musicians are welcome to come.
The group supports individuals of most levels of proficiency. There are opportunities to play and sing along with familiar standards, mostly from the 60s-80s. But, other songs are welcome, too. If a player has a song to present, there are usually chord/lyric copies to work from so others can follow along.
The group’s sessions have grown in size, partially due to the recent Oak Run Club fair. Recent attendance has been 15-20 musicians.
There are no dues for this group, just a want to play and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow musicians and singers in a welcoming, supportive, non-judgemental environment. For further information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club. From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50. Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
