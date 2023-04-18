Baby Boomers Denim & Lace Dance
The Party People (Baby Boomers Club) invite all Oak Runners and their guests to their Denim & Lace Dance from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Barn in Palm Grove, featuring music by the duo Sawyer Country. Dress is casual with plenty of lace and boots. Bring your own drinks and snacks.
Tickets sales are from 8-10 a.m. on Saturdays April 22 and April 29 in the Orchid Club. The entry price is $10.
Don’t miss out on the shenanigans!
Royal Oaks Women’s 18-Hole Golf League
Congratulations to Chris Lefabvre, the 2023 President Cup winner! April 13 was the final day of the President Cup tournament. It was a great two days of golf, with Kim Hessel and Chris Lefabvre tied after 36 holes. Chris won on the first hole of sudden death.
Red, White, and Blue was the game on April 18. Nancy Hersey and Diana Galla were first and second, respectively, in the first group. Lefabvre was first and Denise Blanchard second in the second group. Bea Terry won in the third group, followed by a tie between Lisa Juhasz and Chris Orndorff. Juhasz was closest to the pin.
ROWGO invites all women golfers to join our fun league. You do not need to be a member of Royal Oaks Golf Club. Call 352-861-1818 for information.
‘Run for the Roses’ Kentucky Derby viewing party
Oak Run’s Big Deal Sports will host a Kentucky Derby viewing party for residents from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Palm Grove Auditorium. All residents are welcome.
Ticket Sales will take place 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in the Orchid Club 8 during Donut Drop-in or pancakes.
Table reservations are encouraged: only $12 per person. Cash, please!
Doors open at 4 p.m., with an invocation given at 4:20.
Enjoy a 16-ounce chicken pot pie dinner, hand-made specifically for this event and served to your table. Bring your own beverage and snacks.
For your amusement, there will be various games and 50/50 from 4-6 p.m.
A parade of hats takes place at 6 p.m. with three hat categories: most colorful, best ensemble and roses! One award per category will be presented!
Post time is about 6:40 p.m.! Dance music is provided throughout the event.
For information, call Tricia Boelter at 315-842-2427 before April 25.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Adopt a shopper
The Neighbors Helping Neighbors group received a pleasing response to the recent request for volunteers to participate in the “Adopt a Shopper” initiative. Many thanks to the 11, including four couples, who responded to the call. We also received a call from a couple from Neighborhood 10 seeking help with their shopping and the first assignment – a trip to Aldi – was completed last Thursday.
Before we can promote the availability of the service more generally, we need more volunteers. If you’re willing to participate, please make contact by phone on 804-551-7879 or by email at richcunnorangila @gmail.com.
Please remember that this is an unaccompanied shopping/unloading/stowing service for homeowners who are mobility challenged. It can be accomplished by prior arrangement with the homeowner and carried out on your own time at your convenience, often in parallel with your own shopping.
Renaissance Women
Our next meeting is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at the Island Club. Reminder: wear your name tag, bring cash for a raffle (if desired) and have your calendar available to jot down events. Feel free to stay after the meeting for socialization.
We’re open to all ladies of Oak Run. There are never any dues; new members are always welcome! Please continue to check the Citizen newspaper and Channel 12 for all activities. Also check our bulletin board in the lobby of the Orchid Club for current updates.
For general information, call Patricia: 352-445-7428.
Ballroom Dance Club spring dance
The Ballroom Dance Club is hosting our spring dance 6-10 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Palm Grove. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Music is provided by Rachel Palmieri.
Dinner will be catered by the Royal Oaks Grill: chicken romano, crab-stuffed fish, spring vegetable mix, carrot cake and coffee. BYOB!
Tickets: $20 for members and $30 for guests. Please make checks payable to Ballroom Dance Club.
For information, please call Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037. Tickets will also be available 2-4 p.m. Sundays at the Palm Grove during our dance practice.
