A couple of Oak Run ladies who volunteered to provide donations to Western Kentucky residents affected by a tornado were honored by the town of Murray, Kentucky, with a proclamation.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers declared this week “Jerri Shorey and Paula Wargo Week,” to honor the pair of Oak Runners.
Sally Crass, a friend of Shorey and Wargo and a fellow Oak Run resident who was their contact person in Murray, read the mayor’s proclamation at an event recently held in Oak Run.
“Reaching out to help others after the Tornado ripped through Western Kentucky on
Dec. 10, 2021, Ms. Jerri Shorey and Ms. Paula Wargo of Ocala, Florida, will be honored as selfless humanitarians for their efforts in collecting essential items and donations from Oak Run Golf and Country Club members,” the proclamation read.
“(Shorey and Wargo) drove a van fully packed in the pouring rain to deliver to the local contact in Murray, Kentucky, where they were met by Sally Crass, a local contact person, also a resident of Oak Run.
“The two ladies also volunteered for two days to offer their hands to help the victims.”
The framed proclamation was presented at a gathering of friends and family members.
Both Shorey and Wargo were also presented with a pin honoring them for their service as well as a fountain pen from Rogers.
Crass greeted family and friends at the door, held a word game in recognition of her two friends, and served refreshments after the celebration.
What an honor to be the eye behind the lens at this special event.
The memories of the day are sure to be cherished forever.
