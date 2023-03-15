The Chords of Oak Run are a group of Oak Run volunteers who love to sing and bring joy to people living in long-term health related facilities. They meet four Friday mornings each month. The first Friday is for rehearsals of the monthly program, followed by performances at nearby long-term healthcare facilities on the following Friday mornings.
The desire to participate is more important than how well you sing. Seeing the smiles and reactions of our audiences is their greatest reward.
Current members are unsure just how long the Chords have been in existence, but it’s at least 30 years. The Chords are just beginning to regroup after being on hiatus since the beginning of COVID-19 in March 2020. Several former members have returned, and they’ve added new members to the roster.
Visiting one of their sessions, I could hear them reminisce on their rewarding visits to different facilities in the neighborhood and how residents joined in, singing along, tapping their feet, clapping their hands and thanking them for thinking of them and performing songs that made their day. The Chords are an example of Oak Runners always going that extra mile for others. Their goal is to bring joy to others while having a lot of fun doing it.
If you’re interested in learning more about this worthwhile group, call Walt Snyder at 315-416-8561.