Ballroom Dance Club afternoon tea
The Ballroom Dance Club will be hosting an afternoon tea from 2-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Palm Grove. All Oak Run residents are welcome to join us for an afternoon of music and dancing.
If you’re new to ballroom dancing and are thinking about joining a class, we’ll have a guest instructor to show us some ballroom dances.
Admission is free! B.Y.O.B. and snacks.
For more information, please contact Audrey Haskew at 352-598-3438 or Laurence Bridge at 352-854-1037.
Oak Run Irish American Club spring dance
The Oak Run Irish Club is holding a spring dance 6-9 p.m. on May 12 at Palm Grove. Music will be provided by Solid Gold. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Cost is $5 for members and $7 for non-members. Ticket sales are held from 9-10:30 a.m. on April 27 in the Card Room at the Orchid Club.
Come enjoy an evening of dancing. 50/50 will be offered.
Questions: contact Jerri at 352-237-5512.
‘Do You Remember’ goes behind the scenes
Tune in to Len Teitler’s “Do You Remember,” narrated by Anna Boodee, featuring the making of “The Red Velvet Cake War” on Channel 12. The program follows FYI daily from April 26 to May 5.
Yoga spring break
Classes are canceled for Thursday, April 20, Tuesday, April 25, and for chair yoga on April 26. Classes resume at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 27.
Our classes are normally Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m., and Wednesday Stretch is 9 a.m., all in the Palm Grove Auditorium. DVD yoga is from 2:30-4 p.m. on Fridays in the fitness center.
Oak Run Singles Club
Our next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday April 27, in the Orchid Club. It will be a wine and cheese party. The cost is $5.
It’s also our annual fundraising auction – so, everyone, bring a wrapped item to be auctioned off and some extra spending money.
There will also be a signup sheet for the May picnic.
Royal Oaks Lady Niners
On Thursday, April 13, we played a scramble. The winning team was Sparky Arbuckle, Lisa D’Angelo, and Janet Tully. The team of Sue Conner, Ginger Drake, Karen Schuelke and Sue Olmos was second. Third was the team of Ann Hoglund, Cindy Kocher, and Lorraine Guay. Lisa D’Angelo made a birdie on hole 11.
Congratulations to all.
Suddenly One
Suddenly One is a support group for Oak Run residents who have lost a spouse or partner unexpectedly or who have a loved one in hospice or terminal care. There are no dues or fees. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Friday of each month in the Card Room of the Orchid Club. The next meeting is today, April 14.
For information, contact Shelley at shelley@ suddenlyone.com or 210-410-0090 or visit www.suddenlyone.com.
Oak Room Bar & Grill
Call for reservations at 352-861-1818, ext. 2.
April 23 – Ballroom Dance Club event at Palm Grove
April 26 – Trivia at 6 p.m. Dinner or appetizers served 4-7 p.m.
Quilters Of Oak Run
The Quilters of Oak Run meet 12:30-3 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Island Club. We welcome quilters with all levels of experience.
For more information, contact Vicki McAloney at 352-614-8075.
Belly Dance Exercise
Belly Dance Exercise for Oak Run meets at 10 a.m. every Saturday through May 20 in the back room of the Palm Grove Fitness Center. We move our torsos, hips, legs and arms in short choreographed combinations to inspiring music. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
For further information, contact sheilakrst@gmail.com or call/text 124-548-6066.
Republican Club at Oak Run
Our next scheduled meeting is 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the Palm Grove Club in Oak Run.
This month, come to welcome and hear Jimmy Cowan, Jr, CFA, Marion County Property Appraiser. He’ll discuss legislation currently being proposed in both the Florida House and Florida Senate that affects our tax bills. Additionally, Jimmy will present things we can do now, under existing legislation, to mitigate taxes on seniors. There’s a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q&A period.
It’s our objective for each club member to be well informed and be actively involved as we approach Florida’s Special General Election on May 16 and into our 2024 Elections!
