Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.