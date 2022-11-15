A couple’s 60th wedding anniversary is a remarkable achievement. It’s known as the diamond anniversary, a milestone and few manage to meet.
That’s why whenever a couple manages such an amazing accomplishment, a celebration is in order.
Marion and John Mowen celebrated their 60th anniversary together on Oct. 13, and then family and friends celebrated with them on Oct. 22 at Bella Cucina.
Marion was born in Bremerhaven, Germany, and moved with her family to Montclair, New Jersey, in 1952.
She studied at the Stevens Institute of Technology and worked as an assistant office manager at Grey Advertising for four years. “I loved it,” she said with her beautiful smile and a nod of the head.
John grew up in Kearny, New Jersey and as an Went through high school. Worked at Bendict Corp. and AlliedSignal and Honeywell as an engineer. He was also a proud mason. John said when he worked, he “put in a good day, and it was fun.”
John and Marion dated but didn’t call them dates; they were events they shared together. John said they were blessed six years going together, sharing life with a wonderful courtship.
John stopped and said with a smile,” When you give the store away before, no need to buy it.”
When they tied the knot in 1962, Marion at 16 and John 18, it was definitely meant to be. He said Marion was his sweetheart, and they both were ready to share married life together.
John said he wouldn’t trade anything. The 50s and 60s were wonderful years, and they have fantastic memories together. They feel they are blessed.
In 1977, they moved to South Bend, Indiana, and spent 25 years together.
John and Marion traveled to Florida for their fun-in-the-sun vacations. They enjoyed Disney World and visiting John’s sister and family in Surfside, Florida.
In the meantime, they took a survey on where they’d like to retire. Yes, Florida came up, with Oak Run in Ocala on top.
In 1999, Marion’s Dad became ill and passed away. Shortly after, Marion, John and Marion’s beautiful Mom, packed up their belongings, sold their home and moved down to Oak Run to retire.
Marion reminisced about traveling back up to New York to be with family during the holidays. She always talks about the wonderful memories the three of them had, enjoying the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
“Boy it was cold,” Marion said, “but we enjoyed our cup of hot chocolate while watching the different floats go by.” They had reserved seats, since her daughter was involved with the famous Blue Clues big dog holiday animal balloon, which was escorted right in front of them by 10 to 15 people on the parade route.
The three of them enjoyed – and were proud of – how they made their house together with their beautiful home in the Oak Run community.
Marion and John kept busy with the many clubs offered here in Oak Run. Twice a week for 15 years, Marion has enjoyed line dancing.
In 2019, they went on a 17-day river cruise with the Oak Run Travel Club. They traveled to Vienna and enjoyed Hungarian dancing and shopping. They said the cruise was very special, and they enjoyed traveling with their friends and neighbors from Oak Run.
Marion said she can’t forget the ladies luncheons, which are filled with good friends, good food and good times together. John said they both like to read and at times do something with the garden.
Looking at one another with smiles, John and Marion said now that they’re up in age, they both enjoy their time together at home, being there for one another as needed and enjoying one another’s company with talk and watching TV together. “We are big Yankee’s fans, gooo Yankees!” John said.
They mentioned that they love good food and going to good restaurants. They do try getting out of the house now and then; they like to be on the move.
As they look into the future, Marion, 82, and John, 84, they both want to do everything possible to stay healthy and have each other. They never stop planning and try to live everyday like it was your last.
“We’re OK, and we’ll be here for one another!” they said.
When asked what about celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary together, they said it’s been a good 60 years together, they’ve shared a lot together. Traveling is No. 1 in their life together. They see themselves as fortunate where they are now and what they were able to do together.
