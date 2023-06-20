“Marriage is like a fine wine, if tended properly, it just gets better with age.” -Unknown
A strong commitment in their beliefs and love for one another prompted Oak Run couple Damian and Audrey Romano to renew their wedding vows of 65 years. The ceremony took place Sunday, June 11, at Queen of Peace Church with Father Pat.
The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 14.
They met in San Francisco in 1956 at Travis Air Force Base while they were both in the Air Force. They dated for 1 1/2 years and flew to Scranton, Pennsylvania (Damian’s hometown) to get married on June 14, 1958. It was a solemn High Mass given by Monsignor and two other priests, who were friends of the family.
They honeymooned in the Pocono Mountains and flew back to Travis Air Force Base days later. They had their daughter, Theresa, in California and traveled to Washington, D.C., to settle down. They had their son, Richard, in 1960.
Audrey was a fashion model, worked in a number of women’s boutiques and settled into selling appliances at Sears for 20 years. Damian worked many jobs to keep the family financially afloat and landed a great job with NASA in 1956. Both retired in 1990 and moved to Oak Run in 1999.
In addition to their two children, they’re blessed with three grandsons: Nick, Paul and Matthew; one great granddaughter, Emily, and a slew of wonderful friends here in Florida. Life has truly been good to Damian and Audrey as they celebrate their 65th together.
Renewing your vows is a spiritual ceremony that continues your commitment to one another and helps you grow in love and understanding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.