After hours of rehearsals, the LGBT Friends Club at Oak Run held its second annual Pride cabaret event June 17 in a filled Orchid Club, with residents and friends both inside and outside the community.
June is a very special time of the year for this LGBT+ community. It’s the time when we celebrate who we are and who we love.
Here at Oak Run, we have a small, yet powerfully energetic club headed by John DeLeeuw and Mickey Suiter.
LGBT+ Pride celebration started in June 1969, when riots between the gay community and police erupted.This is known as the Stonewall riots. Through the years and the persistence of the movement, very positive changes have brought us to where we are today: we can marry the one we love.
Pride is a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship, to show how far LGBT+ rights have come and how, in some places, there’s still work to be done. Pride is about acceptance and equality.
Here at Oak Run, our group has held two annual celebrations of Pride through our cabaret events. These events have been attended, not only by our LGBT+ community members, but also by our dear straight friends. The group has also organized picnics at Rainbow Springs, dinners at our very own Oak Room Bar and Grill, dinners out in the community, game nights for good fun, airboat rides, glass bottom boat excursions at Silver Springs, movies and more.
The group is a social club with no officers and no dues. We invite both LGBT and friends to come to our meetings that are held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the card room of the Orchid Club.
For more information, please contact Mickey Suiter or John DeLeeuw at 352-547-5236. Or email John at Anakin1117@aol.com.