Our membership dues are $7 per person, which is paid when you check in for the meeting. We will have a true 50/50 and free refreshments.
Our meetings are held 2-3:30 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month at the Palm Grove Club in Oak Run. Since we’re a gated community, only member residents can invite outside guests to the meeting.
If you have any questions, contact Bob Schmidt at 860-367-7320. You can also find us now on Facebook at Oak Run Republican Club.
Oak Run Democratic Club (ORDC)
The ORDC meets each month on the third Thursday of the month.
The Club is starting a program to “spotlight” a member each month. With advanced notification, the chosen member will put together a short presentation about themself. The club consists of many individuals with unique experiences, from teacher, government employee, previous election monitor, union representative, military and more. It will be exciting to see what each person brings to Oak Run and the general conversation.
The ORDC is a progressive organization in Oak Run that welcomes Democrats and non-affiliated neighbors to a progressive alternative with camaraderie and good discussion. Membership is not required to attend the meetings, but if a person wants to join the club, annual dues are $7 per person. The club continues to grow.
For information, email club VP Gary Greene at GRG@YorksPeach.com.
Acoustic Jam Club
The Oak Run Acoustic Jam Club now meets weekly at the renovated Island Club clubhouse. Sessions are 3-5:30 p.m. each Thursday. All Oak Run musicians are welcome to come.
The group supports individuals of most levels of proficiency. There are opportunities to play and sing along with familiar standards, mostly from the 60s-80s. But, other songs are welcome, too. If a player has a song to present, there are usually chord/lyric copies to work from so others can follow along.
The group’s sessions have grown in size, partially due to the recent Oak Run Club fair. Recent attendance has been 15-20 musicians.
There are no dues for this group, just a want to play and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow musicians and singers in a welcoming, supportive, non-judgemental environment. For further information, contact Irv Becker: irv.becker@icloud.com.
Shuffleboard Club
Welcome back, Snowbirds! The cooler weather brings on a later start time for shuffleboard. Sign in at 9:15 a.m. for the 9:30 a.m. start. We play Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s your choice on what days you play.
We have an instructor for anyone new to the game, and the equipment is always available.
Join us for some shuffleboard fun.
Questions? Call or text 904-622-6622.
Donut Drop-in
Come on into the Donut Drop-In of Oak Run the second Saturday of every month in the Orchid Club.
From 8-10 a.m., meet up with new and or old neighbors for a freshly baked daily donut, a cup of deliciously brewed coffee or tea, and a squig of orange juice, at a reasonable price of one donut for $2.50 or two donuts for $3.50.
Don’t forget to pick up your loyalty card for one free donut on your sixth visit.
Table Tennis Club
Come join the fun Oak Runners! We are looking for new members!
Whether a novice or experienced, the Oak Run Table Tennis (Ping Pong) Club provides a fun and friendly playing environment. We provide the balls and paddle (if you don’t own one).
Check us out at the Orchid Club. The hours listed below are subject to change. Please check the ORHA events schedule or call us for current times: 1-3 p.m. Monday; 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Any questions or concerns, call me, Paul Pickard, at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text me).
Weekly Pilates class
A Pilates class is held at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Palm Grove Fitness Center with a certified instructor. There is a fee for this class.
Pilates is an innovative and safe system of exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. The focus of Pilates is the development of a strong “core.” The core consists of the deep abdominal muscles along with the muscles closest to the spine. Pilates elongates and strengthens, improving muscle elasticity and joint mobility.
Any questions, email Bonnie at bkwdragon@deccacable.com.
Oak Run Chess Club
The Chess Club meets every Wednesday in the Orchid Club card room from 3 to 5:30 p.m. We also play on Friday at the Freedom Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We have player levels from beginners to experienced. Some of the more experienced players are always willing to help the beginner players. There are usually plenty of chess sets to play on brought by the regular members.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073.
