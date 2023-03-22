A white elephant sale, flea market, or swap meet sale is a type of market that provides space for vendors to sell previously owned goods. Items such as used goods, collectibles, antiques, and even vintage clothing can usually be purchased. What is useless to one person is valuable to another. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
Georgia and David Carson from Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, have lived in Oak Run since October 2022 and joined the Ambassadors Committee at Oak Run last year. They’ve organized flea markets, antique and craft shows for over 50 years.
This event took a little over a month to organize, but a lot had been done previously by the committee members. There are 15 volunteers who worked on various tasks to pull this off. It’s definitely not a one-person show.
The leadership of club president JoAnn Keane was a contributing factor in the success. 58 tables for Oak Run residents only to sell their goods. This event was open not only for the Oak Run residents but also for the outside community, with buyers finding out through the Marion Citizen, Market Place, social media and signage, which opened the door for many customers.
The crowd was outstanding – best attendance ever – as it seemed like everyone left with a bag or something under their arm, from porcelain dolls, China, sports items, toys, games, purses and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.