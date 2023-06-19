Marion County is hosting a 2.2-mile PTSD Awareness Walk at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the McPherson Governmental Campus in Ocala.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates around 5 out of 100 adults in the U.S. has PTSD in any given year, or around 13 million Americans. Military veterans and first responders may experience PTSD at some point in their lives, and this walk aims to raise awareness of those struggles and emphasize that no one walks alone.
Featuring several community partners and sponsors, the walk will take two loops around the McPherson Governmental Campus. Marion County Fire Rescue, Ocala Fire Rescue, and other agencies from around Central Florida will be on hand to participate, and many do the walk in full gear.
Several vendors will also be in attendance, offering goods and services for anyone participating in the walk. PTSD resources and information will be available for those wanting to seek help as well.
June 27 is also Teal Out Day, so everyone is encouraged to wear teal to show their support for PTSD awareness. Tumblers and teal and black t-shirts are on sale now through the end of the month and can be purchased at MarionVetPark.com/PTSD. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation, the Fire Rescue Support Fund and Marion County Community Foundation.
Anyone wanting to participate in the walk is encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot as the walk kicks off right at 8:30. The walk is anticipated to last around an hour, and all ages are welcome to participate.
